Cachuma Fills and Flood Gates to Open
In the wake of this year’s string of winter storms, Lake Cachuma is brimming and Santa Barbara County water officials are breathing a momentary sigh of relief that things are looking up for local water supplies. For the first time in 12 years, Cachuma is nearing full capacity, and a release is planned to avoid a spill over Bradbury Dam.
City Council Split, but Eventually Moves Forward with State Street Parklet Rates
After three rounds of voting and nearly two hours of discussion over the proposed State Street parklet payment program, the Santa Barbara City Council eventually decided 4-2 to move forward with a tiered-rate system that would start May 2023. During the pandemic, State Street was closed to vehicle traffic, and...
Flood Advisories for SLO, Santa Barbara counties
A Flood Advisory has been issued for San Luis Obispo County until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 14.
County sets up storm assistance center in Orcutt area
Santa Barbara County is opening a Community Local Assistance Center from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. Joseph High School.
Homeless move to SLO overpass as storm approaches
A group of homeless people who typically camp along a creek bed in San Luis Obispo have moved their belongings to the Los Osos Valley Road bridge over Highway 101. Eight to 10 homeless people have set up camp on the bridge, some with large plastic tarps draped over their tents and belongings. Most voiced plans to move back to the creek bed after the rainy season.
Santa Barbara Digs Out, Cleans Up as Next Storm Heads In
As Mission Creek rose behind her house during the storm on Monday, Flavia DeLucia kept an eye on it, until a neighbor called her around 10:30 a.m. to say they were evacuating and that she should, too. “My neighbor saved me,” DeLucia said. The creek had jumped the bridge on the block above hers and water was building up on De la Vina Street at the front of the house where DeLucia lives with her husband near Haley Street. “I was completely shocked. I was paying attention to the wrong side,” she said.
Damaged road cut off hundreds of Lake Nacimiento residents. But a fix is in the works
Between 200 and 300 Lake Nacimiento residents who have been cut off due to damage to the only road in and out of the area should see relief as soon as Saturday, San Luis Obispo County Public Works said in a news release Friday. The residents of the Running Deer...
Gavin Newsom Drops into Montecito Between Rainstorms
The last spate of storms brought something like 50,000 cubic yards of material into Montecito’s Randall Road debris basin, which Governor Gavin Newsom visited on Friday afternoon as part of his tour around California to areas inundated by what he called the eight atmospheric rivers streaming from the Pacific over the past 20 days. His next stops were going to be to Salinas and Merced in the Central Valley, he said, and he’d come from visiting Manning Park, where he said he was impressed by the volunteers, who included some young girls competing to fill and lift sandbags.
Evacuation warnings go out to riverbed residents in Santa Barbara County
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Air Support Unit will be flying its helicopter over the Lompoc, Santa Ynez, and Santa Maria riverbed areas on Friday and Saturday.
SB Sheriff’s to conduct flyovers of Santa Ynez and Santa Maria riverbeds
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office will be doing fly-overs of the Santa Ynez and Santa Maria river areas to clear people occupying the riverbed ahead of the Cachuma Lake spillway release Saturday. The post SB Sheriff’s to conduct flyovers of Santa Ynez and Santa Maria riverbeds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SLO County hit with road closures, fallen trees, flooding
Steady rains are falling across San Luis Obispo County on Saturday morning, taxing already overwhelmed public agencies. Even though only 1 to 4 inches of rain expected over the weekend, the ground is already soaked and resources are stretched. With increased flooding and wind gusts of up to 60 mph, more trees could fall.
Federal Tax Deadlines Extended for Storm Victims in Santa Barbara County
The federal tax deadline for residents in more than 40 California counties affected by the recent storms — including Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties — has been extended to May 15, 2023, according to an announcement from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) this week. Any...
Local highway closures as of Friday
Caltrans has provided a list of major local highway closures as of Friday. For the latest information, check QuickMap.dot.ca.gov or download the QuickMap App on your phone.
Downtown Santa Barbara Annual Awards Breakfast Call for Awardee Nominations
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Annual Awards Breakfast presented by Southern California Edison is back for another year, and we need your help to recognize the businesses, people and organizations that make our community thrive. We are inviting community members to nominate deserving candidates in the following categories:
First-Ever Electric Bike Safety Awareness Day Set for January 19
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif. – The first-ever electric bike (e-bike) safety awareness day will take place on Thursday, Jan 19. More than a dozen community organizations will participate in an e-bike safety awareness campaign to educate the public on basic e-bike safety tips and celebrate the benefits of riding an e-bike. The public is invited to Downtown Santa Barbara Fitness Fest & E-Bike Awareness Block Party at 5 p.m. on Jan. 19 to experience fun-filled fitness activities as well as e-bike safe riding techniques, demonstrations and a not-to-miss Rad Power Bike giveaway.
Catching (Light) Waves on the Oxnard Shores
Santa Barbara is no slouch when it comes to sunsets. But the Oxnard Shores may sport the best end-of-day views in California, which puts this sandy stretch of coastline in the running for best in the world. While our gaze upon the Channel Islands is illuminated by sideways rays, those...
Live Updates: Wind advisory issued in SLO County, search delayed for Kyle Doan due to weather
Road closures have been issued across San Luis Obispo County due to flooding.
Rain brings more road closures for Central Coast
Several roads are closed across the Central Coast as another storm is bringing more rain to the area Saturday.
County Closes Jalama Beach, Cachuma Lake, Other Parks After Storm
Several Santa Barbara County parks are closed this week because of flooded access roads or damage to park infrastructure, including the popular Jalama Beach and Cachuma Lake Recreation Area. The Jalama Beach park and campground are shut down because of a large sinkhole on Jalama Road, according to County Parks...
Evacuation warning issued for Los Osos neighborhoods
San Luis Obispo County has issued an Evacuation Warning for residents in certain Los Osos neighborhoods due to flooding.
