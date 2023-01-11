ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Olivos, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Cachuma Fills and Flood Gates to Open

In the wake of this year’s string of winter storms, Lake Cachuma is brimming and Santa Barbara County water officials are breathing a momentary sigh of relief that things are looking up for local water supplies. For the first time in 12 years, Cachuma is nearing full capacity, and a release is planned to avoid a spill over Bradbury Dam.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

City Council Split, but Eventually Moves Forward with State Street Parklet Rates

After three rounds of voting and nearly two hours of discussion over the proposed State Street parklet payment program, the Santa Barbara City Council eventually decided 4-2 to move forward with a tiered-rate system that would start May 2023. During the pandemic, State Street was closed to vehicle traffic, and...
calcoastnews.com

Homeless move to SLO overpass as storm approaches

A group of homeless people who typically camp along a creek bed in San Luis Obispo have moved their belongings to the Los Osos Valley Road bridge over Highway 101. Eight to 10 homeless people have set up camp on the bridge, some with large plastic tarps draped over their tents and belongings. Most voiced plans to move back to the creek bed after the rainy season.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Digs Out, Cleans Up as Next Storm Heads In

As Mission Creek rose behind her house during the storm on Monday, Flavia DeLucia kept an eye on it, until a neighbor called her around 10:30 a.m. to say they were evacuating and that she should, too. “My neighbor saved me,” DeLucia said. The creek had jumped the bridge on the block above hers and water was building up on De la Vina Street at the front of the house where DeLucia lives with her husband near Haley Street. “I was completely shocked. I was paying attention to the wrong side,” she said.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Gavin Newsom Drops into Montecito Between Rainstorms

The last spate of storms brought something like 50,000 cubic yards of material into Montecito’s Randall Road debris basin, which Governor Gavin Newsom visited on Friday afternoon as part of his tour around California to areas inundated by what he called the eight atmospheric rivers streaming from the Pacific over the past 20 days. His next stops were going to be to Salinas and Merced in the Central Valley, he said, and he’d come from visiting Manning Park, where he said he was impressed by the volunteers, who included some young girls competing to fill and lift sandbags.
MONTECITO, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County hit with road closures, fallen trees, flooding

Steady rains are falling across San Luis Obispo County on Saturday morning, taxing already overwhelmed public agencies. Even though only 1 to 4 inches of rain expected over the weekend, the ground is already soaked and resources are stretched. With increased flooding and wind gusts of up to 60 mph, more trees could fall.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Downtown Santa Barbara Annual Awards Breakfast Call for Awardee Nominations

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Annual Awards Breakfast presented by Southern California Edison is back for another year, and we need your help to recognize the businesses, people and organizations that make our community thrive. We are inviting community members to nominate deserving candidates in the following categories:
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

First-Ever Electric Bike Safety Awareness Day Set for January 19

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif. – The first-ever electric bike (e-bike) safety awareness day will take place on Thursday, Jan 19. More than a dozen community organizations will participate in an e-bike safety awareness campaign to educate the public on basic e-bike safety tips and celebrate the benefits of riding an e-bike. The public is invited to Downtown Santa Barbara Fitness Fest & E-Bike Awareness Block Party at 5 p.m. on Jan. 19 to experience fun-filled fitness activities as well as e-bike safe riding techniques, demonstrations and a not-to-miss Rad Power Bike giveaway.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Catching (Light) Waves on the Oxnard Shores

Santa Barbara is no slouch when it comes to sunsets. But the Oxnard Shores may sport the best end-of-day views in California, which puts this sandy stretch of coastline in the running for best in the world. While our gaze upon the Channel Islands is illuminated by sideways rays, those...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

