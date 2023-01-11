ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 78

BathouseBarry
2d ago

I’ve heard one is going to be called Rainbow Central. And they’re going to paint all the weapons in bright rainbow colors and the military will be wearing bright rainbow uniforms

Reply(4)
20
Marko Polo
2d ago

the Biden Era is full of embeciles why change the names of our military bases they never bothered anyone, why try to change history they were Americans no matter what side they fought on plus they were from West Point many of them if not all.

Reply(5)
21
John Orey
2d ago

leave the base names alone. tired of changing everything because it offends someone. leave history alone

Reply(7)
11
Comments / 0

Community Policy