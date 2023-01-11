ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Oldest map of Broome County recovered

By Roy Santa Croce
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – One of the oldest artifacts in Broome County’s history has finally been recovered and gives us a glimpse of the origins of our region.

Broome County Clerk Joe Mihalko says the clerk’s office has uncovered the original map of the Boston Purchase.

The map dates back to 1793, and Mihalko says it details a group of Boston residents who purchased land from New York State.

Mihalko says that 4 years ago, a Boston man was looking into his genealogy, and had heard about the map, but when he contacted the clerk’s office, they did not have any information for him.

Mihalko says, one day, an employee was searching for other files entirely separate from the map, and happened to stumble upon it.

“It’s a great piece of history, it’s really like the first piece of history for Broome County. If you go through some of your old deeds, you may be able to find reference to the Boston Purchase and a lot number. And the lots here on the map are numbered, so you can pin-point your property on the map.”

On one side is the map of Broome itself with a description of the deed, and on the other side are signatures of the roughly 60 people who participated in the land grab.

Mihalko says that the clerk’s office is looking to restore the map, scan it to make it available digitally, and then put it behind glass for safe keeping.

News Channel 34

