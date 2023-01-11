Read full article on original website
WTOP
Thousands call for improvements to Fairfax Co. road where two girls died
More than 8,000 people have now signed a petition calling for safety improvements to Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax County, Virginia, after two South County High school students died in a crash this week. A third is still fighting for her life following the single-vehicle crash Tuesday night. Those who...
mocoshow.com
Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Series of Maryland Carjackings (Including in Montgomery County) Committed While Wearing an Ankle Monitor on Pre-Trial Release
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang today sentenced James Albert Borum, age 20, of Washington, D.C., to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for carjacking and for brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties.
Montgomery County HS Placed On Lockdown For Weapons Investigation (DEVELOPING)
A high school in Montgomery County was locked down just in time to end out the week. In Rockville, Richard Montgomery High School was placed on lockdown shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 following a report of a weapon on campus. Officials said that members of the Montgomery...
mocoshow.com
Hypothermia Alert Issued for Montgomery County Starting 4pm Saturday
Montgomery County has extended the Hypothermia Alert for 4:00 pm Saturday, 1/14/23 – 1:00 pm Sunday, 1/15/23. Expect wind chill to be at or below 32 degrees. Wear layers and take extra precautions if you spend significant time outdoors during that time. A Hypothermia Alert is issued for the County when forecasted temperatures, and/or wind chill, in at least part of the County fall below 32 degrees creating a hazardous situation in which hypothermia and frostbite are likely. A Cold Emergency Alert could be issued for the County when dangerously cold conditions are present, including, but not limited to, sub-zero temperatures and wind chill for which it will be dangerous to be outdoors for prolonged periods of time.
bethesdamagazine.com
Residents call for more policing, say they feel unsafe during White Oak listening session
A number of residents expressed a growing sense of feeling unsafe and called for increased and improved police enforcement during a listening session Thursday evening centered on White Oak. Around 150 people gathered at the White Oak Community Recreational Center for a forum prompted by two high-profile homicides in Silver...
Police search for missing Germantown teen
GERMANTOWN, Md. — Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old girl from Germantown. According to detectives with the department's Special Victims Investigation Division, Gianna Nicole Conley was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at about 4 p.m. in the 20100 block of Gunners Terrace, near the Germantown campus of Montgomery College.
WTOP
Eight DC area residents charged in drug conspiracy
Eight D.C. area residents, seven of whom were arrested Wednesday, have been charged in a drug conspiracy involving cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and PCP, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. All eight men were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to administer...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County Public Schools considers virtual learning on snow days
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - This time of year, plenty of students are rooting for snow because it could mean a day off of school. Now that virtual learning is an option, school districts all over the area are considering changes that a lot of students may not like. In Virginia,...
fox5dc.com
Silver Spring school launches food pantry
Food insecurity and childhood hunger is a growing problem for many families in Montgomery County, so a school in Silver Spring is doing its part to help out those families. FOX 5’s Jennifer Delgado explains.
fox5dc.com
13-year-old charged with attempted armed carjacking in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 13-year-old has been arrested and charged with attempted armed carjacking after allegedly pulling a knife on the victim at the Montgomery Village Shopping Center. Officers responded to 19100 Montgomery Village Ave around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for the report of...
MS-13 Leader Gets Life In Prison For Maryland Murders, Racketeering Conspiracy
Another MS-13 gang member in Maryland will spend the rest of his life in prison for his role in a wide-ranging racketeering conspiracy that included multiple murders and federal drug charges. Brayan Contreras-Avalos - also known as “Anonimo,” “Humilde,” and “Malia,” 28, of Langley Park, has been sentenced to life...
mocoshow.com
MS-13 Gang Member Sentenced to Life in Federal Prison After Being Convicted of Racketeering, Including Murders, and Federal Drug Charges
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis sentenced Brayan Contreras-Avalos, a/k/a “Anonimo,” “Humilde,” and “Malia,” age 28, of Langley Park, Maryland, late yesterday to the statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison on charges related to his participation in a racketeering enterprise known as La Mara Salvatrucha, or “MS-13” and a concurrent five years in prison for a drug distribution conspiracy. Contreras-Avalos was convicted after a three-week trial, along with co-defendants Luis Flores-Reyes, a/k/a “Maloso,” “Lobo,”’ and “Viejo Lovvon,” age 42, of Arlington, Virginia and Jairo Jacome, a/k/a “Abuelo”, age 40, of Langley Park, Maryland.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. man arrested in shooting that left car and restaurant damaged
A Silver Spring, Maryland, man has been arrested and charged in an October shooting that damaged a car and nearby restaurant. Keshawn Simpson, 26, was arrested on Jan. 10, weeks after fleeing an officer who was attempting to make a traffic stop and serve out a warrant for Simpson’s arrest.
fox5dc.com
Trial underway for ex-Fairfax County officers accused of protecting sex-trafficking ring
A federal jury in Alexandria, Virginia, began hearing testimony this week in the civil trial against the four former Fairfax County Police officers accused of protecting a Virginia-based sex-trafficking ring. FOX 5's Katie Barlow has the latest details from this week's hearings.
streetcarsuburbs.news
Laurel resident sentenced in 40-year-old cold case
Laurel resident Howard Jackson Bradberry Jr., 64, was sentenced Jan. 5 by Howard County Circuit Court Judge Richard Bernhardt to 25 years in prison for second degree murder in a 40-year-old cold case. On March 29, 1982, Laney Lee McGadney, 28, was found dead in a vacant lot in Columbia...
fox5dc.com
Ghost gun, fentanyl recovered after alleged DC gang members arrested on drug conspiracy charges: DOJ
WASHINGTON - A ghost gun, pills containing fentanyl, and more than $60,000 in cash were recovered after seven alleged D.C. gang members were arrested on drug conspiracy charges, officials with the District's U.S. Attorney's Office announced Thursday. Authorities say Melvin Grayson, 49, of District Heights, Md., Christopher Wells, 44, of...
fox5dc.com
DC officials call for more police patrols after 2 children shot in Brightwood
WASHINGTON - A D.C. leader is calling for more police patrols after two children were shot in the District's Brightwood neighborhood. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday following a fight that started when a passenger was assaulted on a Metrobus near 14th Street and Fort Stevens Drive. The fight continued onto the street after everyone was told to get off the bus. Police say at one point someone pulled a gun and fired shots.
fox5dc.com
More speed cameras proposed for Indian Head Highway
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. - Lawmakers in Prince George's County want more speed cameras along a stretch of Maryland Route 210 notoriously known for its high number of deadly crashes. Councilmembers want to increase the number of speed cameras along the roadway known as Indian Head Highway from three to as...
Armed suspect robs 16-year-old of jacket in Hyattsville, Maryland
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was robbed by an armed suspect at a store in Hyattsville Friday night. According to a series of tweets from Hyattsville Police, the robbery happened at a store in the 6200 block of Belcrest Road. When officers arrived, they learned...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County History Day Competition Looking for Judges
The 2023 Montgomery County History Day competition is coming up, and local students need your help. The 2023 Montgomery County National History Day Contest will be held on March 4, 2023 at Northwood High School. Middle and high school students have been conducting research, diving into primary sources and creating presentations. The competition is seeking volunteers to serve as judges in evaluating student work. The goal is to encourage and foster a passion for history.
