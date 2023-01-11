ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
mocoshow.com

Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Series of Maryland Carjackings (Including in Montgomery County) Committed While Wearing an Ankle Monitor on Pre-Trial Release

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang today sentenced James Albert Borum, age 20, of Washington, D.C., to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for carjacking and for brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Hypothermia Alert Issued for Montgomery County Starting 4pm Saturday

Montgomery County has extended the Hypothermia Alert for 4:00 pm Saturday, 1/14/23 – 1:00 pm Sunday, 1/15/23. Expect wind chill to be at or below 32 degrees. Wear layers and take extra precautions if you spend significant time outdoors during that time. A Hypothermia Alert is issued for the County when forecasted temperatures, and/or wind chill, in at least part of the County fall below 32 degrees creating a hazardous situation in which hypothermia and frostbite are likely. A Cold Emergency Alert could be issued for the County when dangerously cold conditions are present, including, but not limited to, sub-zero temperatures and wind chill for which it will be dangerous to be outdoors for prolonged periods of time.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Police search for missing Germantown teen

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old girl from Germantown. According to detectives with the department's Special Victims Investigation Division, Gianna Nicole Conley was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at about 4 p.m. in the 20100 block of Gunners Terrace, near the Germantown campus of Montgomery College.
GERMANTOWN, MD
WTOP

Eight DC area residents charged in drug conspiracy

Eight D.C. area residents, seven of whom were arrested Wednesday, have been charged in a drug conspiracy involving cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and PCP, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. All eight men were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to administer...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Silver Spring school launches food pantry

Food insecurity and childhood hunger is a growing problem for many families in Montgomery County, so a school in Silver Spring is doing its part to help out those families. FOX 5’s Jennifer Delgado explains.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

MS-13 Gang Member Sentenced to Life in Federal Prison After Being Convicted of Racketeering, Including Murders, and Federal Drug Charges

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis sentenced Brayan Contreras-Avalos, a/k/a “Anonimo,” “Humilde,” and “Malia,” age 28, of Langley Park, Maryland, late yesterday to the statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison on charges related to his participation in a racketeering enterprise known as La Mara Salvatrucha, or “MS-13” and a concurrent five years in prison for a drug distribution conspiracy. Contreras-Avalos was convicted after a three-week trial, along with co-defendants Luis Flores-Reyes, a/k/a “Maloso,” “Lobo,”’ and “Viejo Lovvon,” age 42, of Arlington, Virginia and Jairo Jacome, a/k/a “Abuelo”, age 40, of Langley Park, Maryland.
LANGLEY PARK, MD
streetcarsuburbs.news

Laurel resident sentenced in 40-year-old cold case

Laurel resident Howard Jackson Bradberry Jr., 64, was sentenced Jan. 5 by Howard County Circuit Court Judge Richard Bernhardt to 25 years in prison for second degree murder in a 40-year-old cold case. On March 29, 1982, Laney Lee McGadney, 28, was found dead in a vacant lot in Columbia...
LAUREL, MD
fox5dc.com

DC officials call for more police patrols after 2 children shot in Brightwood

WASHINGTON - A D.C. leader is calling for more police patrols after two children were shot in the District's Brightwood neighborhood. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday following a fight that started when a passenger was assaulted on a Metrobus near 14th Street and Fort Stevens Drive. The fight continued onto the street after everyone was told to get off the bus. Police say at one point someone pulled a gun and fired shots.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

More speed cameras proposed for Indian Head Highway

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. - Lawmakers in Prince George's County want more speed cameras along a stretch of Maryland Route 210 notoriously known for its high number of deadly crashes. Councilmembers want to increase the number of speed cameras along the roadway known as Indian Head Highway from three to as...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County History Day Competition Looking for Judges

The 2023 Montgomery County History Day competition is coming up, and local students need your help. The 2023 Montgomery County National History Day Contest will be held on March 4, 2023 at Northwood High School. Middle and high school students have been conducting research, diving into primary sources and creating presentations. The competition is seeking volunteers to serve as judges in evaluating student work. The goal is to encourage and foster a passion for history.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

