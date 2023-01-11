Read full article on original website
Related
Washington nurses push for staffing standards at hospitals
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A coalition of health care groups called WA Safe + Healthy is hoping that 2023 turns out differently than 2022. Last year, legislation to create standards for nurse staffing at hospitals failed, but that’s not stopping the Washington State Nurses Association and others from trying again during the current legislative session.
The #1 Natural Disaster You Should Prepare for in Washington State
What's The #1 Natural Disaster That Can Occur In Washington State?. As a Washington State resident, you may be aware of the potential for natural disasters. But do you know which one is the most common?. Wildfires Are The #2 Natural Disaster To Worry About In Washington State. Let's deep...
Washington state just started capping carbon emissions. Here’s how it works
Washington state rang in the New Year with the launch of its most ambitious plan to slash carbon pollution. The new "cap-and-invest" program is designed to follow in the footsteps of California, where a cap-and-trade system began in 2013, while trying to learn from its missteps. Signed into law by...
publicola.com
State Proposals Aim to Lower Traffic Deaths by Improving Driver Behavior
At the year’s first meeting of the Washington state senate’s transportation committee earlier this week, Governor Jay Inslee’s office delivered some sobering news: More than 700 people were killed by traffic violence on the state’s roadways in 2022, a figure not seen since the late 1990s.
Washington witness describes hovering ball of light over nearby building
A Washington witness at Newcastle reported watching a hovering ball of light 15 feet over a nearby building that quickly moved away at 8:31 p.m. on November 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington
A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson Announces Legislation to Expand Protections for Used Car Purchases
OLYMPIA - Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is partnering with Rep. David Hackney on legislation to create an un-waivable warranty for used car purchases. Ferguson's and Hackney’s proposal protects Washington used car buyers. When used cars break down or malfunction shortly after purchase, Washingtonians will have the right to a full refund, or the dealer must cover most of the costs of mechanical repairs. Current Washington law affords consumers few protections for used cars that break down shortly after purchase, often called “lemons," compared to new car purchases.
Fortunato takes aim at proposed gun legislation in Washington State Legislature
(The Center Square) – Washington State Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, says lawmakers need to give police more abilities to crack down on gang violence rather than targeting law-abiding gun owners trying to defend themselves. “Washington citizens know that in order to protect themselves and their families, they need to be able to carry firearms,” Fortunato said during a Wednesday afternoon virtual press conference responding to Democratic gun initiatives in the state Legislature. “The people that we are worried about are not law-abiding citizens. By restricting...
Benton County Sheriff Opposes Proposed Washington Gun Laws
Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey released a statement to the media and on the BCSO Facebook page yesterday, joining a number of other elected Sheriffs around the state in opposing the new slate of gun laws being proposed this session. Sheriff Croskey stated in his position that "It is my...
governing.com
Washington Unemployed Still Endure ‘Surrealistic Nightmare’
(TNS) — Even as economists are forecasting an economic slowdown and rising unemployment in Washington later this year, the state system that provides benefits to jobless workers hasn't even recovered from the last slump. Washingtonians still wait longer to get benefits from the state Employment Security Department than they...
BevNET.com
Mary Jones Expands to Washington After Successful California Debut
SEATTLE, Wash.— Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-submitted photo labels, announced the upcoming expansion of its new Mary Jones cannabis-infused beverage brand to the state of Washington following a successful June launch in California. Washington ranks in the top 10 cannabis markets in the U.S. as well as one of the first with legalization dating back to 2012, making it a priority market for establishing and growing the Mary Jones business.
Washington State Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
Is It Illegal To Roll Through a Yellow Light in Washington State?
Is It Illegal To Roll Through A Yellow Traffic Light In Washington State?. Have you ever been driving and gotten to a yellow light and had to decide whether to stop or keep going? You might be surprised by the legalities of going through a yellow light in Washington. Can...
inlander.com
State legislators consider employment protections for cannabis users
Cannabis is legal in Washington, but so is employment discrimination against cannabis users. A new bill in the state Senate looks to address that issue. The bill, Senate Bill 5123, was filed by state Sen. Karen Keiser, a Des Moines Democrat, and had its first public hearing earlier this week. If signed into law, the legislation would add protections for workers who consume cannabis outside of the workplace.
inlander.com
Inslee wants to delay the north-south freeway, the Legislature dodges the Public Records Act; and the state needs more employees
Last month, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released his two-year transportation spending plan. Buried among the $58 billion in proposed projects, amid the pages of tables and schedules, is a delay on something some Spokane motorists have been clamoring for since Truman was president: the north-south freeway. For about a decade, officials have said the North Spokane Corridor would be completed by 2029. Now Inslee's recommendation is to have the freeway first envisioned in 1946 done sometime in the mid-2030s. His punt on the project may not last the legislative session. Greater Spokane Inc., the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce and Inland Northwest Associated General Contractors all lined up to criticize Inslee's proposal, saying in a joint statement that "stripping the project of funding at this juncture will cost our region millions in the long run." Spokane's trio of Democratic legislators — Sen. Andy Billig and House members Timm Ormsby and Marcus Riccelli — quickly followed suit, saying the delay "does not have our support." (NICHOLAS DESHAIS)
US Postal Service holding hiring events across Washington
EVERETT, Wash. — Want to work for the United States Postal Service?. USPS is hosting several hiring events across the state over the next few months. One is being held in Everett on Thursday. “The goal is to hire for unfilled positions in the Everett community and surrounding area....
Too many WA legislators think they’re above the law and it’s costing us money | Opinion
The Legislature is rightly being sued for trying to get around the WA state Public Records Act. | Editorial
Inslee's office responds to criticism over proposed funding pause for Spokane freeway work
(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s office has responded to criticism from Spokane leaders over his proposal to push back the completion of a major freeway project by six years. “This proposal is just the first step in the legislative process, and legislators will similarly develop their own proposal for negotiation and discussion,” said Jaime Smith, executive director of communications, in a written statement. She responded via email...
kiowacountypress.net
Extreme heat prompts Pacific Northwest farmers to consider climate change mitigation
(Washington News Service) Hotter temperatures are changing the agricultural landscape in the Pacific Northwest, especially for iconic tree fruit growers. Keith Veselka has seen that first-hand over the past few years operating NWFM, LLC, which manages 1,400 acres of apples and cherries for institutional investors across Washington state. Over the...
WSDOT responds to Gov. Inslee's proposed budget that removes funding for North-South freeway
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) released a statement Friday regarding the potential loss of funding for the North-South Freeway project in Spokane. This comes after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released his proposed transportation budget for 2023-2027, which did not include funding for the freeway.
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1