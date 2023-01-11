ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Pritzker threatens to fire police for not enforcing Illinois gun ban

By Jim Hagerty
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x5xgk_0kBVSG2R00

(WTVO) — After several Illinois law enforcement agencies said they won’t enforce the new gun ban, Gov. JB Pritzker had a strong response: Comply or hit the road.

“As are all law enforcement all across our state and they will in fact do their job or they won’t be in their job,” Pritzker said Tuesday during a press conference.

Locally, sheriff’s departments in Winnebago, Ogle, Stephenson, and Lee counties, among others, have said they will not enforce the new law, which makes more than 100 guns and magazines illegal because the state deems them “assault weapons.”

https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/o9ATH/3/

At least two groups say they are preparing lawsuits to overturn the law that Pritzker signed Tuesday night, saying it’s unconstitutional, something that Guns Save Life Executive Director John Boch says will be proven in court.

Local sheriffs say they won’t enforce Illinois gun ban

“This thing is going to be blocked by sometime early February at the latest, and it’s gonna be done at that point,” Boch told WMAY . “There’s already Supreme Court precedent on this. There’s already other states that have tried to do the same thing that have been shut down.”

Several suits are expected to be filed in federal courts next week.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 9

Related
wdbr.com

Governor reacts to pushback from law enforcement on assault weapons ban

Political grandstanding. That’s what Governor Pritzker says sheriffs from across the state are doing as they publicly push back against the new assault weapons ban. The law, bans the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches in Illinois. Many of the sheriffs say they will not enforce the provision that requires current owners of prohibited weapons to register them with the state police, because it is a violation of the second amendment.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Pritzker says gun law will be enforced

As Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill banning assault style weapons this week, some Republicans are claiming they won’t comply with the law. Former Republican Gubernatorial candidate Senator Darren Bailey says he won’t, and House Republicans echoed the similar feelings on the state house floor. Pritzker says...
ILLINOIS STATE
wlds.com

Sheriff’s Association Warns of Phone Scam Soliciting Donations to Fight Assault Weapons Ban

The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is warning the public of a scam related to the recent Illinois gun ban. According to a telephone solicitation scam alert by the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association on Friday, residents in Illinois are being contacted by telephone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association to help fight the Assault Weapons Ban.
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

Protect Illinois Act getting pushback

Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - Not soon after being signed into law, the Protect Illinois Communities Act has created controversy. Following Governor Pritzker signing the Protect Illinois Communities Act into Illinois law many sheriff’s departments have put out statements against enforcing the law. “Like Sheriffs across Illinois, I am...
ILLINOIS STATE
Adrian Holman

Results of SAFE-T Act poll

Last week, I asked all of the people in the state of Illinois that use the NewsBreak app to vote in a poll that would be up for the next seven days. The poll question was, "Do you want cash bail to be eliminated in Illinois?"
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban; ISP reports reduced expressway shootings

Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban Some counties in Illinois have indicated they have no plans to enforce the newly enacted ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic guns. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. The law halts the sale of certain guns and magazines in the state and requires owners of certain weapons to register them before the end of 2023. The first Illinois sheriff to announce in a letter to residents that he will not enforce...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

What will Illinois gun shops do with inventory now that ‘assault weapons’ are banned? Here’s what we know

(WTVO) — Now that 170 firearms are illegal in Illinois, gun shops can still sell them. But, they just can’t sell them to Illinoisans. “There are a number of provisions of continued sale for instance to active duty law enforcement that retailers will be able to continue to sell,” state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, said. Out-of-state […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity. The bill needs Governor J.B. Pritzker’s […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

WGN News

40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy