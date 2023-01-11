Read full article on original website
8 people to stand trial in kidnapping, killing of Pa. teenager
INDIANA, Pa. — All homicide and kidnapping charges against several people accused of involvement in the killing of a 19-year-old Indiana County man were bound over for trial on Friday. Hayden Robert Garreffa died Oct. 20 from multiple sharp wounds and blunt-force trauma, Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman testified...
wtae.com
2 of 8 suspects testify in Indiana County homicide case
INDIANA, Pa. — Two suspects charged in the disappearance and death of 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa testified in court Friday about the brutal attack on the Dilltown man last October. Watch the report from the courthouse: Click the video above. Fourteen-year-old Harmony Hayward, who is charged as an adult, and...
Teen accused of threatening Pa. high school students, dance: report
A juvenile was arrested after police said he confessed to making threats to a Pennsylvania high school, according to a story from WJAC. Detective Paul Deffenbaugh of the East Taylor Township Police Department told the news station that officials were contacted Wednesday after hearing of threats made against students at Conemaugh Valley High School in Johnstown, Cambria County, and regarding an upcoming school dance.
WJAC TV
Fire company president: Houtzdale Fire Co. will respond to emergencies
According to a Facebook post that has since been taken down, Houtzdale Fire Company wanted to extend their contract with Decatur Township. However, Decatur Township decided to sign a three-year contract with Columbia Volunteer Fire Company instead, sparking a social media dispute. The original post also alluded to the possibility...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gary Bayne and Josh Fleitman: Brackenridge chief’s killing demands stronger Pa. gun laws
Amid an avalanche of horrific acts of violence across Allegheny County over the past year, the Jan. 2 killing of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire is yet another traumatic and high-profile reminder of the toll of gun violence on our communities. But even more infuriating is the fact that it...
Police investigating Centre County convenience store burglary
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking for the public’s help after a Centre County convenience store was burglarized. Officers from Patton Township police were dispatched for a burglar alarm at the Port Matilda Unimart along 5140 West Buffalo Run Road Thursday morning at about 1:30. During an investigation, police determined that someone broke into […]
Man sentenced for Clearfield County crash that killed Ohio woman in 2021, DA says
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man has been sentenced to state prison for causing a Clearfield County crash that took the life of an Ohio woman in 2021. On Monday Steven Hunt, 28, of Centre County, was sentenced to see between two to six years in prison, according to Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers. […]
explore venango
Man Sought After by Police Following Domestic Incident Found Driving Under the Influence
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man sought after by State Police in Marienville following a domestic dispute in Washington Township was later found driving under the influence. According to PSP Marienville, troopers responded to a domestic incident in Washington Township, Clarion County, around 11:58 p.m. on Thursday,...
PSP: Somerset Co. trio scams $90,000 from customers
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – A trio in Somerset County have been accused of scamming customers of a trucking company out of over $90,000 under the intention of ordering them trucks. Beginning in December of 2022 Pennsylvania State Police began investigating Robert Frank Croyle-Rummel, 35, for fraud. According to his former employer, at the time […]
Vehicle slams into North Huntingdon house in the middle of the night, flees scene
A North Huntingdon woman spent much of Saturday on the hunt for the driver who crashed into her home and then drove away. By the evening, she said she was notified by township police that they had identified the driver in the 1 a.m. incident. “It was less than 24...
wccsradio.com
CRASH REPORTED THURSDAY EVENING IN CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Indiana County first responders were dispatched for a handful of incidents by Indiana County 911 over the last 24 hours. Along with the previously reported one-vehicle crash on Route 22 West, second vehicle accident was reported at 6:01 PM on Route 403 North in Cherryhill Township. Cherryhill Township firefighters, Citizens Ambulance and State Police were dispatched at that time. Details on the crash have not yet been provided.
Bolivar man charged in attempted Ligonier Township kidnapping
A nearly weeklong search ended Friday when a Bolivar man was arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a female jogger at gunpoint in Ligonier Township. Frank Springer, 56, was taken into custody by Westmoreland County detectives and Ligonier Valley police and charged with attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint and criminal coercion.
Family asks for public's help in finding truck that slammed into their home
NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) - In Westmoreland County, a search is underway for the driver of a truck that slammed into a home. The truck crashed into a home on Old Trail Road in North Huntingdon. The family said the truck slammed into the home and then immediately drove away. They believe that it was a Ford truck that hit their home and they're asking for the public's help in finding out who was behind the wheel.
Man accused of attempting to kidnap a jogger in Westmoreland County arrested
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man accused of attempting to kidnap a jogger in Westmoreland County has been arrested. Police say Frank Springer from Bolivar was arrested on Friday. Authorities believe Springer threatened a woman jogging with a handgun and tried to force her into his vehicle on Sunday.
Memorial service to be held for Clearfield firefighters
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — They put their lives on the line to save you, your family, your pets and your homes when a fire happens and whether it was on duty or not, a number of firefighter lives have been lost. The Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) is holding a public memorial service for […]
wccsradio.com
TROOPERS SEARCHING FOR SUSPECTS INVOLVED WITH DOLLAR GENERAL THEFT
State police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the people responsible for an incident of retail theft on New Year’s Day. Troopers say between 10:23 and 10:36 a.m., a man and woman entered into the Dollar General store along Ben Franklin Highway in Strongstown and left in an older style pickup truck without paying for several items. It’s unknown what type of truck it was, but troopers say it was tan in color.
wtae.com
Ford City house erupts in flames
FORD CITY, Pa. — Armstrong County dispatch confirms that a house fire has broken out in Ford City Saturday afternoon. Fire crews were alerted to the fire impacting the 800 block of Sixth Avenue around 4 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is on the way to the scene to...
wccsradio.com
MEN CHARGED WITH STEALING GOLF CART FROM PARKING GARAGE DUE IN COURT TODAY
The three men charged in connection with an incident at the Indiana Borough Parking Garage last October will have their preliminary hearings today. Court documents show that 22-year-olds Mason Meyer of Indiana and Jesse Toy of Kittanning and 23-year-old Brock Schrecengost of Kittanning each face charges connected with the incident that happened in the late night hours of October 29th at the parking garage. Indiana Borough Police say the three stole a golf cart stored at the garage, then damaged a gate. The cart was found several blocks away. Community tips were able to lead police to the three suspects.
Billboard along busy Butler County intersection causing commotion among community
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lot of people in Butler County are upset about a new billboard in the area. They say its offensive and hateful and they want it taken down. If you’re driving along Route 422 in Butler County, you may come across this new billboard that’s raising a lot of eyebrows.
WJAC TV
Houtzdale Fire Co. in war of words over contract with Decatur Township
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (WJAC) — There's some controversy in Clearfield County, where Houtzdale Fire Company's in a dispute with Decatur Township over the ending of a contract, meaning the fire company may no longer cover certain areas. At the heart of this situation, Houtzdale Fire Company says it wanted...
