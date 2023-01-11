ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

wtae.com

2 of 8 suspects testify in Indiana County homicide case

INDIANA, Pa. — Two suspects charged in the disappearance and death of 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa testified in court Friday about the brutal attack on the Dilltown man last October. Watch the report from the courthouse: Click the video above. Fourteen-year-old Harmony Hayward, who is charged as an adult, and...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Teen accused of threatening Pa. high school students, dance: report

A juvenile was arrested after police said he confessed to making threats to a Pennsylvania high school, according to a story from WJAC. Detective Paul Deffenbaugh of the East Taylor Township Police Department told the news station that officials were contacted Wednesday after hearing of threats made against students at Conemaugh Valley High School in Johnstown, Cambria County, and regarding an upcoming school dance.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Fire company president: Houtzdale Fire Co. will respond to emergencies

According to a Facebook post that has since been taken down, Houtzdale Fire Company wanted to extend their contract with Decatur Township. However, Decatur Township decided to sign a three-year contract with Columbia Volunteer Fire Company instead, sparking a social media dispute. The original post also alluded to the possibility...
HOUTZDALE, PA
WTAJ

Police investigating Centre County convenience store burglary

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking for the public’s help after a Centre County convenience store was burglarized. Officers from Patton Township police were dispatched for a burglar alarm at the Port Matilda Unimart along 5140 West Buffalo Run Road Thursday morning at about 1:30. During an investigation, police determined that someone broke into […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PSP: Somerset Co. trio scams $90,000 from customers

SOMERSET COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – A trio in Somerset County have been accused of scamming customers of a trucking company out of over $90,000 under the intention of ordering them trucks. Beginning in December of 2022 Pennsylvania State Police began investigating Robert Frank Croyle-Rummel, 35, for fraud. According to his former employer, at the time […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

CRASH REPORTED THURSDAY EVENING IN CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP

Indiana County first responders were dispatched for a handful of incidents by Indiana County 911 over the last 24 hours. Along with the previously reported one-vehicle crash on Route 22 West, second vehicle accident was reported at 6:01 PM on Route 403 North in Cherryhill Township. Cherryhill Township firefighters, Citizens Ambulance and State Police were dispatched at that time. Details on the crash have not yet been provided.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Bolivar man charged in attempted Ligonier Township kidnapping

A nearly weeklong search ended Friday when a Bolivar man was arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a female jogger at gunpoint in Ligonier Township. Frank Springer, 56, was taken into custody by Westmoreland County detectives and Ligonier Valley police and charged with attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint and criminal coercion.
BOLIVAR, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family asks for public's help in finding truck that slammed into their home

NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) - In Westmoreland County, a search is underway for the driver of a truck that slammed into a home. The truck crashed into a home on Old Trail Road in North Huntingdon. The family said the truck slammed into the home and then immediately drove away. They believe that it was a Ford truck that hit their home and they're asking for the public's help in finding out who was behind the wheel. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Memorial service to be held for Clearfield firefighters

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — They put their lives on the line to save you, your family, your pets and your homes when a fire happens and whether it was on duty or not, a number of firefighter lives have been lost. The Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) is holding a public memorial service for […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
wccsradio.com

TROOPERS SEARCHING FOR SUSPECTS INVOLVED WITH DOLLAR GENERAL THEFT

State police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the people responsible for an incident of retail theft on New Year’s Day. Troopers say between 10:23 and 10:36 a.m., a man and woman entered into the Dollar General store along Ben Franklin Highway in Strongstown and left in an older style pickup truck without paying for several items. It’s unknown what type of truck it was, but troopers say it was tan in color.
STRONGSTOWN, PA
wtae.com

Ford City house erupts in flames

FORD CITY, Pa. — Armstrong County dispatch confirms that a house fire has broken out in Ford City Saturday afternoon. Fire crews were alerted to the fire impacting the 800 block of Sixth Avenue around 4 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is on the way to the scene to...
FORD CITY, PA
wccsradio.com

MEN CHARGED WITH STEALING GOLF CART FROM PARKING GARAGE DUE IN COURT TODAY

The three men charged in connection with an incident at the Indiana Borough Parking Garage last October will have their preliminary hearings today. Court documents show that 22-year-olds Mason Meyer of Indiana and Jesse Toy of Kittanning and 23-year-old Brock Schrecengost of Kittanning each face charges connected with the incident that happened in the late night hours of October 29th at the parking garage. Indiana Borough Police say the three stole a golf cart stored at the garage, then damaged a gate. The cart was found several blocks away. Community tips were able to lead police to the three suspects.
INDIANA, PA

