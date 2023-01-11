ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EW.com

New Zoey 102 movie to reunite cast and characters of Zoey 101

Fifteen years after Zoey 101 ended its four-season run, Nickelodeon announced on Thursday that production has begun on a follow-up movie that will see Jamie Lynn Spears reprise her role alongside much of the original cast. Zoey 102 is the working title for the movie, which will stream exclusively on Paramount+ alongside the recent iCarly revival.
MassLive.com

How to watch ‘Velma,’ adult animated series about Scooby Doo character on HBO Max

Velma is a new adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and under-appreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. The series will is available to stream exclusively on HBO Max, Thursday, Jan. 12. Viewers looking to watch can only do so on HBO Max. The platform does not offer a free trial but HBO Max subscriptions start at $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year with ads, or $14.99 a month or $149.99 a year with no ads.
Variety

‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)

“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
tvinsider.com

‘Night Court’ Returns: John Larroquette & Melissa Rauch on Why This Revival Works

Laughter erupted on Warner Bros.’ Burbank lot one night last August as a scene played out on the very familiar set of a courtroom and judge’s chamber. At the center of the mirth was another infinitely recognizable part of the action — now-silver-haired John Larroquette, bringing his iconic character, snarky lawyer Dan Fielding, back to life for the NBC revival of Night Court.
TVLine

Mindy Kaling's Velma Twerks, Solves Murders in HBO Max's More 'Adult' Scooby-Doo Series — Watch Trailer

“This is my story, told my way,” Velma (voiced by Mindy Kaling) announces atop the just-released trailer for HBO Max’s more mature, diverse take on the Scooby-Doo gang. And wouldn’t you know it, “the bone-chilling events that drove [her] to assemble the greatest team of spooky mystery solvers ever” begins with a murder — one too gory to show in the trailer, apparently. Kaling, who is also an executive-producer on the series, stars alongside Glenn Howerton as Fred, Sam Richardson as Norville (aka “Shaggy”) and Constance Wu as Daphne. Velma‘s 10-episode first season kicks off with two episodes on Thursday, Jan. 12. Two...
Looper

Chuck Lorre Convinced Jim Parsons That Young Sheldon Was An Origin Story And Not A Spin-Off

It's safe to say that the character of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) on "The Big Bang Theory" is unlike any other on TV. On the one hand, this theoretical physicist can be extremely pompous and insulting, given his high intelligence. On the other hand, thanks to Parsons' Emmy Award-winning portrayal, there's a loveable quality to Sheldon and his many quirks, from his repetitious door-knocking to his deep passion for trains.
IndieWire

‘Zoey 101’ Moves Past Its Controversies: A Sequel Film Will Debut on Paramount+

A movie sequel to “Zoey 101,” the 2005 Nickelodeon series starring Jamie Lynn Spears, is coming to Paramount+. The streamer announced the film, tentatively titled “Zoey 102,” on Thursday. The movie, which will premiere on Paramount+ later this year, stars Spears and several former cast members of the series, including Erin Sanders, Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey, Abby Wilde, and Jack Salvatore. The original series, created and executive produced by Dan Schneider, aired for four seasons from 2005 to 2008 and focused on Zoey, a middle schooler who attends boarding school at the fictional Pacific Coast Academy in Southern California. The...
Popculture

Kiefer Sutherland Set to Star in New Spy Drama Series

It's been announced that Kiefer Sutherland is set to appear in a new spy drama series at Paramount+. According to Deadline, the 24 alum stars in Rabbit Hole as John Weir, "a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage" who "is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations." Additional cast members include Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Jason Butler Harner, Walt Klink, and Rob Yang.
TVLine

Good Trouble Sets Season 5 Premiere; Maia Mitchell to Return as Guest Star

Good Trouble will welcome back a Coterie resident during Season 5, which will premiere Thursday, March 16 at 10/9c on Freeform, the network announced on Wednesday. Former series regular Maia Mitchell, who plays Callie Adams-Foster, will return in a guest-star capacity during the upcoming run; get a first look at her reappearance above. The actress departed the drama in Episode 2 of Season 4, when it was revealed that Callie would be moving to Washington, D.C., for her dream job at the ACLU. Mitchell briefly appeared in a later episode during a video chat between Callie and her sister Mariana. In a...
Deadline

Dave Burd’s Comedy ‘Dave’ Season 3, More Get Premiere Dates At FX

Well over a year after Dave Burd’s comedy series Dave wrapped its second season, FX has announced a premiere date for Season 3. It will debut Wednesday, April 5 at 10 pm ET/PT on FXX and stream the next day on Hulu. Additionally, Dave will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories internationally. The news was revealed Thursday during FX’s presentation at the TCA winter press tour. Co-created by Burd and Jeff Schaffer, in Season 3, Dave (Burd) is headlining his first-ever tour, and looking for love along the way. But...

