EW.com
New Zoey 102 movie to reunite cast and characters of Zoey 101
Fifteen years after Zoey 101 ended its four-season run, Nickelodeon announced on Thursday that production has begun on a follow-up movie that will see Jamie Lynn Spears reprise her role alongside much of the original cast. Zoey 102 is the working title for the movie, which will stream exclusively on Paramount+ alongside the recent iCarly revival.
NCIS: Hawai’i Is Adding A New Character, And It Could Mean Big Trouble For Vanessa Lachey’s Jane
NCIS: Hawai'i is bringing in a new face, and it could spell trouble for Vanessa Lachey's Jane Tennant.
Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint admits he named his daughter after character from Netflix show
Rupert Grint has admitted he named his daughter after a character from a very popular Netflix show. The Harry Potter star, 34, welcomed his first child back in 2020 with his long-term partner, Georgia Groome, and ever since then the pair have maintained a lot of privacy when it comes to their family life.
How to watch ‘Velma,’ adult animated series about Scooby Doo character on HBO Max
Velma is a new adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and under-appreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. The series will is available to stream exclusively on HBO Max, Thursday, Jan. 12. Viewers looking to watch can only do so on HBO Max. The platform does not offer a free trial but HBO Max subscriptions start at $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year with ads, or $14.99 a month or $149.99 a year with no ads.
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
tvinsider.com
‘Night Court’ Returns: John Larroquette & Melissa Rauch on Why This Revival Works
Laughter erupted on Warner Bros.’ Burbank lot one night last August as a scene played out on the very familiar set of a courtroom and judge’s chamber. At the center of the mirth was another infinitely recognizable part of the action — now-silver-haired John Larroquette, bringing his iconic character, snarky lawyer Dan Fielding, back to life for the NBC revival of Night Court.
tvinsider.com
‘Night Court’: Melissa Rauch Reveals Revival Theme Song’s Connection to Original (VIDEO)
“When people hear the term ‘reboot,’ I think there’s like an, ‘Ah! What are you gonna do to my favorite show?!'” Melissa Rauch says of her upcoming Night Court reboot, premiering January 17 on NBC. Don’t worry, she’s just as much a fan of the...
Mindy Kaling's Velma Twerks, Solves Murders in HBO Max's More 'Adult' Scooby-Doo Series — Watch Trailer
“This is my story, told my way,” Velma (voiced by Mindy Kaling) announces atop the just-released trailer for HBO Max’s more mature, diverse take on the Scooby-Doo gang. And wouldn’t you know it, “the bone-chilling events that drove [her] to assemble the greatest team of spooky mystery solvers ever” begins with a murder — one too gory to show in the trailer, apparently. Kaling, who is also an executive-producer on the series, stars alongside Glenn Howerton as Fred, Sam Richardson as Norville (aka “Shaggy”) and Constance Wu as Daphne. Velma‘s 10-episode first season kicks off with two episodes on Thursday, Jan. 12. Two...
'Skinamarink' Is Gearing up to Be the Scariest Horror Movie Ever — but What Does the Word Mean?
We can't deny that 2022 was a massive year for horror — from Barbarian to X, it seems the genre is quickly becoming one of the most reliable in the film industry. Luckily, 2023 is lining up to be another impressive year for all kinds of frightening thrills, thanks to upcoming films like Infinity Pool, Scream VI, Beau Is Afraid, and Skinamarink.
tvinsider.com
‘The Goldbergs’: See Steve Guttenberg Recreate ‘Three Men and a Baby’ Moment (VIDEO)
The Goldbergs is staying true to its throwback format with the inclusion of upcoming guest star Steve Guttenberg, who is bringing a touch of Three Men and a Baby to the ABC comedy. Set to reprise his role as Dr. Katman in the ’80s-set sitcom, Guttenberg helps recreate Three Men...
Alert: Missing Persons Unit Cast: Where You Know The Stars Of The Fox TV Show From
Everything you need to know about Fox's Alert: Missing Persons Unit cast.
Chuck Lorre Convinced Jim Parsons That Young Sheldon Was An Origin Story And Not A Spin-Off
It's safe to say that the character of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) on "The Big Bang Theory" is unlike any other on TV. On the one hand, this theoretical physicist can be extremely pompous and insulting, given his high intelligence. On the other hand, thanks to Parsons' Emmy Award-winning portrayal, there's a loveable quality to Sheldon and his many quirks, from his repetitious door-knocking to his deep passion for trains.
‘Zoey 101’ Moves Past Its Controversies: A Sequel Film Will Debut on Paramount+
A movie sequel to “Zoey 101,” the 2005 Nickelodeon series starring Jamie Lynn Spears, is coming to Paramount+. The streamer announced the film, tentatively titled “Zoey 102,” on Thursday. The movie, which will premiere on Paramount+ later this year, stars Spears and several former cast members of the series, including Erin Sanders, Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey, Abby Wilde, and Jack Salvatore. The original series, created and executive produced by Dan Schneider, aired for four seasons from 2005 to 2008 and focused on Zoey, a middle schooler who attends boarding school at the fictional Pacific Coast Academy in Southern California. The...
tvinsider.com
Willie Aames Pays Tribute to ‘Eight Is Enough’ Co-Star Adam Rich: ‘I’m Gutted’
Adam Rich, best known for playing Nicholas Bradford in the late ’70s sitcom Eight is Enough, passed away Saturday, January 7, at the age of 54. Now, Rich’s former on-screen brother Willie Aames, who portrayed Tommy Bradford, is paying tribute to his co-star on social media. In the...
Popculture
Kiefer Sutherland Set to Star in New Spy Drama Series
It's been announced that Kiefer Sutherland is set to appear in a new spy drama series at Paramount+. According to Deadline, the 24 alum stars in Rabbit Hole as John Weir, "a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage" who "is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations." Additional cast members include Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Jason Butler Harner, Walt Klink, and Rob Yang.
Good Trouble Sets Season 5 Premiere; Maia Mitchell to Return as Guest Star
Good Trouble will welcome back a Coterie resident during Season 5, which will premiere Thursday, March 16 at 10/9c on Freeform, the network announced on Wednesday. Former series regular Maia Mitchell, who plays Callie Adams-Foster, will return in a guest-star capacity during the upcoming run; get a first look at her reappearance above. The actress departed the drama in Episode 2 of Season 4, when it was revealed that Callie would be moving to Washington, D.C., for her dream job at the ACLU. Mitchell briefly appeared in a later episode during a video chat between Callie and her sister Mariana. In a...
Dave Burd’s Comedy ‘Dave’ Season 3, More Get Premiere Dates At FX
Well over a year after Dave Burd’s comedy series Dave wrapped its second season, FX has announced a premiere date for Season 3. It will debut Wednesday, April 5 at 10 pm ET/PT on FXX and stream the next day on Hulu. Additionally, Dave will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories internationally. The news was revealed Thursday during FX’s presentation at the TCA winter press tour. Co-created by Burd and Jeff Schaffer, in Season 3, Dave (Burd) is headlining his first-ever tour, and looking for love along the way. But...
Disney Channel fans, ‘Phineas and Ferb’ is coming back with new episodes
There will be 40 new episodes. The release date is unknown for now.
After Boy Meets World Star Ben Savage Posted An Adorable Couples Photo, The Question Now Is: Did He Just Get Engaged?
Boy Meets World alum Ben Savage posted an adorable photo, but does this mean he just got engaged?
