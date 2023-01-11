Good Trouble will welcome back a Coterie resident during Season 5, which will premiere Thursday, March 16 at 10/9c on Freeform, the network announced on Wednesday. Former series regular Maia Mitchell, who plays Callie Adams-Foster, will return in a guest-star capacity during the upcoming run; get a first look at her reappearance above. The actress departed the drama in Episode 2 of Season 4, when it was revealed that Callie would be moving to Washington, D.C., for her dream job at the ACLU. Mitchell briefly appeared in a later episode during a video chat between Callie and her sister Mariana. In a...

