Firefighter injured battling overnight blaze in Queens
NEW YORK -- The FDNY battled a house fire overnight Saturday in Queens. The fire started shortly after 1 a.m. on the first floor of a three-story home on 95th Street in Woodhaven. It took firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control. One firefighter was injured and taken to a local hospital for evaluation. The extent of their injuries is unknown.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Horrific Head-On Crash In Ridgewood Leaves Twisted Wreckage
At least two occupants were hospitalized with serious injuries after a horrific head-on crash late Friday in Ridgewood. A Chevy Silverado and Toyota Highlander collided at the intersection of North Monroe Street and Fairmount Road around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 13. The injured were taken by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical...
4 Indicted in 2021 Killing of Dix Hills Man
Four people have been indicted on charges of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Dix Hills man in Huntington Station in 2021. Suffolk County DIstrict Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the indictments Friday. Indicted were: Jillian Kolsch, 20, of Smithtown, Jahshawn Strickland, 17, Read More ...
Queens woman found dead in home with gunshot to back of head: police
MASPETH, Queens (PIX11) — A Maspeth woman was found dead inside her home with a gunshot wound to the back of the head, police said early Friday, announcing a homicide investigation. Officers headed to the home of Alexa Ruiz, 23, on 56th Drive near 60th Street around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a 911 call […]
Suffolk police: Ridge man killed in Long Island Expressway crash
Suffolk police say Christian Aviles was driving westbound on the LIE around 4 a.m. They say the car hit the center divider east of Exit 61 in Holtsville.
1 Rescued From House Fire In Brentwood (Developing)
Emergency crews responded to reports of a house fire on Long Island Thursday evening, Jan. 12. The incident was reported at around 6:20 p.m. at a home in Brentwood, located on Commack Road near Montauk Avenue. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire in the rear of the single-story home,...
63-Year-Old Accused Of Making Threat Of Mass Harm At School In Ronkonkoma
A man has been apprehended after police say he made a threat of mass harm at a Long Island school. The man, identified as 63-year-old John Carroll, drove into the parking lot of Cherokee Street Elementary School, located in Ronkonkoma, and yelled threatening statements at school staff, at approximately 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Suffolk County Police said.
Man Killed, Woman Injured In 4-Alarm Overnight Fire In Holbrook: Officials
One person has died and another is seriously injured after a four-alarm fire ripped through a home in Holbrook overnight, officials said. Holbrook Fire responded to the fire at 69 Belcher Street around 1:10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, State Fire Marshal Jake Ostroskey reports. The fire origi…
Woman Struck, Killed By SUV While Crossing Hempstead Intersection
Police are investigating a fatal early-morning crash at a Long Island intersection. It happened around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 in Hempstead. A woman crossing eastbound on Greenwich Street at the intersection of Totten Street was struck by a black 2001 Toyota SUV traveling northbound on Greenwich Street being operated by an adult man, Nassau County Police said.
Know Him? Man Wanted For Burglarizing Hauppauge Storage Building
Detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who burglarized a Long Island business two times last year. The man broke into the Simply Self Storage in Suffolk County, located at 745 Old Willets Path, in Hauppauge in September 2022, and stole various personal items, said the Suffolk County Police.
Skateboarder Critical After Being Struck By SUV In Hicksville
Updated story: 17-Year-Old Dies From Injuries After Being Struck By SUV In HicksvilleA 17-year-old skateboarder is in critical condition after being struck by an SUV on Long Island.The incident took place in Hicksville around 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12 on Cantiague Lane near Robbins Lane.Ac…
17-Year-Old Dies From Injuries After Being Struck By SUV In Hicksville
Updated story: Long Beach HS Athlete Killed In Crash Remembered As 'Wonderful Student, Talented Athlete'A 17-year-old has died from injuries he suffered after being struck by an SUV on Long Island.The incident happened in Hicksville around 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12.The boy was riding …
Pedestrian, 83, fatally struck in crash on Long Island
Suffolk County police are investigating a motor vehicle crash after an 83-year-old man died from seriously injuries on Long Island authorities said.
Volunteer fire medic for Wantagh Fire Department says she was raped by 2 of her superiors
A letter from the department's attorneys says the two men refused to cooperate with the department's investigation. They were later removed as members of the fire department.
Herald Community Newspapers
Elmont man to serve 22 years for shooting
Malcolm White, 44, was sentenced last week to 22 years to life in prison for shooting his wife during a dispute at the Hillside Hotel in Jamaica, Queens in March 2020. White, who lived on Kirkman Avenue in Elmont, was convicted in July following a two-week trial on charges of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
NY1
Deaf, mute Brooklyn woman missing for weeks after release from Queens hospital
Juliana Primus says her worst nightmare has become a reality. Her sister went missing three weeks ago after being discharged from a Queens hospital. “It has been turmoil,” Primus said. “It is the most painful thing that you can put a family through just because of your neglect. That is the hospital. You’re supposed to take care of people like that.”
longisland.com
NCPD: Queens Man Arrested After Attempted Street Robbery of Woman in East Meadow
Third Squad Detectives report the arrest of a Queens man for a Robbery that occurred on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 11:25 pm in East Meadow. According to detectives, a female employee, 26, was returning to Nassau University Medical Center located at 2201 Hempstead Turnpike, when she was approached by an unknown male on the east side of the building.
Cops: Woman arrested after attacking Riverside gas station clerk during robbery
A woman is facing a felony robbery charge and other charges after she slapped and kicked a clerk at a Riverside gas station Friday morning, Southampton Town Police said in a press release Saturday. Police said the clerk at the 76 Gas Station at 7 Peconic Avenue confronted the woman...
Suffolk DA: 4 Long Islanders charged for fatal botched robbery
Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney says the two women and two male teens tried to rob a marijuana dealer in 2021.
Attempted Murder Suspect Injures 2 Officers During Arrest At LI Target, Police Say
An attempted murder suspect is behind bars after injuring two police officers during an arrest at a Long Island Target store, authorities said.The incident happened at around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Lawrence Target, located on Rockaway Turnpike, according to Nassau County Police.Detective…
