NEW YORK -- The FDNY battled a house fire overnight Saturday in Queens. The fire started shortly after 1 a.m. on the first floor of a three-story home on 95th Street in Woodhaven. It took firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control. One firefighter was injured and taken to a local hospital for evaluation. The extent of their injuries is unknown.The cause of the fire is under investigation.

QUEENS, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO