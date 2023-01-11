ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

CBS New York

Firefighter injured battling overnight blaze in Queens

NEW YORK -- The FDNY battled a house fire overnight Saturday in Queens. The fire started shortly after 1 a.m. on the first floor of a three-story home on 95th Street in Woodhaven. It took firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control. One firefighter was injured and taken to a local hospital for evaluation. The extent of their injuries is unknown.The cause of the fire is under investigation. 
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

Horrific Head-On Crash In Ridgewood Leaves Twisted Wreckage

At least two occupants were hospitalized with serious injuries after a horrific head-on crash late Friday in Ridgewood. A Chevy Silverado and Toyota Highlander collided at the intersection of North Monroe Street and Fairmount Road around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 13. The injured were taken by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
HuntingtonNow

4 Indicted in 2021 Killing of Dix Hills Man

Four people have been indicted on charges of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Dix Hills man in Huntington Station in 2021. Suffolk County DIstrict Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the indictments Friday. Indicted were: Jillian Kolsch, 20, of Smithtown, Jahshawn Strickland, 17, Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
PIX11

Queens woman found dead in home with gunshot to back of head: police

MASPETH, Queens (PIX11) — A Maspeth woman was found dead inside her home with a gunshot wound to the back of the head, police said early Friday, announcing a homicide investigation. Officers headed to the home of Alexa Ruiz, 23, on 56th Drive near 60th Street around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a 911 call […]
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

1 Rescued From House Fire In Brentwood (Developing)

Emergency crews responded to reports of a house fire on Long Island Thursday evening, Jan. 12. The incident was reported at around 6:20 p.m. at a home in Brentwood, located on Commack Road near Montauk Avenue. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire in the rear of the single-story home,...
BRENTWOOD, NY
Daily Voice

Woman Struck, Killed By SUV While Crossing Hempstead Intersection

Police are investigating a fatal early-morning crash at a Long Island intersection. It happened around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 in Hempstead. A woman crossing eastbound on Greenwich Street at the intersection of Totten Street was struck by a black 2001 Toyota SUV traveling northbound on Greenwich Street being operated by an adult man, Nassau County Police said.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Elmont man to serve 22 years for shooting

Malcolm White, 44, was sentenced last week to 22 years to life in prison for shooting his wife during a dispute at the Hillside Hotel in Jamaica, Queens in March 2020. White, who lived on Kirkman Avenue in Elmont, was convicted in July following a two-week trial on charges of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
ELMONT, NY
NY1

Deaf, mute Brooklyn woman missing for weeks after release from Queens hospital

Juliana Primus says her worst nightmare has become a reality. Her sister went missing three weeks ago after being discharged from a Queens hospital. “It has been turmoil,” Primus said. “It is the most painful thing that you can put a family through just because of your neglect. That is the hospital. You’re supposed to take care of people like that.”
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

NCPD: Queens Man Arrested After Attempted Street Robbery of Woman in East Meadow

Third Squad Detectives report the arrest of a Queens man for a Robbery that occurred on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 11:25 pm in East Meadow. According to detectives, a female employee, 26, was returning to Nassau University Medical Center located at 2201 Hempstead Turnpike, when she was approached by an unknown male on the east side of the building.
EAST MEADOW, NY

