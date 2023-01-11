ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

Car theft victim shoots suspect as he fled with his car; police arrested him minutes later and took him to hospital

By alabamanow
 3 days ago
An Alabama shot a car thief Wednesday afternoon but the suspect took the car anyway before being captured just minutes later by police.

The crime happened at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Vincent community in Shelby County.

The victim said a man and a woman took his vehicle and he fired his gun at them as they did.

He reported the crime to the police and an off-duty Harpersville police officer found the suspect approximately 20 minutes later at a gas station on U.S. 280.

Law enforcement officers arrested the pair of suspects. The male suspect had been shot and was taken to a hospital.

If you have information about this crime, you are asked to call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205‐670‐6000.

