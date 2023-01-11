Read full article on original website
Dolly Parton reveals Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks and more will appear on her new rock album
Dolly Parton has revealed that Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks and Steven Tyler are among the artists to have contributed to her forthcoming rock album. Titled ‘Rock Star’, the new record is set to feature covers of classic songs by the likes of Prince, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
‘The Wire’ actor Al Brown has died aged 83
Al Brown, who played Stan Valchek in HBO‘s legendary series The Wire, has died at the age of 83. The news was confirmed by his daughter Jenny to TMZ, who report that Brown died in Las Vegas on Friday (January 13) after a battle with Alzheimer’s. After a...
Steve Vai’s long-lost ‘Swiss Cheese’ guitar used in David Lee Roth music video recovered after 36 years
Steve Vai has been reunited with his long-lost guitar, nearly four decades after it was stolen from him in 1986. At Vai’s request, the custom guitar was the first to feature a monkey grip handle, and was notable for the circular indents which led the musician to call it the ‘Swiss Cheese’ guitar. In 1986, Vai used the instrument in the music video for the David Lee Roth song ‘Yankee Rose’, during his time as the guitarist in Roth’s backing band.
Adam Lambert criticises idea of Theo James playing George Michael in biopic
Adam Lambert has criticised the prospect of Theo James playing George Michael in a biopic. Earlier this week, reports claimed a biopic charting the Wham! frontman’s life was in the works with The White Lotus star in talks for the lead role. When the news was shared on The...
The Rolling Stones share powerful live version of ‘Wild Horses’
The Rolling Stones have shared a new live version of ‘Wild Horses’ from their upcoming live album ‘GRRR Live!’ – check it out below. ‘GRRR Live!’ will be released on February 10 and celebrates a special live show from the band’s 50th anniversary tour ’50 and Counting’ from 2012.
Screaming Trees bassist Van Conner dies aged 55
Van Conner, the bassist and co-founder of Washington band Screaming Trees, has died at the age of 55. The news was confirmed by Conner’s brother Gary Lee, who also played guitar in the band. He wrote in a social media post earlier today (January 18): “Van Conner bassist and song writer of Screaming Trees died last night of an extended illness at 55. It was pneumonia that got him in the end. He was one of the closest friends I ever had and I loved him immensely. I will miss him forever and ever and ever.”
