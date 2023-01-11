Van Conner, the bassist and co-founder of Washington band Screaming Trees, has died at the age of 55. The news was confirmed by Conner’s brother Gary Lee, who also played guitar in the band. He wrote in a social media post earlier today (January 18): “Van Conner bassist and song writer of Screaming Trees died last night of an extended illness at 55. It was pneumonia that got him in the end. He was one of the closest friends I ever had and I loved him immensely. I will miss him forever and ever and ever.”

