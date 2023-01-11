ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

‘The Wire’ actor Al Brown has died aged 83

Al Brown, who played Stan Valchek in HBO‘s legendary series The Wire, has died at the age of 83. The news was confirmed by his daughter Jenny to TMZ, who report that Brown died in Las Vegas on Friday (January 13) after a battle with Alzheimer’s. After a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NME

Steve Vai’s long-lost ‘Swiss Cheese’ guitar used in David Lee Roth music video recovered after 36 years

Steve Vai has been reunited with his long-lost guitar, nearly four decades after it was stolen from him in 1986. At Vai’s request, the custom guitar was the first to feature a monkey grip handle, and was notable for the circular indents which led the musician to call it the ‘Swiss Cheese’ guitar. In 1986, Vai used the instrument in the music video for the David Lee Roth song ‘Yankee Rose’, during his time as the guitarist in Roth’s backing band.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NME

Screaming Trees bassist Van Conner dies aged 55

Van Conner, the bassist and co-founder of Washington band Screaming Trees, has died at the age of 55. The news was confirmed by Conner’s brother Gary Lee, who also played guitar in the band. He wrote in a social media post earlier today (January 18): “Van Conner bassist and song writer of Screaming Trees died last night of an extended illness at 55. It was pneumonia that got him in the end. He was one of the closest friends I ever had and I loved him immensely. I will miss him forever and ever and ever.”
WASHINGTON STATE

