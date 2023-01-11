Read full article on original website
You can use new salary transparency laws to negotiate your pay, no matter what state you live in
New salary transparency laws could get you a raise, if you use them to your advantage. As of January 1, employers in California and Washington are required by law to put salary ranges in job listings. In California, this is required for every employer with at least 15 employees. In Washington, employers also have to include a description of benefits and other compensation as well.
