4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Professor Fired for Showing Medieval Paintings of Prophet MuhammadPrateek DasguptaSaint Paul, MN
swnewsmedia.com
Fireworks incident at Shakopee High School spurs student-led petition
A student-led petition is asking the Shakopee Public Schools District for “more communication” following a fireworks incident at Shakopee High School on Wednesday morning. The district confirmed that three students set off fireworks in a bathroom on the main level at approximately 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. A district spokesperson said within a minute, a school resource officer and another staff member right outside the bathroom responded to the scene and handled the situation.
mprnews.org
U of M’s top regent snubbed in reelection bid
The chair of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents is at risk of losing his position after a panel that advises state lawmakers on school governing board selections bypassed him amid frustration over the flagship institution’s direction. Kendall Powell, the former chief executive at General Mills, isn’t entirely...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Another View: Legislature needs to rein in university
***Arne Carlson was Minnesota governor from 1991-1999. Richard Painter is a law professor at the University of Minnesota. One of the most treasured tenets of the American Dream is that adults will leave to their children a better world than they inherited. The focus was always on the betterment of our children.
University of Minnesota rolls out plan to take back teaching hospital on campus
In what could be a move to protect the University of Minnesota’s medical facilities from a possible merger between M Health Fairview and South Dakota-based Sanford Health, the school announced the MPact Health Care Innovation vision.
fox9.com
Hutchinson's guarantee: Why does Minnesota law give disgraced elected officials their old jobs back?
(FOX 9) - No matter how much trouble he got into, former Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson had a six-figure job waiting for him after he left the sheriff's office thanks to Minnesota law. That 1977 law guarantees city and county elected officials the public-sector jobs they left after winning...
twincitieslive.com
Two staffers hurt after clash with students at Humboldt High School
Two school staff members were injured Friday morning in a confrontation with two students. The St. Paul Police Department says officers were called to Humboldt High School at around 9:45 a.m. on a report of a few students involved in a physical confrontation with staff. When officers arrived, they found...
fox9.com
CAIR-MN on Hamline University professor showing paintings of Muhammad
CAIR-MN held a news conference on Jan. 11, 2023, about an incident in which a Hamline University professor showed paintings of Muhammad during class. The Muslim civil rights and advocacy group says there was "no evidence" the lesson was Islamophobic and has expressed support for Muslim students.
hot967.fm
Minnesota House Passes Bill to End “Hair Discrimination” in State
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota House on a wide margin (111 to 19) passed the CROWN Act, which updates the definition of “race” in the state human rights law to include “traits associated with race, including but not limited to hair texture and hair styles such braids, locs, and twists.” Chief author, Minneapolis Democrat Esther Agbaje says it’s time to end “hair discrimination” in Minnesota and her bill “will ensure Black Minnesotans have the right to show up to work as their authentic selves without the fear of being reprimanded due to the style of their hair.” The bill now goes to the Minnesota Senate. The House passed the bill twice before but it was not brought up in the Senate which was under Republican control in 2020 and 2022.
hot967.fm
Driver’s Licenses for All Passes MN House Judiciary Committee
A bill that would allow undocumented residents to obtain a Minnesota driver’s license is heading to the House Ways and Means Committee. The Judiciary Committee passed it this morning (Thursday) on a voice vote after discussion about personal data collection. Veena Iyer of the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota says the data privacy provisions and amendments:
Tax conformity bill delivers tax cuts
ST PAUL, Minn. — By State Capitol standards, the Minnesota tax conformity bill came together at lightning speed, making it to the governor's desk just nine days into the 2023 Session. In the simplest terms, it will line up the Minnesota tax code with Uncle Sam's, something that's often...
redlakenationnews.com
Rent assistance vouchers for 220,000 Minnesota households proposed at Capitol
A first-of-its-kind rent voucher proposal that could help 220,000 Minnesota households is percolating at the State Capitol. The program would cost roughly $1.7 billion each year - about 6% of the current state budget - and reduce the number of people who have languished on waitlists for housing subsidies through a government program known as Section 8.
fox9.com
University of Minnesota plans to retake control of its medical facilities, build new hospital
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A big proposal came from the University of Minnesota on Thursday to take back ownership of its medical facilities and build a new hospital. It comes as Fairview Health Services tries to merge with Sanford Health out of South Dakota – and just a few days after Fairview floated the idea of the university taking over the campus.
Nearly 1,000 Minnesota PCA applicants are stuck in background check limbo
MORA, Minn. – Amidst Minnesota's personal care assistant (PCA) staffing shortage, there are some people who want to work but can't. Tammy Heuer is going on three months without pay because of bureaucratic backlogs. She describes herself as "quasi-employed."Heuer says a Cambridge home care agency has hired her, and she's taking care of her partner with a disability, Randy, at their home in Mora, but she's not getting paid for it."The background check hasn't cleared yet, and so I can't start working," Heuer said. "[The agency] said the day they get the word, I'm good. I did all the training. I...
mprnews.org
Hamline University religious art controversy garners increased public outcry
Hamline University in St. Paul is in the midst of a public relations firestorm over academic freedom and what some consider Islamophobic. The student and instructor at the center of the controversy spoke out publicly and to MPR News about their perspectives. MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with MPR News reporter Nina Moini about her coverage of the issue.
Developer for Hamm's Brewery revamp in St. Paul officially approved
Courtesy of JB Vang Partners, Inc. / city of Saint Paul. The City of St. Paul has officially approved a developer to transform the historic Hamm's Brewery complex. JB Vang Partners Inc. was unanimously approved by the city's Housing and Redevelopment Authority to be the exclusive developer for the project, after it was tentatively approved by a city selection committee in December.
multihousingnews.com
Saint Therese Lands $47M for Minneapolis Senior Living Project
Completion is expected in the spring of 2024. Saint Therese has received $47 million in financing for the construction of Saint Therese of Corcoran, a 153-unit senior living community in Corcoran, Minn. The organization broke ground on the project in September and completion is expected in the spring of 2024.
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee police: Deny THC licenses to two of three new applicants
Three Shakopee businesses are requesting THC licenses that will be considered at next Tuesday’s Shakopee City Council meeting, though police have recommended that two of them be denied. A Shakopee Police Department memo stated that as of Jan. 11, the city had received THC license applications from Easy Street...
mprnews.org
Hamline student, former instructor at center of debate over religion, academic freedom speak out
Two people at the center of the controversy at Hamline University over academic freedom that has gained international attention spoke Wednesday about how the incident has impacted their lives. Aram Wedatalla, who is the head of Hamline’s Muslim Student Association, said she was blindsided by an image of the Prophet...
multihousingnews.com
Schafer Richardson Secures $77M for Saint Paul Affordable Project
Soul is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2024. Schafer Richardson has secured $77 million in financing for Soul, a 178-unit affordable housing development in Saint Paul, Minn. Merchants Capital provided the financing, which includes:. a $33 million construction loan with Merchants Bank of Indiana. a $27.5 million...
Ordway Center gets almost $4 million in federal funding for repairs, upgrades
The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in downtown St. Paul has received almost $4 million in federal funding for repairs and updates. The Arts Partnership announced that it had received $3.9 million in federal grant money for the Ordway on Friday. The Arts Partnership is a collaboration between Minnesota Opera, the Ordway, The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and the Schubert Club.
