Bright Flash Streaking Across Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Seen Thursday Night
I guess I got the chance to see a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence last night. I just got home from work and was walking from my car to my backdoor when the yard just lit up. It was a quick flash and I saw the shadow of our large tree move rapidly across the snowy ground. I looked up quickly, confused, and saw a fast-moving blueish-white ball streaking across the sky.
Watch Telly Savalas, Skipper + Gilligan And Al Franken In Retro Duluth Tourism Commercials
Last spring, the City of Duluth announced a new branding and tourism marketing campaign, including the new tagline "Love It Like We Do", that would be used to promote the area moving forward. Conceived by the Duluth Tourism Collaborative, consisting of the City of Duluth, Visit Duluth and the Duluth...
Is Popeyes Actually Opening A Duluth Location In 2023?
It's been nearly two years since we first heard the news that a Popeyes location would be opening in the Duluth area! However, ever since the news first broke in early 2021, there hasn't been much traction on the fast food chain. In the years that have followed, there have...
A Minnesota Man’s Mullet Trends As He Shares A Special Moment With His Love In New York
Duluthian Jared Jank sports a mullet and was a finalist for the "Powerball First Millionaire Of The Year" promotion. He seized the opportunity for a heart warming moment. The 'First Millionaire of the Year' promotion has been going on for the last four years. The special drawing for the $1 million prized is televised on 'Dick Clarke's Rocking New Year's Eve With Ryan Seacrest".
See Photos Of Stunning Ice Formations On Minnesota’s North Shore
Some beautiful photos were taken this last week along Minnesota's North Shore Scenic Drive. Recent weather kicked up enough waves to spray water along the North Shore of Lake Superior. The spray or mist then froze to trees, creating stunning frozen sculptures that were captured by motorists who happened to notice them.
8 Bad Online Reviews Of Park Point In Duluth
Park Point in Duluth is a very popular destination for both tourists and locals in the warmer months. Some people, aren't fans. Park Point can be found on Minnesota Avenue on the other side of the Aerial Lift Bridge. The beach house and park can be found at the end of Minnesota Avenue. The park includes sand volleyball courts, different pavilions, and even some grills that are available for reservation.
Kerplunk! Get Your Team Together For The Annual Duluth Polar Plunge
For anyone who has jumped into Lake Superior even in the Summer, it can feel like a badge of honor because it is darn cold. Let's jump, (no pun intended) to winter and February when the temperatures are freezing cold and the water is too and usually covered in ice. Welcome to Polar Plunge time.
7th OWI Charges For Superior Man, 11-Year Old In Front Passenger Seat
A Superior man is facing his seventh Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) charge stemming from a routine traffic stop on Christmas Day. Police documents detail that he also had an 11-year old with him riding in the front passenger seat. The traffic stop was the result of the driver running through...
Locally Laid Egg Company In Wrenshall Explains Spike In Egg Prices
The incredible edible egg isn't that the way the old commercial went? I am a big fan and if I had my way I would eat eggs every day. If I eat them fried I prefer them over easy on toast. otherwise scrambled, in an omelet, hard-boiled, you get the point.
St. Luke’s In Duluth Earns Ultrasound Practice Accreditation
The Twin Ports is home to healthcare that's considered first-rate - with two systems centering in Duluth. Both St. Luke's and Essentia have made considerable investments in their facilities and campuses over the past few years, with some other significant upgrade plans coming in the immediate future. Obstetrics and gynecology...
Superior Provides 25% Rebate Incentive For Film Production Companies That Use The City As A Locale
If the popularity of movies like Merry Kiss Cam are any sign, the Twin Ports is quickly becoming a popular destination locale for film production companies. Hoping to capitalize on that, the City of Superior has pledges a future investment. The city - working with it's Tourism Development Commission -...
Post Office Burglaries Reported In Esko, Cotton + Carlton Resulting In Lost Mail + Adding To Local Mail Delivery Problems
As if there weren't already issues with local mail delivery. A recent round of break-ins have been reported at some northern Minnesota Post Office locations - reigniting concerns about the United Postal Service. The latest break-in occurred at the Esko Post Office on Tuesday morning. According to our news partners...
Country/Southern Rock Act Whiskey Myers Announces Duluth Show At AMSOIL Arena
Texas-based country/southern rock band Whiskey Myers will be heading north in the summer of 2023, performing a show at Duluth's AMSOIL Arena. The six-piece act combines southern rock stylings like that of Lynyrd Skynyrd with inspiration from legendary country performers like Waylon Jennings and Hank Williams Jr. into a sound that has drawn a large and growing cult following since their first album release in 2011.
Watch The MV Saginaw Enter The Duluth Harbor With A Jurassic Guest On Board
I feel like these ship arrival and departures in the Duluth Harbor just keep getting better and better. Check out the Saginaw arriving with a surprise special guest on board. Last week we saw a surprise ship enter the Duluth Harbor to become the first one in 2023. According to Paul Scinocca, the Arthur M. Anderson was originally scheduled for Two Harbors. However, somewhere along the way, the route was changed to Duluth, and you can check it out here.
2023 Lake Superior Ice Festival Brings A Full Schedule Of Fun To Superior
A fun winter tradition returns to Superior, promising once again to provide a weekend filled with activities for the entire family. The Lake Superior Ice Festival's vision is "to attract people of all ages and abilities to share in Superior’s passion for all things winter and come together to celebrate the coolest aspects of our City."
Superior Library Offers E-Device Training Events: Learn Texting, Email, Facetime + More
The world has gone digital. But what if you're a little unsure of how it all works; you need a little refresher on the latest social media apps; or you'd just like to learn a few tips and tricks?. An upcoming free event at the Superior Public Library has your...
Perpetually Sad? Lack of Sunlight May Be To Blame – But It’s Treatable
This is the time of year I have an uncontrollable urge to hibernate. To sleep in more and take more naps. The long nights probably have something to do with that. You may not have as much energy in January as you did back in July, and experts say that's normal.
Duluth Looks For 25 People To Join Citizen Police Academy
Have you ever wished you could get a better picture of what really goes on inside the inner workings of the Duluth Police Department? Or, have a desire to get a better sense the important issues confronting our community? Here's your chance!. The City of Duluth is seeking applicants to...
Duluth Proposing Changes To Off-Street Parking Ordinance, Including Bicycle Parking Requirement
If you utilize off-street parking in Duluth, you'll want to be aware of regulation changes that could be coming from the City of Duluth. You're also welcome to provide feedback at an upcoming public meeting. The City of Duluth announced Monday they are proposing future changes to off-street parking requirements...
Bong Center Assumes Operation Of Superior Visitor + Tourism Information Center
While its location isn't new, management of operations will be. The visitor information center that's been located inside the lobby at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior has a new manager - and it's a familiar entity. The Bong Center has taken over operations effective January 3.
