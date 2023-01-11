Read full article on original website
First Person Experience: I Regret Booking a Round Trip with Frontier Airlines out of Nashville, My Review With UpdatesZack LoveNashville, TN
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In TennesseeMadocSmyrna, TN
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNolensville, TN
In-N-Out Burger Announces it's Coming to TN Starting with a Corporate Office in Franklin, Restaurants in 2026Zack LoveFranklin, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Seahawks at 49ers
The Seahawks and Geno Smith are a fantastic story but they don't have the offensive firepower to match what San Francisco has even with a third-string quarterback in Brock Purdy. This feels like a day where Seattle's offense struggles and if that's the case, it could be worse than what I'm predicting.
Bobby Wagner Rams Lone All-Pro as Aaron Donald’s Streak Ends
The hits just keep on coming for Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald. After entering the season with aspirations of defending their Super Bowl crown, the Rams' disappointing 5-12 season came to a close last Sunday ... and five days later, so too did Donald's seven-year streak of All-Pro nods.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
College football recruiting: Georgia emerging for No. 1 2024 player
Dylan Raiola turned heads recently when he de-committed from Ohio State, but one school appears to be the new favorite landing spot for the No. 1 player in the 2024 college football recruiting class. 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong revealed his new Crystal Ball prediction for the quarterback, with...
General Manager Candidate: Quentin Harris
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans continued the interview process Saturday in their search for a new general manager. The team confirmed that it concluded interviews with Ian Cunningham of the Chicago Bears and Quentin Harris of the Arizona Cardinals. The next general manager will be the 15th in the...
Jaguars vs. Chargers: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers will meet in one of the most anticipated games of the Wild Card weekend tonight at TIAA Bank Field with the No. 4 seed Jaguars entering as underdogs. "I think the last month of our season has kind of prepared us for this,...
Standing Pat? New England Patriots’ Jerod Mayo Making Decisions on NFL Offers
The message is clear this offseason for the New England Patriots:. The play-making defense is good enough. The anemic offense needs an overhaul. To that end, the historically tight-lipped Patriots made an uncharacteristically transparent announcement last week. That they are commencing the search for a new offensive coordinator. And that they are opening contract negotiations with defensive assistant coach Jerod Mayo in an attempt to keep him in Foxboro.
SNN Roundtable: Sean Payton Predictions
There will be several major storylines surrounding the New Orleans Saints this offseason. The biggest one is where, or if, former coach Sean Payton coaches in 2023. Payton surprisingly resigned last January at the conclusion of a 9-8 finish to 2021. He worked this past season as an analyst for Fox Sports while replacement Dennis Allen steered New Orleans to a 7-10 record.
Milicic scores 16, Charlotte defeats UTSA 72-54
Igor Milicic Jr.'s 16 points helped Charlotte defeat UTSA 72-54 on Saturday. Milicic also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the 49ers (12-5, 3-3 Conference USA). Jackson Threadgill scored 14 points, making 4 of 5 3-pointers. Aly Khalifa had 12 points and went 6 of 8 from the field.
Report: Giannis Expected to Miss Heat Game With Knee Injury
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to miss Saturday’s game against the Heat as he continues to deal with a sore left knee, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Antetokounmpo has been listed as “day-to-day” with a sore knee and already missed a game against Miami on Thursday as a result of the injury. He was considered questionable to play on Saturday prior to Wojnarowski’s report.
Bills vs. Dolphins: ‘Josh Allen vs. Skylar Thompson’ (Who?)
With a trip to the AFC Divisional round on the line, the Buffalo Bills host AFC East for Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round matchup from Highmark Stadium on Sunday. And on one level, this game could be billed as "Josh Allen vs. Skylar Thompson.''. Wait. Who?. Dolphins coach...
Who are Tennesse’s Top Priorities on Junior Day?
College coaches can now contact high school recruits. The Volunteers have already begun hitting the trail, with several coaches spotted at high schools on Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, the staff in Knoxville prepares to host a blue-chip group of prospects for their junior day. The 2024 class is in full swing, with many recruits hoping to decide by the summer's conclusion.
Why Fox’s Joel Klatt Likes Oklahoma in 2023
Count Joel Klatt as a believer in Oklahoma football. Despite the Sooners’ 6-7 finish under Brent Venables in 2022, Fox’s lead college football game analyst has OU “almost” in his “way too early” preseason top 10 for 2023. “I considered them for the reason...
