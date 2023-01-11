ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last pieces of track to complete Kansas City streetcar extension now being delivered

By John Pepitone
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 600 tons of steel rail are being delivered near the University of Missouri-Kansas City campus during the next two weeks.

They’re the last pieces of track needed to complete the Main Street streetcar extension.

The delivery and installation near 49th Street and Brookside Boulevard is rerouting traffic near the college campus.

Kansas City pauses bike lane project amidst frustration from business owners

Each stick of rail is 80 feet long and weighs more than 3,000 pounds.

As workers delivered the track to the last stop, the southern terminal of the streetcar extension, welders will soon join the rail together in sections that will measure 480 feet long.

To do that, they’ll work in the northbound lanes of Brookside Boulevard, forcing vehicle traffic to detour around the closure.

“If they just detour via 51st Street and Oak Street they can get right around the northbound closure,” said Katie Meyer, communications coordinator for the KC Streetcar Constructors .

Woman almost trashes $100,000 Scratchers ticket bought in Lee’s Summit

For now, students continue to walk to the campus from Main Street, but many look forward to the day when they’ll be able to ride the streetcar for free from the River Market to UMKC.
When completed in 2025, the streetcar line will be about five miles long.

A proposal to extend the streetcar line north into North Kansas City may prove to be too expensive to fund locally.

FOX4 tried to talk with the KC Streetcar Authority about that study, but our phone calls and messages have not been returned.

