90210's biggest-lipped villain is making her exit. Lisa Rinna will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 13 following an all-out contract war, RadarOnline.com has learned. The longtime housewife, 59, announced her departure on Thursday. Rinna told RadarOnline.com: "This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!" Her team also confirmed the news, saying, "After taking the time to weigh...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO