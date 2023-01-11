Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Johnny Mac's Sports Bar & Grill: a great place to relax and unwindEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
The worlds first color changing vehicle unveiled earlier this month and its features are simply mind bogglingCristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this weekKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Centre Daily
Why Bears Having First Pick Makes it More Likely Bryce Young Goes No. 1: All Things CW
The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh appears in five parts, with the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is ... On face value, it didn't look good for Bryce Young, one of two former Alabama Crimson Tide players who have a chance to be selected first in the 2023 NFL Draft.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm
Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow joined a group of big-name athletes from a wide range of sports to buy a... The post Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm appeared first on Outsider.
Former Major League Baseball Star Dies
The baseball world has gotten word today of the loss of another player that was around the league for many years. Famed baseball reporter for USA Today Sports, Bob Nightengale, announced today on Twitter that former baseball outfielder and coach Lee Tinsley has passed away at the age of 53 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is survived by three children.
Centre Daily
Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Seahawks at 49ers
The Seahawks and Geno Smith are a fantastic story but they don't have the offensive firepower to match what San Francisco has even with a third-string quarterback in Brock Purdy. This feels like a day where Seattle's offense struggles and if that's the case, it could be worse than what I'm predicting.
Centre Daily
Seahawks In Playoffs Thanks to ‘Worst-Ever’ Refs? Why’s ESPN Pushing Goofy Narrative?
The Seattle Seahawks are in the NFL Playoffs. And to some critics, and seemingly to ESPN, they have the NFL referees to thank for that. It's being alleged that multiple controversial calls in Sunday’s Week 18 playoff-shaping contest between the Rams and Seattle is why the Seahawks are in the playoffs against the Niners. ... a narrative being pushed by ESPN as it suggests the world of officiating could be in for sweeping changes due to that contest being botched by the zebras.
Centre Daily
SNN Roundtable: Sean Payton Predictions
There will be several major storylines surrounding the New Orleans Saints this offseason. The biggest one is where, or if, former coach Sean Payton coaches in 2023. Payton surprisingly resigned last January at the conclusion of a 9-8 finish to 2021. He worked this past season as an analyst for Fox Sports while replacement Dennis Allen steered New Orleans to a 7-10 record.
Centre Daily
Report: Ravens Still Hope for Long-Term Lamar Jackson Deal
For the second straight season, Lamar Jackson missed the stretch run of the Ravens regular season, and he has officially been ruled out for the team’s playoff opener against the Bengals. Even so, Baltimore still plans to negotiate a long-term contract with the former league MVP in the offseason, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Centre Daily
Standing Pat? New England Patriots’ Jerod Mayo Making Decisions on NFL Offers
The message is clear this offseason for the New England Patriots:. The play-making defense is good enough. The anemic offense needs an overhaul. To that end, the historically tight-lipped Patriots made an uncharacteristically transparent announcement last week. That they are commencing the search for a new offensive coordinator. And that they are opening contract negotiations with defensive assistant coach Jerod Mayo in an attempt to keep him in Foxboro.
Centre Daily
General Manager Candidate: Quentin Harris
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans continued the interview process Saturday in their search for a new general manager. The team confirmed that it concluded interviews with Ian Cunningham of the Chicago Bears and Quentin Harris of the Arizona Cardinals. The next general manager will be the 15th in the...
Centre Daily
Jaguars vs. Chargers: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers will meet in one of the most anticipated games of the Wild Card weekend tonight at TIAA Bank Field with the No. 4 seed Jaguars entering as underdogs. "I think the last month of our season has kind of prepared us for this,...
Centre Daily
Has Kyle Lowry Become The Miami Heat’s Most Scrutinized Player?
The four most often criticized Miami Heat players are arguably Udonis Haslem, Dewayne Dedmon, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry. They say Haslem takes up a roster spot that could belong to a developmental player. With Dedmon, it's his lack of ability. For Robinson, it's the $90-million contract with less production from when he was a breakout player.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: How LeBron James Survived Endurance Test Against Dallas
During your Los Angeles Lakers' 119-115 double overtime home heartbreaker against the Dallas Mavericks Thursday, 38-year-old All-Star forward LeBron James played more minutes than any other Laker (46:45, still a lower sum than all five Dallas starters). James didn't quite have his normal pep. The 6'9" power forward still put up solid counting stats, scoring 24 points on just 9-of-28 shooting from the floor (including 0-of-7 shooting from long range -- he often settled for risky triples as the game wore on), grabbed 16 rebounds and served up nine assists to teammates.
Centre Daily
Milicic scores 16, Charlotte defeats UTSA 72-54
Igor Milicic Jr.'s 16 points helped Charlotte defeat UTSA 72-54 on Saturday. Milicic also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the 49ers (12-5, 3-3 Conference USA). Jackson Threadgill scored 14 points, making 4 of 5 3-pointers. Aly Khalifa had 12 points and went 6 of 8 from the field.
Centre Daily
Luka Doncic Reveals What He’d Rather Do Than Play 20 Years in NBA
In his fifth year in the NBA, Mavericks star Luka Dončić apparently already has his retirement plan in mind. The 23-year-old doesn’t plan to end his NBA career anytime soon, but when he was asked recently about whether he thinks he will surpass LeBron James’s scoring position in history, he admitted he has another plan in mind.
Centre Daily
Who are Tennesse’s Top Priorities on Junior Day?
College coaches can now contact high school recruits. The Volunteers have already begun hitting the trail, with several coaches spotted at high schools on Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, the staff in Knoxville prepares to host a blue-chip group of prospects for their junior day. The 2024 class is in full swing, with many recruits hoping to decide by the summer's conclusion.
