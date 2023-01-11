ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

Former Major League Baseball Star Dies

The baseball world has gotten word today of the loss of another player that was around the league for many years. Famed baseball reporter for USA Today Sports, Bob Nightengale, announced today on Twitter that former baseball outfielder and coach Lee Tinsley has passed away at the age of 53 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is survived by three children.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Centre Daily

Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Seahawks at 49ers

The Seahawks and Geno Smith are a fantastic story but they don't have the offensive firepower to match what San Francisco has even with a third-string quarterback in Brock Purdy. This feels like a day where Seattle's offense struggles and if that's the case, it could be worse than what I'm predicting.
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

Seahawks In Playoffs Thanks to ‘Worst-Ever’ Refs? Why’s ESPN Pushing Goofy Narrative?

The Seattle Seahawks are in the NFL Playoffs. And to some critics, and seemingly to ESPN, they have the NFL referees to thank for that. It's being alleged that multiple controversial calls in Sunday’s Week 18 playoff-shaping contest between the Rams and Seattle is why the Seahawks are in the playoffs against the Niners. ... a narrative being pushed by ESPN as it suggests the world of officiating could be in for sweeping changes due to that contest being botched by the zebras.
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

SNN Roundtable: Sean Payton Predictions

There will be several major storylines surrounding the New Orleans Saints this offseason. The biggest one is where, or if, former coach Sean Payton coaches in 2023. Payton surprisingly resigned last January at the conclusion of a 9-8 finish to 2021. He worked this past season as an analyst for Fox Sports while replacement Dennis Allen steered New Orleans to a 7-10 record.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Centre Daily

Report: Ravens Still Hope for Long-Term Lamar Jackson Deal

For the second straight season, Lamar Jackson missed the stretch run of the Ravens regular season, and he has officially been ruled out for the team’s playoff opener against the Bengals. Even so, Baltimore still plans to negotiate a long-term contract with the former league MVP in the offseason, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Standing Pat? New England Patriots’ Jerod Mayo Making Decisions on NFL Offers

The message is clear this offseason for the New England Patriots:. The play-making defense is good enough. The anemic offense needs an overhaul. To that end, the historically tight-lipped Patriots made an uncharacteristically transparent announcement last week. That they are commencing the search for a new offensive coordinator. And that they are opening contract negotiations with defensive assistant coach Jerod Mayo in an attempt to keep him in Foxboro.
Centre Daily

General Manager Candidate: Quentin Harris

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans continued the interview process Saturday in their search for a new general manager. The team confirmed that it concluded interviews with Ian Cunningham of the Chicago Bears and Quentin Harris of the Arizona Cardinals. The next general manager will be the 15th in the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Jaguars vs. Chargers: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers will meet in one of the most anticipated games of the Wild Card weekend tonight at TIAA Bank Field with the No. 4 seed Jaguars entering as underdogs. "I think the last month of our season has kind of prepared us for this,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Centre Daily

Has Kyle Lowry Become The Miami Heat’s Most Scrutinized Player?

The four most often criticized Miami Heat players are arguably Udonis Haslem, Dewayne Dedmon, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry. They say Haslem takes up a roster spot that could belong to a developmental player. With Dedmon, it's his lack of ability. For Robinson, it's the $90-million contract with less production from when he was a breakout player.
MIAMI, FL
Centre Daily

Lakers News: How LeBron James Survived Endurance Test Against Dallas

During your Los Angeles Lakers' 119-115 double overtime home heartbreaker against the Dallas Mavericks Thursday, 38-year-old All-Star forward LeBron James played more minutes than any other Laker (46:45, still a lower sum than all five Dallas starters). James didn't quite have his normal pep. The 6'9" power forward still put up solid counting stats, scoring 24 points on just 9-of-28 shooting from the floor (including 0-of-7 shooting from long range -- he often settled for risky triples as the game wore on), grabbed 16 rebounds and served up nine assists to teammates.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Milicic scores 16, Charlotte defeats UTSA 72-54

Igor Milicic Jr.'s 16 points helped Charlotte defeat UTSA 72-54 on Saturday. Milicic also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the 49ers (12-5, 3-3 Conference USA). Jackson Threadgill scored 14 points, making 4 of 5 3-pointers. Aly Khalifa had 12 points and went 6 of 8 from the field.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Centre Daily

Luka Doncic Reveals What He’d Rather Do Than Play 20 Years in NBA

In his fifth year in the NBA, Mavericks star Luka Dončić apparently already has his retirement plan in mind. The 23-year-old doesn’t plan to end his NBA career anytime soon, but when he was asked recently about whether he thinks he will surpass LeBron James’s scoring position in history, he admitted he has another plan in mind.
Centre Daily

Who are Tennesse’s Top Priorities on Junior Day?

College coaches can now contact high school recruits. The Volunteers have already begun hitting the trail, with several coaches spotted at high schools on Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, the staff in Knoxville prepares to host a blue-chip group of prospects for their junior day. The 2024 class is in full swing, with many recruits hoping to decide by the summer's conclusion.
KNOXVILLE, TN

