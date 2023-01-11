Koch Maladministration planning a new major rotary even if it no longer takes care of a busier already existing one #mayorkoch

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this monthKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
Buying a Home in BostonThe Fiction AddictionBoston, MA
"The Embrace" commemorates the Kings' love and suffering in the city where they met.JulianBoston, MA
Related
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Traffic, trafficking and other troubles return to Quincy after the Holidays! #quincypolice
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Traffic, trafficking and other troubles return to Quincy after the Holidays!. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Traffic, trafficking and other troubles return to Quincy after the Holidays. In the wake of...
nbcboston.com
Major Water Main Break Floods Jamaica Plain Homes Near VA, Residents Evacuated
A major water main break flooded several streets in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood Saturday morning, sending water cascading down stairs and bringing out first responders to evacuate residents. Boston Water and Sewer have shut off water from the break in the 36-inch main, which took place about 3 a.m. near...
capecod.com
Local Officials Undaunted by Bridge Replacement Project Being Denied Federal Funding
BOURNE – A close to $2 billion dollar federal grant application for the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges was denied recently, but local transportation officials remain confident the project will move ahead undaunted. Cape Cod Commission Deputy Director Steven Tupper says the money was only part of the first year...
whdh.com
Activists renewing calls for city leaders to change the name of Faneuil Hall
BOSTON (WHDH) - Activists are renewing calls for city leaders to change the name of Faneuil Hall. Faith leaders and protestors started their protest at Faneuil Hall then marched across the street to the Mayor’s Office. Demonstrators staged a sit-in at City Hall, demanding Mayor Wu meet with them...
homenewshere.com
Determined Boston developer forges ahead with Woburn life sciences project
After being essentially chased out of the city just a year earlier, a Boston developer earlier this winter scored a major victory for the life sciences community by convincing Woburn officials that next-era research and development (R&D) facilities can safely co-exist by residential homes. Capping off a second round of...
WCVB
'People are gonna die in the street': Heated exchange over warming shelter at Revere senior center
REVERE, Mass. — Blowback from Revere residents over a proposal to use the Massachusetts city's senior center as an overnight warming shelter has drawn a fiery response from a city councilor. A heated exchange between City Councilor Marc Silvestri and some in attendance at Monday's Revere City Council meeting...
WWLP 22News
East-West rail will impact the whole state
(Mass Appeal) – For several years there has been talk about building out a viable rail service connecting western mass to Boston and the eastern part of the state. If this were to ever come to fruition it will bring about a lot of change to the four western counties of the state. Eric Lesser, former State Senator and lead proponent of this rail service, joins me now to discuss.
In Revere, plan to host warming station at senior center ignites heated debate
“Really, they just want what everyone else really wants: A safe place to live and a place to call home...”. As Revere made plans to bring vulnerable populations in from the cold and open the city’s senior center as an overnight warming station, City Councillor At Large Marc Silvestri offered his full-throated support.
nbcboston.com
Freezing Rain, Snow May Impact Driving, MassDOT Warns
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued a storm advisory to travelers due to freezing rain and possible snow through the holiday weekend. Our First Alert weather team's forecast says that the most snow is set to fall over the Cape and southeastern Massachusetts Sunday morning, thanks to a coastal low developing in the Atlantic, but up to two inches are possible from the coast to Worcester later on as well.
Carver’s Edaville Looks to Go Christmas-Only, Add 40B Housing
On January 3, the owner of Carver’s Edaville theme park went before the town’s Board of Selectmen to propose developing a portion of the park’s property into housing units, including affordable housing, while making the park itself a seasonal attraction only during the Christmas season. “We stepped...
nerej.com
MassHousing closes $31 million affordable housing financing to CSI Support & Development Services
MassHousing has closed on $31 million in affordable housing financing to CSI Support & Development Services for the refinancing, renovation and extension of affordability of City Square Elderly Housing. The 120-unit property, also known as Charlestown Co-op, serves senior citizens and residents with disabilities, and as part of the transaction, residents will see affordability protections extended for at least 24 years.
1 dead after massive, wind-driven blaze tears through Holbrook home
HOLBROOK, Mass. — One person died after a massive, wind-driven blaze tore through a three-story home in Holbrook early Friday morning, officials said. Crews responding to a report of a four-alarm fire at 69 Belcher Street around 1:15 a.m. found a heavy fire engulfing the roof of the home.
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service of Lieutenant Edward J. Kelley Who Died on This Day 84 Years Ago
BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Lieutenant Edward J. Kelley who passed away on Friday, January 14, 1938, due to complications stemming from a heart attack he suffered at an earlier date while on duty. Lieutenant Kelley was 54-years-old...
Rollover Car Crash In Woburn Causes Delays For Several Miles On I-93 North
Traffic was backed up through several towns after a morning car crash involving an overturned vehicle happened on I-93 North on the Woburn/Stoneham line, officials said.The crash happened just after Exit 27 (Montvale Avenue) on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12, according to WBZ Traffic on Twitter. …
nbcboston.com
Leaking Roofs, Rats, Raw Sewage: Firefighters Describe ‘Deplorable' Conditions
Bob Driscoll sat at a picnic table outside City Hall and said he loved his career with the Melrose Fire Department before recently retiring after more than 20 years on the job. But living and working at the city’s fire stations while waiting for the next emergency call? That’s another...
There’s a coyote running around Back Bay
After being spotted on Marlborough Street, a coyote evaded animal control officers for hours on Thursday. Discontent with stealing lawn ornaments on Cape Cod or terrorizing residents in Nahant, coyotes have set their sights on Boston, one of them evading animal control officers in Back Bay for hours on Thursday.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Everything is wrong with DEP’s Cape proposal
ON CAPE COD, 85 percent of homeowners rely on title 5 on-site septic disposal systems to treat their home’s wastewater. And right now, 100 percent of those homeowners are extremely concerned about a draft regulation rolled out by the state’s Department of Environmental Protection last month. The state...
WCVB
New details revealed about plans for Prudential Tower observatory, View Boston
BOSTON — Plans to remake the observatory atop one of Boston's most recognizable skyscrapers are coming into new focus. The developers of View Boston, which will occupy the top three floors of the Prudential Tower, shared new details about their plans for the landmark attraction. BXP, the owner of...
North Shore woman to buy house after winning $4M on scratch ticket she bought at gas station
REVERE, Mass. — A North Shore woman says she plans to buy a house after she won $4 million on a scratch ticket that she bought at a gas station on Wednesday. Merari Gutierrez Garcia, of Revere, chose the annuity option on her “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $200,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.
Boston ranks fourth in the world for worst traffic
BOSTON — Boston is being ranked as having the second worst traffic in the country — behind Chicago. The report from a group that studies traffic patterns worldwide says the average driver in our area spends about 134 hours a year in their car. The global study, conducted...
Comments / 0