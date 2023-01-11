Read full article on original website
Residents in Chicago are Mad as Migrants will be Housed at Woodlawn Elementary SchoolTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Does your hotel room have bed bugs? Here's how to checkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Former Payroll Manager at the Art Institute of Chicago Charged with Defrauding Museum Out of $2 MillionA. M. RayChicago, IL
Chicago Alderman Delay Plans to House Homeless Migrants at Closed School Due to Community ProtestsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Why Bears Having First Pick Makes it More Likely Bryce Young Goes No. 1: All Things CW
The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh appears in five parts, with the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is ... On face value, it didn't look good for Bryce Young, one of two former Alabama Crimson Tide players who have a chance to be selected first in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Seahawks QB Geno Smith Staying in Seattle Next Season?
As an impending free agent, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith could be playing his final game under his current contract with the team against the San Francisco 49ers today. However, the Seahawks and Smith already appear to have a decision on whether or not he'll be back in 2023. According...
Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Seahawks at 49ers
The Seahawks and Geno Smith are a fantastic story but they don't have the offensive firepower to match what San Francisco has even with a third-string quarterback in Brock Purdy. This feels like a day where Seattle's offense struggles and if that's the case, it could be worse than what I'm predicting.
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Chargers at Jaguars
Information on today's game can be seen below. Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) vs Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) TV: NBC (Al Michaels, Tony Dungy) LIVE UPDATES: Follow Charger Report publisher Nicholas Cothrel & Jaguar Report publisher John Shipley. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following...
New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings: What Changes Should Be Made on Defense?
As the Giants prepare for their first playoff game since the 2016 season, the defense is tasked with game planning for one of the best offenses in the NFL. The Minnesota Vikings are ranked seventh in total points and total yards and there is no doubt that their fans will have U.S. Bank Stadium rocking on Sunday afternoon. It will be the job of defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and the Giants defensive braintrust to devise a scheme that will ultimately subdue the energy in that stadium and turn the momentum in favor of Big Blue.
Reviewing the New England Patriots 2022 rookie class and looking ahead as to how it might develop.
By all accounts, the New England Patriots had one of their most successful rookie classes of recent memory in 2022. They found two starting cornerbacks, a backup quarterback, a wide receiver, an offensive lineman, and a defensive lineman who immediately stepped in and made a fair share of plays while stacking some critical experience that will serve them well as they head into their second seasons.
Jaguars vs. Chargers: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers will meet in one of the most anticipated games of the Wild Card weekend tonight at TIAA Bank Field with the No. 4 seed Jaguars entering as underdogs. "I think the last month of our season has kind of prepared us for this,...
Standing Pat? New England Patriots’ Jerod Mayo Making Decisions on NFL Offers
The message is clear this offseason for the New England Patriots:. The play-making defense is good enough. The anemic offense needs an overhaul. To that end, the historically tight-lipped Patriots made an uncharacteristically transparent announcement last week. That they are commencing the search for a new offensive coordinator. And that they are opening contract negotiations with defensive assistant coach Jerod Mayo in an attempt to keep him in Foxboro.
SNN Roundtable: Sean Payton Predictions
There will be several major storylines surrounding the New Orleans Saints this offseason. The biggest one is where, or if, former coach Sean Payton coaches in 2023. Payton surprisingly resigned last January at the conclusion of a 9-8 finish to 2021. He worked this past season as an analyst for Fox Sports while replacement Dennis Allen steered New Orleans to a 7-10 record.
Report: Giannis Expected to Miss Heat Game With Knee Injury
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to miss Saturday’s game against the Heat as he continues to deal with a sore left knee, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Antetokounmpo has been listed as “day-to-day” with a sore knee and already missed a game against Miami on Thursday as a result of the injury. He was considered questionable to play on Saturday prior to Wojnarowski’s report.
Bills vs. Dolphins: ‘Josh Allen vs. Skylar Thompson’ (Who?)
With a trip to the AFC Divisional round on the line, the Buffalo Bills host AFC East for Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round matchup from Highmark Stadium on Sunday. And on one level, this game could be billed as "Josh Allen vs. Skylar Thompson.''. Wait. Who?. Dolphins coach...
Lakers News: How LeBron James Survived Endurance Test Against Dallas
During your Los Angeles Lakers' 119-115 double overtime home heartbreaker against the Dallas Mavericks Thursday, 38-year-old All-Star forward LeBron James played more minutes than any other Laker (46:45, still a lower sum than all five Dallas starters). James didn't quite have his normal pep. The 6'9" power forward still put up solid counting stats, scoring 24 points on just 9-of-28 shooting from the floor (including 0-of-7 shooting from long range -- he often settled for risky triples as the game wore on), grabbed 16 rebounds and served up nine assists to teammates.
Who are Tennesse’s Top Priorities on Junior Day?
College coaches can now contact high school recruits. The Volunteers have already begun hitting the trail, with several coaches spotted at high schools on Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, the staff in Knoxville prepares to host a blue-chip group of prospects for their junior day. The 2024 class is in full swing, with many recruits hoping to decide by the summer's conclusion.
Why Fox’s Joel Klatt Likes Oklahoma in 2023
Count Joel Klatt as a believer in Oklahoma football. Despite the Sooners’ 6-7 finish under Brent Venables in 2022, Fox’s lead college football game analyst has OU “almost” in his “way too early” preseason top 10 for 2023. “I considered them for the reason...
