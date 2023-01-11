ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Kyle Larson Announcement

Kyle Larson plans to make his first bid at racing in the Indianapolis 500 in 2024. The deal was announced on Thursday, outlining a plan for Larson to make his first attempt to qualify for the Memorial Day classic with the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team. “I’m super excited,” Larson told ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts To Major NASCAR Retirement

One of the longest-tenured members of the NASCAR Cup Series has announced that 2023 will be his last season.  On Wednesday, No. 4 Kevin Harvick announced that he is retiring after the 2023 season. Harvick has been racing on NASCAR's top circuit since the 2001 season, when he famously replaced ...
ALABAMA STATE
tiremeetsroad.com

Country singer Chris Stapleton spotted taking delivery of his 2023 Chevrolet Corvette ZO6 at the National Corvette Museum

Stapleton was spotted in person and on the museum’s live cam taking delivery of his C8 Z06. Eight-time Grammy and fourteen-time CMA award winning American Country singer Chris Stapleton treated himself to something fast for the holidays as Stapleton was spotted earlier this week (Dec 16, 2022) taking delivery of a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 in Caffeine Metallic at the Corvette National Museum in Bowling Green, KY.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
PennLive.com

WWE Hall of Famer’s wife asks for prayers, says pro wrestling star ‘coded’ in hospital

The wife of “Superstar” Billy Graham took to social media Tuesday night to ask fans to pray for him after she said he “coded” late that evening. “I’m asking all of you for your prayers for my husband,” his wife, Valerie Graham, posted on his Facebook page. “He has been in the hospital since last Friday. During a procedure in his hospital room late this afternoon he coded.”
Speedway Digest

Amber Balcaen to Make Her Vms Debut at Daytona Int’l Speedway

Venturini Motorsports (VMS) announces that Amber Balcaen will be joining their 2023 driver lineup. Balcaen has signed on with VMS to take part in their ARCA Menards Series races at Daytona and Talladega. She will be behind the wheel of the No. 15 Toyota Camry with continued support from her sponsor, Icon Direct.
Outsider.com

16-Year-Old Race Car Driver Ejected From Car in Scary Chili Bowl Crash

A 16-year-old racecar driver had to be taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a frightening crash at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The car of Ashton Torgerson flipped several times during Wednesday’s event, ejecting the driver from the car. Medical personnel rushed to the scene before transporting Torgerson to the hospital.
TULSA, OK
Variety

Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’

It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.”  It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
MotorTrend Magazine

HOT ROD Gets the Inside Information at John Force Racing

John Force is the owner and driver of the Peak Performance Blue DEF Chevrolet Camaro SS NHRA Funny Car. Force began his drag racing career in 1977, and enthusiasm, perseverance, and love for the sport mark the charismatic leader and CEO of John Force Racing. The John Force Racing team includes three other NHRA drag racing teams. Robert Hight drives the Automobile Club Southern California Chevrolet Camaro SS NHRA Funny Car. Robert is also the President of John Force Racing. John's daughter, Brittany Force, is the driver of the Monster Energy Flav-R-Pac NHRA Top Fuel Dragster. The newest addition to the John Force Racing team is Austin Prock, who assumed the driving duties of the Montana Brand RMT NHRA Top Fuel dragster in 2019.
BROWNSBURG, IN
Sportscasting

Mike Helton Intimidated Drivers, but Darrell Waltrip Once Ended ‘Ass-Chewing’ with Angry NASCAR Leader in an Abrupt and Unexpected Way

Mike Helton regularly intimidated drivers during sometimes intense exchanges. Larry McReynolds recently recalled on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio a time when Darrell Waltrip was in the broadcast booth and abruptly ended a tongue-lashing from the angry leader in an unbelievable way. The post Mike Helton Intimidated Drivers, but Darrell Waltrip Once Ended ‘Ass-Chewing’ with Angry NASCAR Leader in an Abrupt and Unexpected Way appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Action News Jax

Frankie Muniz, best known as 'Malcolm,' starts NASCAR career

There might be a reboot on the horizon for actor Frankie Muniz, one aptly titled “Malcolm in the Middle of a Pileup.”. Muniz, who starred in “Malcolm in the Middle” and “Agent Cody Banks,” announced this week that he’s competing as a full-time race car driver in the ARCA Menards Series. It’s a low-level feeder series for NASCAR — one that typically features less-experienced drivers — and will serve as a starting point for Muniz’s stock-car career.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Racing News

Chili Bowl Results: January 13, 2023

The final preliminary night of the Chili Bowl Nationals. Tonight, it’s the final qualifying night of the Chili Bowl Nationals. After tonight, the lineups will be set for Saturday’s finale of the indoor dirt midget event. View 2023 Chili Bowl results below. Chili Bowl Menu. Jan 9 |...
Popculture

