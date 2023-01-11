Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fremont police chief on paid administrative leave, accused of insubordination, failure of good behavior
FREMONT, Ohio — Fremont police chief Derek Wensinger was placed on paid administrative leave on Nov. 30, 2022, according to Safety Service Director Kenneth Frost. Wensinger was appointed to the position in June 2022 after the former Chief retired. According to department documents, Wensinger allegedly provided unsatisfactory service during...
Mack Court shooting: Victims identified; charges expected soon
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned that a 41-year-old Cleveland man is now being held in the Cuyahoga County jail and under investigation for the Friday shooting that killed three people and seriously injured two others at a home along Mack Court.
Cleveland prosecutor under fire after charging 2 officers for assault
Spiteful, petty and punitive. Three words hurled at Cleveland’s city prosecutor after charging two officers with assaulting people in handcuffs.
Ohio man who allegedly belongs to far-right anti-government group denies threatening law enforcement with machine gun
An Ohio man who federal officials said is a member of the far-right anti-government group the boogaloo boys has pleaded not guilty to charges that he threatened law enforcement and unlawfully possessed a machine gun. Aron McKillips, 29, of Sandusky, entered his pleas Tuesday during a court hearing in Toledo. The charges he faces were […]
WKYC
Report of shooting at Ottawa Hills school a hoax, police said
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Reports of a shooting at Ottawa Hills High School Friday morning were a hoax, police have said. The reports of a shooting around 8 a.m. sent police and fire officials from Ottawa Hills and surrounding departments to respond to the school and prompted concern among parents and the community.
33-year-old Cleveland man charged in connection to death of Anastasia Hamilton
CLEVELAND — A 33-year-old man has been charged by the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in connection to the death of Anastasia Hamilton. Kenneth Banville of Cleveland was indicted on Jan. 3 on the following charges:. One count of involuntary manslaughter. One count of gross abuse of a...
Three Cleveland men charged with rape in two-day span
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Three men from different corners of the city were charged this week in Cleveland Municipal Court with rape. Two alleged victims were minors. On Tuesday, police charged Isaiah Black, 32, with raping a 30-year-old woman on Monday in the Broadway – Slavic Village neighborhood. Black...
Lorain man gets 15 years in prison for giving victim fentanyl that caused fatal overdose
CLEVELAND — A Lorain man will serve more than a decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl that led to a fatal overdose. U.S. District Judge Christopher A. Boyko on Wednesday sentenced Kevin L. Walker to 15 years behind bars. The 31-year-old had also admitted to possessing drugs.
3 dead, 2 others shot in Cleveland home; suspect in custody
Police say three people were killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting Friday evening at a Cleveland home, and a male suspect related to the victims is in custody. Police Chief Wayne Drummond said it appeared to be an isolated domestic incident in the Brooklyn Centre neighborhood...
Parma woman accused of animal abuse pleads to revised charge
Jennifer Gaudreau had been charged with a misdemeanor count of abuse of animals.
Fresh charges brought against three suspects in two older Cleveland murder cases
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two Cleveland men have been charged with aggravated murder in a killing that occurred last spring, while a third man was accused in the slaying of a teenager in 2020. Roger Finklea, 45, and Frederick Judge, 19, were charged Monday in Cleveland Municipal Court with carrying...
2 to 8 years in prison not enough for man charged with killing BGSU student, student's mother says
FREMONT, Ohio — A man indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence in the September death of a Bowling Green State University student was arraigned in a Sandusky County court Thursday morning. James Baker Jr was indicted in December, three months after a four-vehicle...
Cleveland police investigating 2 separate shooting deaths
CLEVELAND — Police are investigating after two Cleveland men were killed in separate shooting incidents within 24 hours of each other. The first death took place some time early Thursday morning, when a friend told officers he went to visit 39-year-old Joron Crawford at his East 68th Street home and found Crawford dead in a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers arrived at the scene at roughly 3:45 a.m.
Two Cleveland area police officers charged in separate cases, both accused of injuring people in handcuffs
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Two police officers face misdemeanor charges that accuse them of assaulting people in handcuffs during arrests. One incident involves a 17-year-old boy. Cleveland city prosecutors on Thursday charged officers Kevin Warnock, 46, and Dennis Meehan, 30, with assault and dereliction of duty. Meehan is also charged with a second count of assault and one count of unlawful restraint.
New details on arrest of Parma school board member
The offense allegedly happened Sept. 8, court records show.
cleveland19.com
Wanted: Woman who used razor blade in attack is on the run
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a woman who pleaded guilty to using a razor bade in an attack in 2019. After pleading guilty Natika Morgan, who also goes by the name Tamika Thompson, was sentenced to...
13abc.com
Fremont Police Chief under fire for comments
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fremont Police Chief has been on leave since November 30 and will face city leadership next week for any potential punishment. According to Ken Frost, the Safety Services Director in Fremont, Derek Wensinger has been on the force for 16 years and has been chief for less than a year when he took over for the retiring chief.
Man killed during shooting at Cleveland house party: Police
A 24-year-old man has died after a suspected homicide in Cleveland Friday.
13abc.com
Seneca County Sheriffs arrest high school student following violent threats
ATTICA, Ohio (WTVG) - A East High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly making violent threats, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says. According to a statement released by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call of a student “threatening violent tendencies” toward other students. Upon the deputy’s arrival, school officials secured the student, and no one was injured.
Cleveland man missing from care facility found: update
The Parma Police Department for Cuyahoga County has issued a missing adult alert for a Cleveland man.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 1