ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man who allegedly belongs to far-right anti-government group denies threatening law enforcement with machine gun

An Ohio man who federal officials said is a member of the far-right anti-government group the boogaloo boys has pleaded not guilty to charges that he threatened law enforcement and unlawfully possessed a machine gun. Aron McKillips, 29, of Sandusky, entered his pleas Tuesday during a court hearing in Toledo. The charges he faces were […]
SANDUSKY, OH
WKYC

Report of shooting at Ottawa Hills school a hoax, police said

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Reports of a shooting at Ottawa Hills High School Friday morning were a hoax, police have said. The reports of a shooting around 8 a.m. sent police and fire officials from Ottawa Hills and surrounding departments to respond to the school and prompted concern among parents and the community.
OTTAWA HILLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Three Cleveland men charged with rape in two-day span

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Three men from different corners of the city were charged this week in Cleveland Municipal Court with rape. Two alleged victims were minors. On Tuesday, police charged Isaiah Black, 32, with raping a 30-year-old woman on Monday in the Broadway – Slavic Village neighborhood. Black...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS News

3 dead, 2 others shot in Cleveland home; suspect in custody

Police say three people were killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting Friday evening at a Cleveland home, and a male suspect related to the victims is in custody. Police Chief Wayne Drummond said it appeared to be an isolated domestic incident in the Brooklyn Centre neighborhood...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland police investigating 2 separate shooting deaths

CLEVELAND — Police are investigating after two Cleveland men were killed in separate shooting incidents within 24 hours of each other. The first death took place some time early Thursday morning, when a friend told officers he went to visit 39-year-old Joron Crawford at his East 68th Street home and found Crawford dead in a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers arrived at the scene at roughly 3:45 a.m.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Two Cleveland area police officers charged in separate cases, both accused of injuring people in handcuffs

CLEVELAND, Ohio— Two police officers face misdemeanor charges that accuse them of assaulting people in handcuffs during arrests. One incident involves a 17-year-old boy. Cleveland city prosecutors on Thursday charged officers Kevin Warnock, 46, and Dennis Meehan, 30, with assault and dereliction of duty. Meehan is also charged with a second count of assault and one count of unlawful restraint.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Wanted: Woman who used razor blade in attack is on the run

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a woman who pleaded guilty to using a razor bade in an attack in 2019. After pleading guilty Natika Morgan, who also goes by the name Tamika Thompson, was sentenced to...
CLEVELAND, OH
13abc.com

Fremont Police Chief under fire for comments

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fremont Police Chief has been on leave since November 30 and will face city leadership next week for any potential punishment. According to Ken Frost, the Safety Services Director in Fremont, Derek Wensinger has been on the force for 16 years and has been chief for less than a year when he took over for the retiring chief.
FREMONT, OH
13abc.com

Seneca County Sheriffs arrest high school student following violent threats

ATTICA, Ohio (WTVG) - A East High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly making violent threats, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says. According to a statement released by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call of a student “threatening violent tendencies” toward other students. Upon the deputy’s arrival, school officials secured the student, and no one was injured.
SENECA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy