ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera, CA

WATCH: Catalytic converter theft interrupted, arrest made in Madera floodwater, police say

By Manny Gomez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TB52v_0kBVOg5100

MADERA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A group of suspects was arrested for allegedly being caught in the act of stealing catalytic converters in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department.

According to a social media post on Wednesday, police say that officers were patrolling neighborhoods when they spotted a theft in progress and three males actively in the process of stealing a catalytic converter off a vehicle. Upon seeing the officers, they panicked and ran back to their vehicle.

RELATED: Sheriff blasts ‘numbskulls running barricades’ in flooded Merced County

Officers say they attempted to stop the vehicle but a pursuit followed. During the pursuit, two of the three suspects jumped out of the moving vehicle. The driver eventually drove into a flooded street where his vehicle became disabled. Multiple suspects were detained by officers.

The Madera Police Department adds that anyone who sees suspicious activity in their neighborhood should call the non-emergency line at (559) 675-4220.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goldrushcam.com

Man Leads Deputies on Chase After Stolen Vehicle Spotted in Oakhurst, Pursuit Ends After Spike Strips Deployed Near 22 Mile House

January 13, 2023 - The Madera County Sheriff's Office reported the following information. On January 12, 2023, around 3:45 p.m., Madera County Sheriff’s Deputies assigned to the Mountain Patrol Unit located a reported stolen vehicle in the area of Highway 41/Highway 49 in Oakhurst. Deputies attempted a vehicle stop...
OAKHURST, CA
KMJ

Stolen Car Chase From Oakhurst To Valley Floor, Driver Stuck In Puddle

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Traffic down Highway 41 was a bit heavier Thursday evening following a chase involving multiple agencies. According to the California Highway Patrol, a driver led officers on a chase that started in Oakhurst and ended near 22 Mile House in Madera County, near Road 208 and Highway 41.
OAKHURST, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Man Charged With Murder, Dismembering Girlfriend

Cameron Tyler Wright, 22, of Fresno, was charged Thursday with murdering and dismembering his girlfriend, Samantha Sharp, 24, near Raisin City. He remains in Fresno County jail on a $1 million bond. Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wright after taking a domestic violence call Monday evening...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Mom of woman killed, dismembered at suspect’s court hearing in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of stabbing his girlfriend and then dismembering her in Fresno County was in court Friday for his scheduled arraignment – along with the mother and family of the victim. According to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, 22-year-old Cameron Tyler Wright allegedly stabbed and killed 24-year-old Samantha Sharp. […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Collision Fatality on Santa Fe Drive in Merced County

In Merced County, officials recently reported a fatality following a hit-and-run pedestrian accident on Santa Fe Drive in the vicinity of California Street. The incident occurred on Monday, January 9, 2023, at approximately 8:15 p.m. in Winton, officials said. Details on the Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Fatality on Santa Fe Drive. The...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno sculptures vandalized, police searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is looking for a person who allegedly vandalized sculptures at the Fresno Art Museum, officials say. According to authorities, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the suspect vandalized the works of art located in the museum at 2233 North First Street. In the images provided by Fresno Police […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Bicyclist killed, hit by car in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle in Fresno on Wednesday, officials with the Fresno Police Department said. According to police, on Wednesday shortly after 11:00 p.m., officers responded to Golden State Boulevard and Swift Avenue to the report of a vehicle that had struck a bicyclist. When officers arrived […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Madera County man sentenced for cultivation operation

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera County man was sentenced Friday for conspiring to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana and possessing firearms in furtherance of the conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. Talbert says Carson Shane Wilhite, 43, of Ahwahnee, was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

New information released in gas main crash in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department released new information on the crash that sent two men to the hospital after hitting a gas main in Clovis Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 8:00 a.m. near 8th and Pollasky Avenue.  According to police, the driver of the truck appeared to suffer a medical episode […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Hilmar homicide suspect arrested in Sacramento

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect wanted on suspicion of homicide was arrested Wednesday by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office – following a death that took place in Hilmar, officials announced. Officials say 40-year-old Victor Bazan was arrested on Wednesday night in Sacramento by deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say on […]
HILMAR, CA
KGET

Brothers pull 2 people from a burning truck in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two brothers say they took it upon themselves to stop and help the two victims of a truck crash in Clovis early Wednesday morning — after the vehicle smashed into a home, hit a gas main and burst into flames. Matthew and Nathan Ollis of Clovis say they were driving down […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy