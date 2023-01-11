WATCH: Catalytic converter theft interrupted, arrest made in Madera floodwater, police say

MADERA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A group of suspects was arrested for allegedly being caught in the act of stealing catalytic converters in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department.

According to a social media post on Wednesday, police say that officers were patrolling neighborhoods when they spotted a theft in progress and three males actively in the process of stealing a catalytic converter off a vehicle. Upon seeing the officers, they panicked and ran back to their vehicle.

Officers say they attempted to stop the vehicle but a pursuit followed. During the pursuit, two of the three suspects jumped out of the moving vehicle. The driver eventually drove into a flooded street where his vehicle became disabled. Multiple suspects were detained by officers.

The Madera Police Department adds that anyone who sees suspicious activity in their neighborhood should call the non-emergency line at (559) 675-4220.

