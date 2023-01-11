ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAS11

LMPD investigating fatal accident on 4th Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating a fatal accident that happened late Friday evening. LMPD said a woman driving a pickup truck was going northbound on 4th Street when she lost control near Industry Road for some unknown reason. She struck a tressel supporting the overpass police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Woman killed in crash near UofL's campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after crashing into an overpass near the University of Louisville Friday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said that around 10 p.m. they responded to calls of a crash at 4th Street and Industry Road. Police said that their initial investigation revealed that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man arrested in connection with bizarre death investigation in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, Jeremiah Bowman, 43, has been arrested in connection with the death of a man found in Old Louisville. On Tuesday around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of South 2nd Street to follow-up on information of a dismembered corpse and a missing person’s report, according to an arrest report.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: Woman dies after crashing truck into overpass on 4th Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died after losing control of her truck and crashing into a trestle supporting an overpass Friday evening. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision on 4th Street at Industry around 10 p.m. A...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

TRIMARC: All lanes blocked on I-71 North after crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TRIMARC said all lanes are blocked on I-71 North after a car crash Saturday evening. TRIMARC reported the crash happened around 7:00 p.m. at mile marker 3.7 approaching I-264 According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, the accident was a single-vehicle non-injury collision.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Indiana woman convicted of killing woman at Jeffersonville laundromat in 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville woman has been convicted of murder in connection with the stabbing death of a laundromat worker in August 2021. A jury in Clark County found Alexandra Gales guilty of murder on Jan. 12 at the end of a four-day trial. She was charged with fatally stabbing Yolanda Fisher of Jeffersonville, an employee at the Coin Laundry on Tenth Street in Jeffersonville.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Arrest made after I-264 West fatal crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was taken into custody after a crash on Interstate 264 West near the Freedom Way overpass killed one person. Douglas Marbry, 59, was arrested on charges such as murder and driving under the influence. Marbry stayed at the scene and told a detective...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Vietnamese restaurant opening new location in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Vietnamese restaurant is coming to Bullitt County. Paris Banh Mi announced it's opening a location in Mt. Washington this April. There's already one location in Louisville on Bardstown Road in the Highlands. The bakery serves Vietnamese sandwiches along with a full menu of coffee and...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy