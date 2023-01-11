Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Roughly 800 students sent home early from school in Alamance County due to water main break
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Officials with the Alamance Burlington School System said Wednesday they have closed Andrews Elementary and the Career Technical Education Center. The closure is due to a water main break in the area. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News.
cbs17
Durham County road reopens after head-on crash
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A head-on crash closed an intersection for about two hours in northeast Durham County Friday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hamlin and Red Mill Roads, the highway patrol said. The wreck...
Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several lanes of Interstate 85 South are closed following a crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 132, near Exit 132 for Mt. Hope Church Road in Guilford County. The closure began at around 1:06 p.m. and is expected […]
Interstate 40 crash closes lanes near Winston-Salem
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 were closed after a crash near Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 188, near Exit 188 for US 421. The closure began at 4:33 p.m. and lasted until 5:03 p.m. There is no word as to […]
2 taken to hospital after crash in Randolph County on US 311 near Banner Whitehead Road
ARCHDALE, N.C. 9WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Archdale on Wednesday night, according to a North Carolina Department of Public Safety news release. At 10:30 p.m., troopers responded to a reported crash on US 311 near Banner Whitehead Road in Randolph County. A 59-year-old Thomasville resident was going […]
Greensboro, Guilford County looking for builders with construction skyrocketing
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As major construction projects pop up around the Triad, Guilford County leaders said it's hard to find enough contractors to get it all done. It's particularly tough for public projects like building schools. Guilford County Schools recently said it needs more than $100 million extra than...
WXII 12
Burlington police searching for suspect after injured man found in parking lot of Burlington Grill and Food Mart
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police said they're searching for a suspect after an injured man was found in a parking lot of Burlington Grill and Food Mart. Police shared a press release Saturday night about the case. Authorities said Burlington police, fire and EMS crews responded to Burlington Grill...
cbs17
Durham blocks without power, street closed after roof blows off building
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One Durham street was closed and multiple blocks were experiencing a power outage after a roof has struck power lines in Durham. North LaSalle Street was closed as roof parts are hanging on power lines on the street and draped over a building. A CBS...
People living on Pembroke Road in Greensboro concerned about speeding
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro homeowners are tired of seeing speeding drivers in their neighborhood. A woman fed up with the issue posted online about the one road she wants police to keep a better eye on: Pembroke Drive. FOX8 crews spent Friday evening on the road and saw hundreds of people going well over […]
WRAL
Snow falls in Raleigh along Western Boulevard
Raleigh sees the first snowfall of 2023 on Saturday morning. Raleigh sees the first snowfall of 2023 on Saturday morning.
Yadkinville Road closed after crash in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are on the scene investigating a crash at the intersection of Yadkinville Road and Olivet Church Road Friday. The road will be closed as the investigation is ongoing. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe...
Woman wanted in Burlington stabbing, victim in critical condition: police
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) —A woman is wanted after a stabbing left one person in critical condition in Burlington on Saturday afternoon, according to Burlington Police Department. At around 2:26 p.m. on Saturday, the BPD, Burlington Fire Department and Alamance County EMS all came to the 200 block of South Ireland Street after a driver reported […]
WXII 12
Guilford County Sheriff's Office responds to discharge of firearm on Candlenut Road
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said the heavy law enforcement presence on Candlenut Road was in response to a discharge of a firearm. According to GCSO, deputies responded at 7:45 a.m. to a discharge of a firearm. After arriving on scene, deputies heard several shots fired in the area.
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Attempting To Hire Minority Firms From Other States
Guilford County government for years has had a dismal record when it comes to employing minority firms for county construction contracts and other contracts for various needed goods and services. But that’s clearly going to change in a big way in 2023. It’s obvious, just from the conversations that...
wfmynews2.com
Burlington store clerk stabbed, suspect wanted
Police said Diamond Levario stabbed a clerk at Burlington Grill and Food Mart. Officers are still trying to find her.
Man found dead in Chapel Hill homicide
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Chapel Hill police are looking into a homicide on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the 600 block of North Heritage Circle around 2:30 p.m.. They found a man's body. Investigators do not believe the area is under any threat. Police did not have details surrounding...
Portion of I-440 back open near Poole Road after deadly hit-and-run
The man who was killed has been identified by police as 31-year-old Craig Mckeithen Jr.
cbs17
Do you recognize him? Garner police say man broke into construction lot, rummaged through items
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who they said broke into a construction lot. Officers said the man was seen rummaging through multiple buildings and vehicles. The police department shared surveillance photos of the suspect. Anyone who recognizes...
1 man in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem, 2 men injured, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is in critical condition, and two others are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem on Friday. Winston-Salem officers responded to the 2500 block of Ladeara Crest Lane and found three victims who had been shot. FOX8 is told a 22-year-old Winston-Salem man and two 20-year-old Winston-Salem […]
