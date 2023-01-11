Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktvo.com
DNA, potential murder weapons discussed during Day 3 of Spurgeon's trial
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Genetic information was a big talking point on Day 3 of the Douglas Spurgeon murder trial in Ottumwa. Spurgeon is accused of fatally stabbing Ottumwa resident Gerald Sapp in 2021. The state called three witnesses to testify Thursday. Ottumwa Police Investigator Jordan Staton was recalled to...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man arrested for going AWOL from treatment center
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has been arrested for failing to obey a judge's order. Anthony Dorsey, 31, of Green City, Missouri, was taken into custody by Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and Sullivan County, Mo. Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday. Dorsey was arrested on a Putnam...
ktvo.com
Kirksville restaurant honors former employee killed in car wreck
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri fast-food restaurant pays tribute to one of its former employees killed in a car wreck last week. The Kirksville Burger King is honoring LaDonna Rude, formerly of Kirksville, with its sign out front which reads, "Ladonna: Loved and Missed." Rude worked at the...
ktvo.com
Beverly Hurley, 89, formerly of Livonia, Mo., Playle & Collins Family Funeral Home
Beverly Hurley, 89, formerly of Livonia, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville, Missouri, on Monday, January 9, 2023. Beverly Mae (Blackburn) Hurley was born in Monroe, Wisconsin, on December 31, 1933, the daughter of Gardner and Alta Jane (Stigel) Blackburn. She married Bobbie Hurley in the state of Washington on June 23, 1957. Beverly and Bobbie moved to Livonia, Missouri, after Bobbie was discharged from the Army in 1957 and they lived there for a time before moving to Waterloo, Iowa. They then moved back to Washington where Bobbie worked, and Beverly was a homemaker. The family moved back to Livonia in 1969 and made their home there until Bobbie passed away. Beverly eventually moved to Glenwood, Missouri, before recently moving to the Putnam County Care Center when she broke an ankle.
ktvo.com
Shiny new $394,000 fire truck arrives in Centerville
CENTERVILLE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa fire department now has a shiny new fire truck to battle blazes all around town. A new $394,000 pumper truck was delivered to Centerville Fire Rescue on Monday. Within 30 minutes of its arrive, the department said the truck was dispatched to assist...
ktvo.com
Brendan Ray Folsom, 21, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Brendan Ray Folsom, 21, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in Brashear, Missouri. The son of Ross Anthony and Christyna Lynn (Maize) Folsom, he was born May 29, 2001 in Kirksville, Missouri. Brendan is survived by his mother and step-father, David and Christyna Piehl of Kirksville,...
ktvo.com
Cleanup underway on Edina restaurant destroyed by fire
EDINA, Mo. — Cleanup started this week on the rubble of a popular northeast Missouri bar and grill destroyed by fire last month. The Blue Room just off the square in Edina burned on December 8, 2022. Owner Chris Moubry told KTVO the building was fully insured, and the...
ktvo.com
Northeast Regional Medical Center CEO fired
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The head of a Heartland hospital was fired on Friday. A spokesman for Northeast Regional Medical Center (NRMC) in Kirksville told KTVO, "Tony Keene is no longer with the hospital as of today (Friday).”. He went on to say, "We appreciate and thank him for all...
ktvo.com
Jimmy Knowles, 72 of Unionville, Mo., Casady-Luscan Funeral Solution
Jimmy Knowles, age 72 of Unionville, MO passed away at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville on January 12, 2023. Jim was born on February 24, 1950, in Putnam County, MO the son of Jimmy Lee and Dorothy Vera (Lawson) Knowles. He attended the local schools graduating from the Putnam County High School with the class of 1968. Jim was united in marriage to Jean Anne (Rollins) on Jan 25, 1973. She preceded him in death on Nov 12, 2001.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri kindergarteners learn about the weather from a special guest
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Kindergarteners at a northeast Missouri school had a special visitor from KTVO this week. Storm Team 3 Meteorologist Matt Gunn spoke to a kindergarten class at the Kirksville Primary School on Friday morning. Matt talked about a variety of weather topics with the group and even...
ktvo.com
Kirksville Area Technical Center announces plans for 2023-24 school year
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville Area Technical Center (KATC) will be seeing some changes this year. During Wednesday's school board meeting, members approved several changes at the center. KATC is a key resource for the Heartland. Several high schools from around the area use it to help further careers...
ktvo.com
Kirksville School Board approves purchase of Chromebooks for tech center
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville School Board voted to approve the purchase of 18 Chromebooks to be used at the Kirksville Area Technical Center. The Chromebooks will be going to the tech center's auto collision class. Center Director Jesse Wolf says that the computers will be a key resource...
Comments / 0