Read full article on original website
Related
Texas mourns death of beloved Lockhart barbecue pitmaster John Fullilove
He was 49 years old.
crossroadstoday.com
New Cuero Police Department Chief sworn in
CUERO, Texas – On Monday, January 9, 2023, at Cuero’s City Council meeting, Steven Ellis was named and sworn in as the new Chief of Police in Cuero starting February 1, 2023. Chief Jay Lewis is retiring at the end of January after 12 years as Cuero Police...
Fire damages Victoria apartment
VICTORIA, Texas- At around 6:54 this morning, fire crews responded to a fire on the 5500 block of Country Club Dr. Fire Chief Tracy Fox says the top floor apartments were occupied at the time. An elderly woman and her pet escaped as well as a small family. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire...
crossroadstoday.com
2 vehicles involved in collision on Navarro and Mockingbird
VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 6 p.m. Thursday evening there was a 2-vehicle collision at the intersection of Navarro and Mockingbird. A Victoria Fire Department first responder said that there were two occupants in each truck, with one person having to be taken to Citizens hospital with minor injuries.
kwhi.com
10 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Ten people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell. Brittani Nichol Powers, 33 of Hockley, was sentenced to 6 years in prison for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Eustorgio Perez, 46 of Brenham, was sentenced to 4 years in prison for 2 counts...
crossroadstoday.com
Old Landmark Committee plans “Walk for Freedom” to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Monday, January 16, 2023
VICTORIA, Texas – The Old Landmark Committee is hosting a “Walk for Freedom” march to honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The march is set for Monday, January 16, 2023, which is also Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day. The “Walk for Freedom” will start...
Happening Now: Local first responders work vehicle crash
VICTORIA, Texas – Local first responders are on the scene of a vehicle crash at a traffic light at Mockingbird Lane and Sam Houston Drive. If you can avoid this area, please use an alternate route as crews work the scene. This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as we receive them. Photo courtesy: Don Brubaker COPYRIGHT 2022...
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE WOMAN CHARGED WITH INTOXICATION MANSLAUGHTER AFTER FATAL COLLISION IN JULY
A Bellville woman now faces charges after a fatal crash in July. Austin County Jail records show 49-year-old Jill Dollar McGinty was recently charged with Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle. She had been in the Austin County Jail for an unrelated offense when she received the new charge, after information from toxicology reports was released.
Local fire crews work fire at Victoria apartments
VICTORIA, Texas- At approximately 6:54 a.m., Victoria fire crews responded to a fire on the 5500 block of Country Club Drive. Victoria Fire Chief Tracy Fox said the top floor apartments were occupied at the time of the fire. An elderly woman and her pet escaped, as well as a small family. There were no injuries reported, and the cause...
2-Car crash in Jackson County leaves one person dead and another with serious injuries
This happened on Highway 35 and FM 1862 and CR 470 near Carancahua Community. CARANCAHUA COMMUNITY, Texas – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced that Saturday around 12:30 p.m. there was a two-vehicle accident with injuries. One person was declared on scene and another person was life-flighted with serious injuries to the hospital. This happened on Highway 35 and FM...
kwhi.com
AUSTIN CO. SHERIFF’S OFFICE WARNING OF PHONE SCAMS
The Austin County Sheriff’s Office says residents should be mindful of a phone scam involving someone posing as an Austin County Sheriff’s deputy. The sheriff’s office says the individual making the scam calls is telling people they have warrants and demands they pay fines to avoid immediate arrest.
VPD: Vehicle fails to yield right of way resulting in a two-vehicle crash
UPDATE: At approximately 12:20 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 12, Victoria Police Department officers responded to the intersection of E. Mockingbird Lane and Sam Houston Drive in reference to a crash. Upon arrival, officers observed a Nissan Sentra and a Chevy Suburban in the roadway with damage. An investigation determined the Nissan Sentra was traveling northbound and the Chevy Suburban was...
Comments / 0