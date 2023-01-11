ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallettsville, TX

Comments / 0

Related
crossroadstoday.com

New Cuero Police Department Chief sworn in

CUERO, Texas – On Monday, January 9, 2023, at Cuero’s City Council meeting, Steven Ellis was named and sworn in as the new Chief of Police in Cuero starting February 1, 2023. Chief Jay Lewis is retiring at the end of January after 12 years as Cuero Police...
CUERO, TX
crossroadstoday.com

2 vehicles involved in collision on Navarro and Mockingbird

VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 6 p.m. Thursday evening there was a 2-vehicle collision at the intersection of Navarro and Mockingbird. A Victoria Fire Department first responder said that there were two occupants in each truck, with one person having to be taken to Citizens hospital with minor injuries.
VICTORIA, TX
kwhi.com

10 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT

Ten people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell. Brittani Nichol Powers, 33 of Hockley, was sentenced to 6 years in prison for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Eustorgio Perez, 46 of Brenham, was sentenced to 4 years in prison for 2 counts...
BRENHAM, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

2-Car crash in Jackson County leaves one person dead and another with serious injuries

This happened on Highway 35 and FM 1862 and CR 470 near Carancahua Community. CARANCAHUA COMMUNITY, Texas – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced that Saturday around 12:30 p.m. there was a two-vehicle accident with injuries. One person was declared on scene and another person was life-flighted with serious injuries to the hospital. This happened on Highway 35 and FM...
JACKSON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN CO. SHERIFF’S OFFICE WARNING OF PHONE SCAMS

The Austin County Sheriff’s Office says residents should be mindful of a phone scam involving someone posing as an Austin County Sheriff’s deputy. The sheriff’s office says the individual making the scam calls is telling people they have warrants and demands they pay fines to avoid immediate arrest.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

VPD: Vehicle fails to yield right of way resulting in a two-vehicle crash

UPDATE: At approximately 12:20 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 12, Victoria Police Department officers responded to the intersection of E. Mockingbird Lane and Sam Houston Drive in reference to a crash. Upon arrival, officers observed a Nissan Sentra and a Chevy Suburban in the roadway with damage. An investigation determined the Nissan Sentra was traveling northbound and the Chevy Suburban was...
VICTORIA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy