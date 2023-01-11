Running Back Challenges Buccaneers’ Quarterback Tom Brady to Race

Will Tom Brady show off his wheels?

Personal Tom Brady stories from his teammates, both past and present, have been eye-opening into the greatest quarterback of all time's personality. Once coming to Tampa Bay, Brady's personality really started to show. Leonard Fournette, as well as Tom Brady, have spoken about the two's relationship with one another. On Tuesday, in his partnership with Autograph, Fournette gave a short clip into the relationship between the pair with a story that occurred one day during Bucs' practice.

“One time we was at practice, I’m like, TB, I’ll give you a 50-yard head start, race you 100 yards. I said, “I bet you five grand.’ He said, ‘You kidding me? I’m almost 50 years old. You’ll burn my ass,’” Fournette said. “Well, he’s not fast anyway. I mean, a 50-yard head start, I think that was fair for an old man, you know what I mean? He didn’t take it. He was making jokes about it all day, man."

Shortly after Fournette released the clip on his Twitter page, Brady quickly responded and did a roundabout saying, "Give me 60 yards and you got a deal."

It would be pretty interesting to see a Fournette, Brady race across the football. Even if Brady is able to get a 60-yard head start I think Fournette would close the gap fairly quickly and perhaps could make it interesting as they cross the goal line on the opposite side of the field.

Brady has never been one to have wheels, per say, but he can maneuver himself down the field pretty well so he could easily possibly steal a quick $5k from Fournette if the deal is still available for the taking.

