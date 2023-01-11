ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Running Back Challenges Buccaneers’ Quarterback Tom Brady to Race

By Caleb Skinner
BucsGameday
BucsGameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EXqyY_0kBVNtLR00

Will Tom Brady show off his wheels?

Personal Tom Brady stories from his teammates, both past and present, have been eye-opening into the greatest quarterback of all time's personality. Once coming to Tampa Bay, Brady's personality really started to show. Leonard Fournette, as well as Tom Brady, have spoken about the two's relationship with one another. On Tuesday, in his partnership with Autograph, Fournette gave a short clip into the relationship between the pair with a story that occurred one day during Bucs' practice.

READ MORE: Former Buccaneers Head Coach Fired After Just One Season

“One time we was at practice, I’m like, TB, I’ll give you a 50-yard head start, race you 100 yards. I said, “I bet you five grand.’ He said, ‘You kidding me? I’m almost 50 years old. You’ll burn my ass,’” Fournette said. “Well, he’s not fast anyway. I mean, a 50-yard head start, I think that was fair for an old man, you know what I mean? He didn’t take it. He was making jokes about it all day, man."

Shortly after Fournette released the clip on his Twitter page, Brady quickly responded and did a roundabout saying, "Give me 60 yards and you got a deal."

It would be pretty interesting to see a Fournette, Brady race across the football. Even if Brady is able to get a 60-yard head start I think Fournette would close the gap fairly quickly and perhaps could make it interesting as they cross the goal line on the opposite side of the field.

READ MORE: Updated Super Bowl Odds for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady has never been one to have wheels, per say, but he can maneuver himself down the field pretty well so he could easily possibly steal a quick $5k from Fournette if the deal is still available for the taking.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’

Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Rob Gronkowski Reveals Which Quarterback He Wants To Play With

Rob Gronkowski is retired from professional football. However, he has oftentimes teased a potential return. His cryptic tweets and constant comments on the game have fans intrigued. However, Gronk has noted that if he does come back, he will need a record-breaking salary. At this age, it’s safe to assume that won’t happen.
NESN

Tom Brady Rejects Challenge From Bucs Teammate, Makes Offer

Tom Brady is acutely aware of his athletic strengths and weaknesses. Some of Brady’s best traits still rank among the NFL’s best, even at 45 years old. Few have better pocket awareness than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who also can be deadly accurate when an offense is humming. The 23rd-year pro can still put plenty of zip on the football, too.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
FanSided

Sean Payton has already turned down two different teams

Former New Orlean Saints head coach Sean Payton has seemingly turned down two teams that are in need of a new sideline boss. This year’s NFL coaching carousel will have some high-profile names available, one of them being former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. Last year, Payton stepped away from the NFL, but is now looking to make a return on a new team. At the end of the regular season, there are five teams that have head coach openings — Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, and Arizona Cardinals. So, which teams have the edge?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicting Major Wild Card Upset

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski expects a significant upset to take place in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.  Gronkowski is predicting the Giants to upset the Vikings this weekend in Minnesota.  The Vikings narrowly defeated the Giants on a game-winning field goal during the ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reveals Prediction For Buccaneers-Cowboys Game

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in a Wild Card showdown. Despite being the No. 5 seed, the Cowboys are actually favored over the No. 4 seed Buccaneers - who are playing at home. Dallas has been the better team for most of the season and the oddsmakers agree. ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
gamblingnews.com

Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card Odds, Time, and Prediction

Dallas Cowboys-142 Tampa Bay Buccaneers+120. *Odds taken from FanDuel on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw at least one interception in each of his previous seven games. In fact, the 2-time Pro Bowler hasn’t thrown an interception only in two games of the regular season.
TAMPA, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Makes Interesting Tom Brady Prediction

Stephen A. isn’t the only one who agrees. Stephen A. has had some interesting sports hot takes this year. Of course, you can say that about any given year. However, there is no doubt that the NFL has given him plenty of talking points. This is especially true as it pertains to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs vs. Cowboys injury report: Long list, but good news for Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be getting as healthy as they’ve been all season, just when it matters most. After Thursday’s practice, the Bucs released their first injury report for Monday night’s wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. Even though it’s a long list, there’s plenty of encouraging developments for Tampa Bay, as many key players were able to practice fully.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots make unprecedented move with Jerod Mayo

The New England Patriots made an unprecedented move on Thursday involving Jerod Mayo. The Patriots announced that they have begun contract extensions with Mayo on a long-term deal. The team also said they plan to begin interviewing offensive coordinator candidates next week. Unprecedented: The #Patriots announce they are working toward keeping Jerod Mayo and that... The post Patriots make unprecedented move with Jerod Mayo appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BucsGameday

BucsGameday

Tampa, FL
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

BucsGameday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy