Watch Jeff Beck’s Final Performance With Rod Stewart

The shocking news of Jeff Beck’s death came down late Wednesday afternoon. The news initially circulated Tuesday when Patti Boyd shared it on Twitter, but it was dismissed as just another social media hoax. Tragically, it was true. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” his family said in a statement. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Beck initially found fame in 1965 when he replaced Eric Clapton in the Yardbirds. Two years later, the guitarist formed the Jeff Beck Group with vocalist Rod Stewart and bassist Ron Wood. This lineup lasted...
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’

Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity

Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Legendary Musician Dies

There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84

Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family.  “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.”  The couple became a symbol of...
Guitarist Jeff Beck, 78, dies leaving Johnny Depp 'totally devastated'

Slide 1 of 20: Johnny Depp was at the bedside of legendary British guitarist Jeff Beck shortly before he passed away and has been left 'totally devastated' by his death, it is understood. The rock star, who just weeks ago finished touring with the actor, died 'peacefully' on Tuesday aged 78 after contracting bacterial meningitis.
Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.

