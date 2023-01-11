Read full article on original website
Watch Jeff Beck’s Final Performance With Rod Stewart
The shocking news of Jeff Beck’s death came down late Wednesday afternoon. The news initially circulated Tuesday when Patti Boyd shared it on Twitter, but it was dismissed as just another social media hoax. Tragically, it was true. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” his family said in a statement. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Beck initially found fame in 1965 when he replaced Eric Clapton in the Yardbirds. Two years later, the guitarist formed the Jeff Beck Group with vocalist Rod Stewart and bassist Ron Wood. This lineup lasted...
Jeff Beck's Cause Of Death Explained
People around the globe are shocked and saddened by the swift passing of Jeff Beck. Here's what to know.
George Harrison Said the 1970s Destroyed Most of the Innovative People of the 1960s
George Harrison said the 1970s destroyed most of the innovative people of the 1960s. The decade also destroyed artists.
Fleetwood Mac: Christine McVie Thought Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham Were the Band’s Best ‘Era’
Christine McVie once shared that she thought Fleetwood Mac's best 'era' revolved around Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham's relationship and music.
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’
Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
John Lennon’s Ex-Wife Said Paul McCartney Was the Only Beatle Who ‘Had the Courage’ to Defy Lennon
John Lennon and Paul McCartney butted heads over the years. Lennon's ex-wife said that McCartney was the only Beatle who would stand up to Lennon.
How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity
Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
Popculture
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Legendary Musician Dies
There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
John Lennon Tried to Physically Prevent a ‘Pissed Off’ Paul Simon From Playing Guitar
John Lennon was frustrated with the way Paul Simon was playing guitar. Eventually, he tried to physically stop him from doing it.
Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84
Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family. “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.” The couple became a symbol of...
George Harrison’s Wife Olivia Said He Faced Many Battles With ‘Spiritual Courage and Unwavering Conviction’
George Harrison's wife, Olivia, said he faced many battles with 'spiritual courage and unwavering conviciton.'
Stevie Nicks Says Don Henley ‘Wishes’ She Had Written 1 Lyric About Him
Looking back at her greatest hits, Stevie Nicks says former flame Don Henley 'wishes' a line in one of her most famous songs was about him.
New Documents Show Paul McCartney Was Never Going to be Replaced on James Bond Theme
While there have been speculations that Paul McCartney was almost replaced on his James Bond song, new documents contradict that story
Stevie Nicks ‘Stormed Out’ After Lindsey Buckingham Lyrics ‘Sparked Fights,’ Says Fleetwood Mac Producer
Stevie Nicks used to "storm out" of recording sessions after being upset by Lindsey Buckingham song lyrics, according to a Fleetwood Mac producer who helped create the "Rumours" album.
Guitarist Jeff Beck, 78, dies leaving Johnny Depp 'totally devastated'
Slide 1 of 20: Johnny Depp was at the bedside of legendary British guitarist Jeff Beck shortly before he passed away and has been left 'totally devastated' by his death, it is understood. The rock star, who just weeks ago finished touring with the actor, died 'peacefully' on Tuesday aged 78 after contracting bacterial meningitis.
John Bonham Waited Until the Last Minute to Tell His Friends His Life-Changing News
Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham waited until the last minute to tell his friends about one piece of life-changing news.
John Lennon’s Ex-Wife Noted an Eerie Coincidence When She Heard He Died
The number nine was significant to John Lennon. His ex-wife couldn't stop thinking about this when she heard about his death.
