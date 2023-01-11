Read full article on original website
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's LetterMaya DeviKeller, TX
Clouded Leopard Nova Found Safe After Intentional Enclosure Tear at Dallas Zoo Sparks Criminal InvestigationSilence DoGoodDallas, TX
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out if you are eligible to applyAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Major 41-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Sold; General Manager Addresses Its FutureJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jamsJalyn SmootFrisco, TX
Tom Brady Signing With Third Team Is 'Definitely On The Table': Report
Tom Brady signing with his third NFL team this offseason is reportedly 'on the table.'
Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor
The Miami Dolphins seemed to find the perfect coach for Tua Tagovailoa when they hired Mike McDaniel, but that does not necessarily mean they would pass up an opportunity to pursue arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Tom Brady was linked to the Dolphins last offseason at around the time he briefly retired. The... The post Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Why Bears Having First Pick Makes it More Likely Bryce Young Goes No. 1: All Things CW
The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh appears in five parts, with the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is ... On face value, it didn't look good for Bryce Young, one of two former Alabama Crimson Tide players who have a chance to be selected first in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Seahawks at 49ers
The Seahawks and Geno Smith are a fantastic story but they don't have the offensive firepower to match what San Francisco has even with a third-string quarterback in Brock Purdy. This feels like a day where Seattle's offense struggles and if that's the case, it could be worse than what I'm predicting.
New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings: What Changes Should Be Made on Defense?
As the Giants prepare for their first playoff game since the 2016 season, the defense is tasked with game planning for one of the best offenses in the NFL. The Minnesota Vikings are ranked seventh in total points and total yards and there is no doubt that their fans will have U.S. Bank Stadium rocking on Sunday afternoon. It will be the job of defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and the Giants defensive braintrust to devise a scheme that will ultimately subdue the energy in that stadium and turn the momentum in favor of Big Blue.
Bobby Wagner Rams Lone All-Pro as Aaron Donald’s Streak Ends
The hits just keep on coming for Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald. After entering the season with aspirations of defending their Super Bowl crown, the Rams' disappointing 5-12 season came to a close last Sunday ... and five days later, so too did Donald's seven-year streak of All-Pro nods.
General Manager Candidate: Quentin Harris
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans continued the interview process Saturday in their search for a new general manager. The team confirmed that it concluded interviews with Ian Cunningham of the Chicago Bears and Quentin Harris of the Arizona Cardinals. The next general manager will be the 15th in the...
Jaguars vs. Chargers: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers will meet in one of the most anticipated games of the Wild Card weekend tonight at TIAA Bank Field with the No. 4 seed Jaguars entering as underdogs. "I think the last month of our season has kind of prepared us for this,...
Standing Pat? New England Patriots’ Jerod Mayo Making Decisions on NFL Offers
The message is clear this offseason for the New England Patriots:. The play-making defense is good enough. The anemic offense needs an overhaul. To that end, the historically tight-lipped Patriots made an uncharacteristically transparent announcement last week. That they are commencing the search for a new offensive coordinator. And that they are opening contract negotiations with defensive assistant coach Jerod Mayo in an attempt to keep him in Foxboro.
Reviewing the New England Patriots 2022 rookie class and looking ahead as to how it might develop.
By all accounts, the New England Patriots had one of their most successful rookie classes of recent memory in 2022. They found two starting cornerbacks, a backup quarterback, a wide receiver, an offensive lineman, and a defensive lineman who immediately stepped in and made a fair share of plays while stacking some critical experience that will serve them well as they head into their second seasons.
SNN Roundtable: Sean Payton Predictions
There will be several major storylines surrounding the New Orleans Saints this offseason. The biggest one is where, or if, former coach Sean Payton coaches in 2023. Payton surprisingly resigned last January at the conclusion of a 9-8 finish to 2021. He worked this past season as an analyst for Fox Sports while replacement Dennis Allen steered New Orleans to a 7-10 record.
Bills vs. Dolphins: ‘Josh Allen vs. Skylar Thompson’ (Who?)
With a trip to the AFC Divisional round on the line, the Buffalo Bills host AFC East for Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round matchup from Highmark Stadium on Sunday. And on one level, this game could be billed as "Josh Allen vs. Skylar Thompson.''. Wait. Who?. Dolphins coach...
Tom Brady Scouts the Cowboys: 'Respect' from Bucs QB
That is the keyword used by iconic QB Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he preps to face the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFC playoffs. But interestingly, his "respect'' isn't just about this year's edition of the Cowboys, who posted a 12-5 mark (compared to the Bucs' NFC South-winning 8-9 record.).
Luka Doncic Reveals What He’d Rather Do Than Play 20 Years in NBA
In his fifth year in the NBA, Mavericks star Luka Dončić apparently already has his retirement plan in mind. The 23-year-old doesn’t plan to end his NBA career anytime soon, but when he was asked recently about whether he thinks he will surpass LeBron James’s scoring position in history, he admitted he has another plan in mind.
Who are Tennesse’s Top Priorities on Junior Day?
College coaches can now contact high school recruits. The Volunteers have already begun hitting the trail, with several coaches spotted at high schools on Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, the staff in Knoxville prepares to host a blue-chip group of prospects for their junior day. The 2024 class is in full swing, with many recruits hoping to decide by the summer's conclusion.
Bold predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend: Jerry Jones finds new Cowboys coach after losing to Tom Brady
The NFL playoffs are finally here. We've got a two-game slate on Saturday, three games on Sunday, and one more on Monday night for Super Wild Card Weekend. Just as we did throughout the regular season, we are going to treat you to a list of bold predictions for what we expect to happen during this weekend's contests. Instead of just doing a list of five, though, we're going with one prediction for each game.
