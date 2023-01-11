ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Man convicted of firing on officers conducting gang surveillance in Greenville

By The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rf4xL_0kBVNisg00

ELIZABETH CITY — A federal jury has convicted a Greenville man of firing several shots at federal and local officers conducting surveillance of gang members in a residential north of town, the U.S. Attorney reported Wednesday.

Ikeviaun Quamonn Johnson, 22, fired eight rounds as he pursued the officers’ unmarked vehicle on Oct. 16, 2020, a news release said. According to witness testimony, Johnson believed the officers’ car was that of a rival gang member, “which led him to open fire in broad daylight without knowing for sure who was in the car.”

The car was occupied by an FBI special agent and Greenville Police Department officer deputized and sworn as a federal task force officer, the release said. They were conducting surveillance on suspected high-ranking gang members in a residential area of Greenville.

An unidentified person outside of a mobile home under surveillance held up his cellphone, likely taking a video of the agents, the release said. As the agents switched locations after having been detected, a black Ford Explorer began following them aggressively.

Johnson fired from his Glock 19 at the agents from the rear left window of the Explorer, the release said. Pitt County Sheriff’s Office detectives later recovered eight shell casings, a distinctive Glock 19 with an extended magazine, and Johnson’s cellphone.

The phone contained photos of Johnson posing with the same distinctive firearm, the release said. Eyewitnesses also identified Johnson as the shooter.

Johnson was convicted in the U.S. District Court in Elizabeth City on Tuesday of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a federal crime of violence which carries a minimum 10-year prison sentence and assault on federal officers with a deadly weapon for which the defendant faces up to an additional 20 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced in April.

According to reports at the time of the incident, it occurred in the area of Airport Road and Old River Road, less than a half-mile from the Pitt-Greenville Airport. No one was injured.

The suspect vehicle was stopped about six minutes later on North Greene Street, near New Hope Road, by sheriff’s deputies and Greenville police.

Two other adults, then 19 and 20, and three juveniles were in the vehicle, taken into custody and charged.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement after U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle accepted the verdict. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, the Greenville Police Department and the FBI are investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bradford Knott and David G. Beraka are prosecuting the case.

“We stand with the brave men and women of law enforcement, and their families, who make great sacrifices every day to keep our communities safe,” Easley said in the release. “We will continue to prioritize prosecuting violent offenders, especially those who threaten the lives of law enforcement. This defendant fired eight rounds at federal officers and is now facing up to three decades in federal prison.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcti12.com

Greenville man convicted of firing weapon at federal agents

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — On January 10th, a federal jury convicted Ikeviaun Quamonn Johnson, 22, of Greenville, on firearm charges and for assaulting two federal agents with a deadly weapon. We stand with the brave men and women of law enforcement, and their families, who make great sacrifices every...
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

BCSO makes arrests for trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine

On 01/10/2023, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Zamian Harris, 22 years of age, of 7330 Market Street Extension in Washington and Ronald Parker, 29 years of age, of 1206 Peed Drive in Greenville. Harris charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Fentanyl,...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Deputies Trying To Identify Attempted Robbery Suspect

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public identifying the person in these photos. On December 30, 2022 around 6:55pm, a man was using the Wells Fargo ATM at 7265 Highway 42 West when the suspect approached him. Armed with a knife he demanded the victim hand over money.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Three weapons on campus incidents at ECU over two day span

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — ECU Campus Police Captain Chris Sutton confirmed that weapons were found on campus in three different instances from Jan. 7-8, 2023. In one case, a student, Jaylen Emmanuel Jacobs, was found smoking marijuana in his car in a parking deck. There was also a loaded shotgun in the back seat. Jacobs was arrested and charged with felony possession of a firearm on campus and possession of marijuana.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Retired Rocky Mount officer busted for trafficking cocaine

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A retired Rocky Mount police officer is accused of trafficking cocaine after being stopped on I-95. Nash County deputies say Linc Brooks was pulled over Wednesday by their Highway Interdiction Team for multiple traffic violations. They said during the conversation, Brooks brought up that he...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Two arrested in connection to Rocky Mount homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police have arrested two men in connection to a homicide earlier this month. Dontarious Whitehead and Mark Smith were both arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with first-degree homicide after an investigation into the death of Darnell Battle. Battle died after sustaining injuries from...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Project ‘Safe and Sound’ implemented in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department wants people to know about their new project. People who have family members with cognitive impairments now have a place to register their loved ones in case they get lost or need help. It’s called Project Safe and Sound. “And so far, we’ve been successful with two […]
KINSTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Gummies that made Onslow middle school students ill sent to state crime lab

JACKSONVILLE - Jacksonville Police are investigating gummies after five Northwoods Park Middle School students got sick after sharing a snack, according to Brent Anderson, the Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools. Police say the gummies have been sent to the State Crime Lab. Anderson said the students were picked...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Nash County deputy faces accused shooter in attempted murder trial

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The trial continued Wednesday for a man accused of shooting at Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputies during a 2021 traffic stop. The deputy injured in the exchange answered questions from the accused shooter while on the stand. Jarred Ford is representing himself in his...
NASH COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Vehicle chase in Greene County leads to arrest of Rocky Mount man

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a vehicle chase early Friday. Deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near the intersection of Hwy. 258 and Hwy. 91 just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Deputies attempted to stop the driver and a chase […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Chase ends in Edgecombe County, woman facing multiple charges

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pinetops Police Department, with assistance from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, arrested and charged a woman after a chase on Sunday. Rosalynd Angelika Moody was arrested and charged with the following: • Flee/Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle • Driving While Impaired • Driving While License Revoked • Assault with Physical […]
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Ahoskie business robbed at gunpoint

AHOSKIE – The Ahoskie Police Department is actively searching for two suspects who robbed EZ Pass Tobacco and Vape at gunpoint here Saturday evening (Jan. 7) and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. Despite shots being fired during the course of the robbery, no one was injured,...
AHOSKIE, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy