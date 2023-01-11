Man convicted of firing on officers conducting gang surveillance in Greenville

ELIZABETH CITY — A federal jury has convicted a Greenville man of firing several shots at federal and local officers conducting surveillance of gang members in a residential north of town, the U.S. Attorney reported Wednesday.

Ikeviaun Quamonn Johnson, 22, fired eight rounds as he pursued the officers’ unmarked vehicle on Oct. 16, 2020, a news release said. According to witness testimony, Johnson believed the officers’ car was that of a rival gang member, “which led him to open fire in broad daylight without knowing for sure who was in the car.”

The car was occupied by an FBI special agent and Greenville Police Department officer deputized and sworn as a federal task force officer, the release said. They were conducting surveillance on suspected high-ranking gang members in a residential area of Greenville.

An unidentified person outside of a mobile home under surveillance held up his cellphone, likely taking a video of the agents, the release said. As the agents switched locations after having been detected, a black Ford Explorer began following them aggressively.

Johnson fired from his Glock 19 at the agents from the rear left window of the Explorer, the release said. Pitt County Sheriff’s Office detectives later recovered eight shell casings, a distinctive Glock 19 with an extended magazine, and Johnson’s cellphone.

The phone contained photos of Johnson posing with the same distinctive firearm, the release said. Eyewitnesses also identified Johnson as the shooter.

Johnson was convicted in the U.S. District Court in Elizabeth City on Tuesday of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a federal crime of violence which carries a minimum 10-year prison sentence and assault on federal officers with a deadly weapon for which the defendant faces up to an additional 20 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced in April.

According to reports at the time of the incident, it occurred in the area of Airport Road and Old River Road, less than a half-mile from the Pitt-Greenville Airport. No one was injured.

The suspect vehicle was stopped about six minutes later on North Greene Street, near New Hope Road, by sheriff’s deputies and Greenville police.

Two other adults, then 19 and 20, and three juveniles were in the vehicle, taken into custody and charged.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement after U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle accepted the verdict. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, the Greenville Police Department and the FBI are investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bradford Knott and David G. Beraka are prosecuting the case.

“We stand with the brave men and women of law enforcement, and their families, who make great sacrifices every day to keep our communities safe,” Easley said in the release. “We will continue to prioritize prosecuting violent offenders, especially those who threaten the lives of law enforcement. This defendant fired eight rounds at federal officers and is now facing up to three decades in federal prison.”