Citrus County Chronicle
Want to volunteer some time? Snowbirds always welcome!
Are you interested in volunteering but aren’t available year-round? Sunseekers are always welcome!. The Citrus County Library System is looking for volunteers to help with a variety of important tasks and programs. Join our volunteer team to develop skills, share your talents, and provide a meaningful service in your winter community.
Citrus County Chronicle
Let’s Feed Citrus food giveaway dates for remainder of January, February
The next dates set for the Let’s Feed Citrus food distribution through February are: Wednesday, Jan. 25 and Wednesday, Feb. 8 and 22. Until further notice, all giveaway events are drive-thru only and begin at 9 a.m. at the Citrus County fairgrounds at 3600 S Florida Ave, Inverness, FL 34450.
One Hudson farmer is going beyond to help his neighbors
We first introduced you to Bud earlier this week when he decided he would add more chickens to his roster to help combat the egg shortage.
Citrus County Chronicle
Visitors brave chills for thrills at Manatee Festival
The 36th annual Manatee Festival, hosted by the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, will continue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in downtown Crystal River. There will be live entertainment, discounted opportunities for guided manatee boat and kayak tours in Kings Bay, children’s activities, food and vendors. Entry is $5 for adults; children 12 and younger are free. The event takes place at the intersection of Citrus Avenue and U.S. 19, stretching up through the shops and restaurants of Heritage Village and surrounding areas, down to the waterside area along Kings Bay. Free parking is available at the former Crystal River Mall at 1801 NW U.S. 19 (approximately one mile north of the event) with free shuttle buses to the event. There is very limited street and handicap parking available in the downtown area. For more information, visit www.gomanateefest.com.
Bay News 9
Manatee Festival returns to Crystal River
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Officials are expecting thousands of people to show up this weekend for the 36th annual Manatee Festival. There will be more than 400 vendors set up in the downtown area celebrating arts, crafts and of course the sea cows that the town is known for.
Citrus County Chronicle
Working toward feeling 'normal' again
The last year has been hard, says the Rev. Luz Lecour of Unity of Citrus County. “We’re trying to get back to a normal that is no longer a normal,” she said.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bravera Health highlights employees' compassion for community
Piercen, a registered nurse at Bravera Health ER Citrus Hills, recently cared for a patient that came in wearing shoes without soles. They were completely worn away. Without saying anything to his co-workers, Piercen went to his car and brought in a pair of his own sneakers to give to the patient. When word finally reached his director, Sam Wells, they decided something needed to be done to ensure no one that came to the ER for care would have to leave without clothing or shoes if they were in need.
pascosheriff.com
Free Food Distribution 2.9.2023
Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Pasco Sheriff’s Charities, Farm Share, UF/IFAS Extension, the Gentlemen’s Course, Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County Inc., and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution! The next food distribution event will be at the UF/IFAS Extension in Pasco County on Thursday, February 9 and will begin at 9 a.m. It’s first come first served, so come out early! We’re thrilled to connect our community to this resource. See you there!
hernandosun.com
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital offering free childbirth classes
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital will offer free childbirth education classes in the Maternity Classroom, located at 11375 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville, FL 34613, on the third floor of the North Tower. Participants will learn about pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding, postpartum recovery, and newborn care. There’s also...
Freeze Watch issued for parts of Pasco, Hernando, Citrus counties
A Freeze Watch has been issued for northern parts of the Tampa Bay area Friday, according to an advisory from the National Weather Service.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cats perish in Monday structure fire
Two cats died in an early morning structure fire Monday, Jan. 9, according to a Citrus County Fire Rescue news release issued Thursday, Jan. 12. Crews responded at 3:55 a.m. Monday to a reported residential structure fire on North Redwood Avenue in Hernando, where the single-story structure was found to be approximately 40 percent involved with fire, said Cortney Marsh, CCFR spokeswoman. Firefighters from Hernando, Citrus Springs, Pine Ridge, Kensington, Connell Heights, Highlands, and a safety captain responded to the scene.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River approves entertainment district; loosening outside alcohol restrictions
Seeing the success of entertainment districts in cities including Inverness and Ocala, Crystal River is following suit. The Crystal River City Council voted unanimously for the second and final time during its regularly scheduled Monday public meeting to approve the creation of an entertainment district for its downtown area.
hernandosun.com
People in Hernando: Wade Graves
Meet Wade Graves, a Special Olympian. He was at the Brooksville Square Publix today, representing Special Olympics and sharing his experiences in the program. Mr. Graves competes in the equestrian division with his mule Tango. He has worked at Publix for 23 years this year and has been an equestrian competitor for about 20 years. He started learning about the sport through The Arc Nature Coast’s Posse Program. Mr. Graves won two Bronze medals and a Gold at the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando in 2022. He also won three Gold medals at the Florida State competition at the equestrian center in Ocala last year. He is looking forward to the Florida State Competition coming up again in April. Stop by Brooksville Square Publix next week on Wednesday or Thursday to say hi to Wade. Wade’s photos are on display all week, and you are welcome to make a donation to Special Olympics when you check out at the register.
suncoastnews.com
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48. A St. Petersburg plastic surgeon died Thursday, six days after deputies responded to a double shooting call at a home he owns in Brooksville.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cedar Key Arts Center announces 'Island Life" winners
CEDAR KEY — The Cedar Key Arts Center was buzzing Saturday evening, as over 75 members and visitors waited to find out which of the 60 entries in the “Island Life” exhibit would receive an award. Each year, the arts center coordinates at least one Open Community Exhibit, and this year’s theme inspired a wide variety of high quality artwork in multiple mediums from our creative art community.
Bay News 9
Citrus County approves study into evacuation traffic on Suncoast Parkway
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Commissioners in Citrus County say they are looking for ways to be better prepared for the influx of traffic during storm evacuations. Residents say that when there’s no traffic, it’s a breeze heading up the Suncoast Parkway. But, depending on the time of year, or time of day, business owner John Updyke says it can be a completely different situation.
villages-news.com
Distracted drivers prompting greatest number of accidents in roundabouts
The majority of crashes in The Villages are occurring in roundabouts and most of those accidents are being caused by distracted drivers. Lt. Robert Siemer reported on crashes in his quarterly update Friday morning to community development district supervisors at Savannah Center. Siemer, who serves as commander for The Villages...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man faces exposure charges
A Homosassa man is facing a stalking charge and two counts of exposure of sexual organs. On Jan. 4, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to the Walmart at 6885 S. US 19 about a trespassing complaint, according to the arrest records of Juan Josue Ballagas Irizarry, 45.
suncoastnews.com
Spring Hill doctor charged with indecent exposure
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Spring Hill doctor for exposing himself to a juvenile. Keivan Tavakoli, 52, was arrested at the University of South Florida campus on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Surveillance video showed Tavakoli on the USF campus several times. At the time of Tavakoli’s arrest, he...
Teacher in Pasco County pushed student’s head into desk, hurting him, police say
The Zephyrhills Police Department arrested a teacher who they said allegedly pushed a student's head into a desk.
