Android warning as camera glass is shattering ‘for no reason’ on certain smartphones – see what devices are affected
ANDROID users have noticed a strange coincidence, sharing that their smartphone’s rear camera has been mysteriously bursting. Users all over social media have been reporting this issue with certain Android smartphone devices. The complaints are being sent to Google, with various Pixel 7 smartphone users claiming that their rear...
Android Authority
Android 13 could soon allow you to transfer eSIM profiles on Pixel phones
It's unknown if Google would enable the eSIM profile transfer feature for all Android phones. Code found within Android 13’s QPR2 update suggests Google could be bringing support for transferring eSIM profiles. It’s unknown if this feature would come to Android devices outside of the Pixel. Support could...
technewstoday.com
How to See Deleted Messages on iPhone
There are only a few ways to check deleted messages on your iPhone. The only easy way to view these messages is to retrieve them and then only check the message content. The ‘Recently Deleted’ space is a relatively new feature that Apple introduced with its release of the iOS 16 version. As soon as you delete a message, your iPhone moves and backs up all messages to this particular folder for 30 to 40 days. Within this period, you can restore and check back deleted conversations.
The Verge
Google’s bringing new features to older versions of Android
Google is taking another shot at bringing new features to phones that haven’t gotten OS updates in years. It’s releasing something called the “Extension Software Developer Kit,” which should let developers use features like Android 13’s new photo picker in apps running on some versions of Android 11 and 12. In a blog post announcing the change, the company says the feature lets it “extend the support of certain platform functionality to existing Android versions.”
The Verge
Clear Calling on the Pixel 7 is like noise cancellation for hard-to-hear phone calls
You probably haven’t been on the phone with someone who’s using a serger sewing machine. I have, and I’m here to tell you it sounds like talking to someone who’s in the middle of a raging tornado as it tears through a bus depot. That is, until Google’s Clear Calling feature kicks in. When that happens, the tornado dissipates into a mild windstorm, making it possible to carry on with your conversation. It’s the sort of helpful background feature that Google’s Pixel phones can be so good at delivering. It’s just a shame that most of them won’t get it.
Digital Trends
This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake
A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
The Verge
How to use your phone to find hidden cameras
To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
Phone Arena
WhatsApp may soon allow Android users to move chat history without using Google Drive Backup
Back in July of 2022, WhatsApp was updated to support easy transfer between Android and iOS — which was something entirely impossible before that. However, more options are always welcome, and judging by a recent report from WABetaInfo, they are already in the oven. With the latest beta version...
How to download Google Maps
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As the world becomes increasingly dependent on internet connectivity, it's inconvenient to travel without a connection. While you'll probably survive a short trip out of town without your favorite Spotify playlist, the same can't be said for navigation. Getting lost in a strange place, surrounded by unfamiliar landmarks and people — or worse, surrounded by nothing and nobody — can be scary. It's even worse if you're in a foreign country where you don't speak the language and can't ask for directions.
Ex-Apple employee claims company lets iOS bug fill up iPhone storage, making customers buy new phones
Global Data revealed that Apple sold $191,973 million worth of iPhones in 2022 alone. This could be because there are currently over 1 billion iPhone users in the world. Not the least, The Verge claims that three of Apple’s phones are among the most sold phones of 2022.
Android Authority
How to like a text message on Android
An emoji is as good as a response, probably. Social media has conditioned us to indicate approval with emojis. A like might be as good as a response in some circumstances on messaging apps like WhatsApp, but can you do the same with simple text messages?. RCS messaging, which stands...
Phone Arena
The Android version of the Google One app reaches a major milestone
The Google One cloud storage app reached a milestone that was noted by TechRadar. The app first was offered to consumers in 2018 and currently offers users additional storage for Google Drive, Google Photos, and Gmail. The app's Play Store listing reveals that it has been downloaded on Android devices over one billion times.
Google, Porsche in talks over Google Apps access
BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Porsche (P911_p.DE) is considering fully integrating Google software into its car cockpit, a source close to the company said on Thursday, marking a shift in strategy for the newly listed carmaker.
Millions urged to watch out for new Google warning that could save from danger
GOOGLE has created a very handy alert that could protect you from danger. It works to stop frustrating (and even criminal) spam calls that are targeting you. Google is added a new "suspected spam caller" alert to Google Voice calls. This will warn you when a call comes through so...
TechRadar
New Android 13 beta lets you customize app icons in a way it always should have
The second beta for Android 13 QPR2 is currently rolling out for select Pixel phones adding new experimental features and even some emojis. If you just looked at the official release notes (opens in new tab), you would think it’s nothing but a patch for fixing things like a glitch with the user interface that “caused the Home screen to become unresponsive.” But notable Android expert Mashaal Rahman managed to break down the entire beta in a long Twitter thread (opens in new tab). There’s one feature in particular that has him and other Android watchers pretty excited, and that is the ability to create monochromatic app icons that reflect the Material You theme on Pixel phones. That way, everything has a uniform look.
How to quickly delete or archive thousands of unread emails in Gmail
If you’re not an inbox zero person, you probably have hundreds or even thousands of unread emails piling up in your Gmail account. Those are emails you’re never going to open or look for. But they will eat away from your Gmail account storage, so you might consider deleting all the unread emails you’ll probably never look at. And you might want to rip off the Band-Aid and do it all at once. Otherwise, you’ll probably never get around to this chore.
How To Edit The Quick Settings Menu On Your Android Phone And Why You Might Want To
Android's quick settings menu can be handy without any changes, but editing the quick settings menu can turn it into a very useful tool.
makeuseof.com
Google Play Store vs. Samsung Galaxy Store: What's the Difference and Which Should You Use?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Play Store and the Samsung Galaxy Store are both app stores meant for Android devices. Being owned by Google, the Play Store comes preloaded on most Android phones except for those from the likes of Huawei. The Galaxy Store is available exclusively on Samsung phones and tablets.
Digital Trends
Microsoft just scored a big win with Apple
Microsoft is gearing up to have Apple TV and Apple Music be the next applications available for download on its Microsoft Store. The apps are currently available as preview versions, which are compatible with Windows 11, according to @ALumia_Italia (via Thurrott). Apple TV Preview, Apple Devices Preview and Apple Music...
Android Headlines
Google may let Pixel Users customize their lock screen shortcuts
It’s an exciting time for Pixel owners now, as Google just rolled out the latest QPR (Quarterly Platform Release). It’s the second QPR for Android 13, and it foreshadows some interesting features coming to Android. According to 9To5Google, Google may soon let Pixel users customize their lock screen widgets.
