Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
1 suspect captured, another remains at-large in Jones County burglary
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A 2 1/2-month-long investigation ended up in the arrest of one suspect, while a second man remains at-large in a Jones County burglary that involved a fire, an all-terrain vehicle and guns. Michael Scoggins, 32, of Clarke County, was taken into custody early Saturday morning on...
thegazebogazette.com
Rural Pass Christian Resident Arrested on Two Counts of Embezzlement
On Friday morning, January 13, 2023, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Everett Oliver Cuevas III from rural Pass Christian, Miss. on one felony count of Embezzlement at the time. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, on Sunday, December 18 2022, county deputies initiated a vehicle pursuit on a...
Biloxi man sentenced for 2021 killing in Jackson County Jail
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) – A Biloxi, Miss. man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing a fellow inmate in a county jail. Christopher Gholar, 29, was sentenced by Judge Calvin Taylor in the Jackson County Circuit Court on Jan. 12. He assaulted 47-year-old Donald Ratcliff on April 26, 2021 while both were incarcerated […]
Mississippi Press
Jackson County inmate sentenced to 20 years for beating another inmate to death
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- A 29-year-old Biloxi man was sentenced to the maximum after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the beating death of Donald Beryl Ratcliff in April 2021 when both men were inmates at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center. Circuit Court Judge Calvin Taylor imposed the maximum sentence of...
Sea Coast Echo
Local police, deputies probing rash of armed robberies
The Bay St. Louis and Waveland police departments and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a string of armed robberies and attempted robberies across the county in recent months. The latest occurred last week, when an as-yet unidentified suspect attempted to rob the Hwy. 90 Quick Stop —...
WLOX
Inmate sentenced for assault, death of other inmate in Jackson Co. ADC
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man was sentenced to an additional 20 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for the deadly assault of an inmate at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center in 2021, according to the district attorney’s office. Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Calvin...
WDAM-TV
Bond set for Hattiesburg tax preparers accused of multiple counts of fraud
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hattiesburg tax preparers who were arrested on Tuesday on multiple counts of fraud are reportedly out on bond, according to the Forrest County Jail Docket website. According to a waiver of arraignment documents retrieved from the Forrest County Circuit Court, Stephanie, 25, and Sharccara McNair,...
WDAM-TV
Ellisville police seeking information on porch pirate
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a “porch pirate.”. The man and a vehicle believed linked to the pirating of said porch were caught by a home security camera. Anyone with information is asked to the call...
WDAM-TV
Search on for 2 suspects involved in fatal Gulfport stabbing, one considered ‘armed & dangerous’
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police has announced that a second suspect has been named in a Wednesday night stabbing that killed one person and injured another. Tytitauna Dynasty Jones, 26, is wanted for accessory after the fact. She is described as a 5′3″ 132 lbs. black woman with black hair and brown eyes.
Mississippi man responsible for distributing nearly 18 pounds of meth in two months gets 25 years in federal prison
A Mississippi man was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Alfredric James, 37, of Columbia, was sentenced on Jan. 12, 2023, in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg. According to court documents and trial testimony, on Dec. 9,...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Teenager Arrested In Connection To Tattoo And Candy Shop Burglaries In Hattiesburg
On Thursday, Jan. 12, Hattiesburg Police arrested a teenager in connection to a pair of commercial burglaries. A 17-year-old juvenile male was arrested attempting to run from the scene of two commercial burglaries he committed in the 3800 block of West 4th Street, at the Candy Shop & Kratom and Hub City Tattoo stores.
‘Armed & dangerous’ suspect in custody: Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE (5:30 p.m.): The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tweet they arrested Patrick Black. The attached image shows Black in handcuffs and leaning against a Sheriff’s vehicle surrounded by deputies. UPDATE (4:02 p.m.): MCPSS said all three schools have been dismissed. UPDATE (3:05 p.m.): MCPSS is dismissing one school at a time starting […]
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Children also injured in Wednesday accident in Ellisville
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Jan. 11, left two adults and three children injured. The accident occurred between a Nissan Frontier extended cab pickup and a dump truck around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy 29 and Augusta Road in Ellisville. Ellisville Police Chief Bruce...
WLOX
Two Alabama men charged in D’Iberville parking lot murder
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Alabama men are now charged with a September murder in D’Iberville. Darrius Rowser, 19, from Mobile, and Karmelo Derks, 18, from Prichard, AL are both charged with first degree murder in the death of Nicholaus “Nick” Craig, 36. Around 1 a.m....
WDAM-TV
Columbia police investigating reported shooting
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Columbia police are investigating a report of a shooting at a convenience store. Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly said it happened at the Shell gas station on U.S. 98. Police hadn’t located a victim or potential suspect at the 10 p.m. mark. Officers do have...
WDAM-TV
Man sentenced to over 11 years on multiple charges, including ‘animal crushing’
GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A man from Mobile, Ala., man was sentenced to a total of 135 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, animal crushing and escape. Richard McGuire, 44, was sentenced Thursday in United States District Court in Gulfport. U.S. Attorney Darren...
Police search for 2 Alabama men wanted in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police announced warrants have been issued for two Alabama men in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside of the Scarlet Pearl Casino in September 2022. D’Iberville police said warrants were issued for 19-year-old Dewayne Rowser, Jr., of Mobile, and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, of Pritchard. The two men each […]
WDAM-TV
Sign dedicated to John Hartfield to be unveiled Monday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A sign is set to be unveiled Monday in Jones County dedicated to the life and death of John Hartfield. The sign will include a brief summary on how Hartfield was killed in Ellisville in the summer of 1919. Although the sign was originally scheduled...
mageenews.com
Columbia Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Meth
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Columbia Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine. Friday, January 13, 2023. U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. elementary school lockdown lifted, unknown man taken into custody by sheriff’s department
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A local elementary school was placed on lockdown in Jones County Thursday morning after an unknown man attempted to go inside the school. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, deputies, investigators and command staff were on the scene at North Jones Elementary School, after a man tried to enter the school without permission.
Comments / 0