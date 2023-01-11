ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson Lets Out Her Inner-Punk With Blink-182 Cover: Watch

By Starr Bowenbank
 3 days ago

Kelly Clarkson is letting her rock and roll side shine. For the Wednesday (Jan. 11) installment of her fan-favorite Kellyoke segment, the Grammy-winning singer tried her hand at a Blink-182 cover and went for the band’s classic track “All the Small Things.”

Accompanied by her band Y’all, the “Since U Been Gone” singer donned clothing fit for the occasion, appearing onstage in an oversize gray dress and grunge-inspired flannel shirt for her rendition of the track.

“All the small things/ True care, truth brings/ I’ll take one lift/ Your ride, best trip/ Always, I know/ You’ll be at my show/ Watching, waiting/ Commiserating/ Say it ain’t so, I will not go/ Turn the lights off, carry me home,” Clarkson sang, powering through a shortened version of the track with her signature full-bodied tone and vocal runs.

“All the Small Things” was released on Sept. 28, 1999, as the second single from Blink-182’s third album, Enema of the State . The track served as a crossover hit for the band, peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in February 2000. The track additionally reached the summit of Billboard ‘s Alternative Airplay chart and is widely considered to be one of the pop-punk group’s signature songs.

Clarkson’s cover comes at a fitting time — Blink-182 recently restored its original lineup consisting of Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus and is gearing up to go on a world tour starting in March; the first dates of the tour will take place in Latin America with stops in Buenos Aires, Bogotá, Mexico City and more.

Watch Clarkson’s cover of “All the Small Things” in the video above.

