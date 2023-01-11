Road clear after tractor-trailer 'Storrowed' at Logan Airport

BOSTON - Anyone who drives in Boston knows traffic is terrible. Now a new study says the congestion here is some of the worst in the world.Transportation data company Inrix says Boston traffic is the second-worst in the United States, and fourth-worst on the planet, according to its annual Global Traffic Scorecard.The study found that Boston drivers lost about 134 hours of their lives sitting in traffic in 2022. That's a jump up of 56 hours from 2021 as more workers head back to the office, though still 10% less than pre-pandemic levels. "I-93 South from US-3 to MA-3 was the fourth most congested corridor in the entire U.S., causing drivers to lose 99 hours total during the 4 p.m. rush hour," Inrix added. Inrix also said the traffic in the Boston area costs drivers an average of $2,270 in gas and wasted time. Drivers could only go about 11 mph within a mile of downtown, down from 15 mph in 2019.Boston ranks behind only London, Chicago and Paris in the worst traffic ranking.

