Boston, MA

Road clear after tractor-trailer 'Storrowed' at Logan Airport

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 3 days ago

BOSTON - A tractor-trailer was "Storrowed" Wednesday afternoon at Logan Airport.

The truck got stuck in an overpass on road to the Terminal C Arrivals at Logan Airport. CBS Boston

The truck got stuck in an overpass on road to the Terminal C Arrivals. No one was hurt, and the truck was removed.

The driver, from Georgia, was issued a citation.

