AFP

Messi, Mbappe and Neymar set to join forces for first time since World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Rennes on Sunday is set to be the first time their superstar front three of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have all played together since the World Cup. "We are all just getting used to playing together again and you could see at times that we lacked some of the connections between the players that we had more often before the World Cup," he said after the midweek game.
sportszion.com

Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with Georgina Rodriguez in jeopardy due to his mother? Questions raised after Portuguese star’s record breaking move to Al-Nassr

Dolores Aveiro, the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo, has been a source of discord in every CR7 relationship, as she previously interfered with the chemistry between her son and Irina Shayk, and she’s at it again, this time with Georgina Rodriguez. Georgina Rodriguez is an Argentine-born Spanish model and longtime...
Yardbarker

"Rafael Nadal will unfortunately retire at Roland Garros" - reveals Alexander Zverev

After Roger Federer and Serena Williams retired from professional tennis, many started talking also about other pros that may retire soon. Some of those are Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Marin Cilic, and also Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard was asked about his retirement numerous times, but he always said it was not time to talk about it yet. However, according to his colleague from the ATP Tour, the end may be nearing.
game-news24.com

Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world

George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
kalkinemedia.com

Napoli crush Juventus to take Serie A lead to 10 points

Napoli stamped their authority on the Serie A title race on Friday by thrashing Juventus 5-1 and moving 10 points clear of the chasing pack. Victor Osimhen netted in each half while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Amir Rrahmani and Eljif Elmas scored the hosts' other goals to extend their advantage on both Juve and champions AC Milan.
The Guardian

tennisuptodate.com

"He could turn out to be the single most important tennis player that we have ever had": Wilander lauds high praise on World Number One Carlos Alcaraz

Mats Wilander was very excited to watch Carlos Alcaraz win the US Open and he thinks the Spaniard might end up being one of the most important tennis players in history. Alcaraz didn't show up overnight but he took his game rather quickly from a top 30 level to a top 10 level. It happened early in the 2022 season when he started to win multiple events. For Wilander, watching him play was the most exciting thing that happened in the past 20 year as he explained to Eurosport:

