Cristiano Ronaldo's debut vs. PSG, Messi sees over 2 million online ticket requests - sources
Cristiano Ronaldo's first appearance in Saudi Arabia against PSG led to over 2 million online requests for tickets, sources have told ESPN.
Messi, Mbappe and Neymar set to join forces for first time since World Cup
Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Rennes on Sunday is set to be the first time their superstar front three of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have all played together since the World Cup. "We are all just getting used to playing together again and you could see at times that we lacked some of the connections between the players that we had more often before the World Cup," he said after the midweek game.
Cameroon-born Borussia Dortmund star Youssoufa Moukoko 'caught up in age fraud storm'
Youssoufa Moukoko, who was born in Yaounde, Cameroon, before moving to live in Germany in 2014 where he was adopted, is alleged to be 22, rather than 18, according to claims in Germany.
Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with Georgina Rodriguez in jeopardy due to his mother? Questions raised after Portuguese star’s record breaking move to Al-Nassr
Dolores Aveiro, the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo, has been a source of discord in every CR7 relationship, as she previously interfered with the chemistry between her son and Irina Shayk, and she’s at it again, this time with Georgina Rodriguez. Georgina Rodriguez is an Argentine-born Spanish model and longtime...
"Rafael Nadal will unfortunately retire at Roland Garros" - reveals Alexander Zverev
After Roger Federer and Serena Williams retired from professional tennis, many started talking also about other pros that may retire soon. Some of those are Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Marin Cilic, and also Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard was asked about his retirement numerous times, but he always said it was not time to talk about it yet. However, according to his colleague from the ATP Tour, the end may be nearing.
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world
George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
PSG, Lionel Messi step up negotiations over new contract - sources
PSG are hoping to make a big step forward in negotiations with Lionel Messi over his new contract by the end of the month, sources have told ESPN.
Man Utd chiefs ‘admit they OVERPAID for Antony transfer’ as fans grow frustrated with £85.5m star’s one-dimensional play
MANCHESTER UNITED have reportedly admitted they overpaid for Antony in the summer. The Brazilian 22, joined from Ajax for £85.5million following a lengthy transfer saga. The deal put him fourth on the list of the Premier League's most expensive players behind Jack Grealish, Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba. He...
Soccer rumors: Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo’s rivalry could continue if world cup winger joins Al-Hilal amid 6 months remaining of current deal
Cristiano Ronaldo opened the door for the Arabian clubs to appoint world’s biggest soccer stars into their league after striking a lucrative $200 million per year deal with Al Nassr. Now reports suggest that, long term rivals of Ronaldo’s team is eyeing for a move for the little magician...
Salt Bae shows off table permanently reserved for late Maradona at his Dubai restaurant in latest bizarre stunt
SALT Bae shows off a table "permanently reserved" as a shrine to the late Diego Maradona in his latest desperate publicity stunt. Cringey video resurfaced after the fame hungry chef was slammed for pestering Lionel Messi in embarrassing scenes following Argentina's World Cup win. The Turkish cook and Instagram star...
Napoli crush Juventus to take Serie A lead to 10 points
Napoli stamped their authority on the Serie A title race on Friday by thrashing Juventus 5-1 and moving 10 points clear of the chasing pack. Victor Osimhen netted in each half while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Amir Rrahmani and Eljif Elmas scored the hosts' other goals to extend their advantage on both Juve and champions AC Milan.
Chelsea ratings: Havertz worked his socks off but after a bright start Joao Felix’s rash red card cost Blues dearly
CHELSEA suffered their third defeat on the bounce with familiar faces failing to turn up once again. Graham Potter's side have now picked up just one win in ten games and were second best for large parts against Fulham. To make matters worse new loan signing Joao Felix was sent...
Liverpool suffer new blow with World Cup hero Sofyan Amrabat set to snub transfer in favour of Atletico Madrid move
LIVERPOOL target Sofyan Amrabat wants to join Atletico Madrid, according to reports. The Moroccan played an integral role during his side's amazing run at the World Cup in Qatar. With Fiorentina star Amrabat a key cog in the heart of midfield, Morocco became the first African side ever to reach...
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema refuses to discuss 'difficult' World Cup exit ahead of Supercopa final
Karim Benzema refused to discuss the "difficult" events that saw him withdrawn from France's World Cup squad.
Full list: PSG stars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe on FIFA best men’s player list, Cristiano Ronaldo missing
FIFA has announced a list of 14 players including PSG stars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar but the Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo missed out for the first time since coming to the limelight after a devastating season in terms of his standard. On January 12, FIFA updated the list...
Rampant Napoli thrash Juventus to open up 10-point advantage in Serie A
Two of Napoli’s most influential players combined for what could be their most crucial win in this campaign and brought Juventus’s recent revival to a juddering halt. Victor Osimhen scored twice and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia once, also setting up each other’s goals, to help the Serie A leaders Napoli crush second-placed Juventus 5-1 and open up a 10-point lead.
Liverpool fans hail Billy Koumetio after scoring from inside own half during U21s win over PSG
The French defender took the initiative with his side in possession playing the ball around the back, before Koumetio spotted the goalkeeper off his line and sent it flying in over his head from miles out.
Coach Daniel Farke 'very sure' Chelsea target Marcus Thuram will remain at Borussia Monchengladbach
Chelsea remain keen on Marcus Thuram from Borussia Monchengladbach, despite the Bundesliga side remaining convinced the forward will stay at the club in January.
MATCHDAY: Gunners-Spurs in London derby; PSG stars reunited
Arsenal takes on Tottenham in the north London derby in a latest test of its English Premier League title credentials
"He could turn out to be the single most important tennis player that we have ever had": Wilander lauds high praise on World Number One Carlos Alcaraz
Mats Wilander was very excited to watch Carlos Alcaraz win the US Open and he thinks the Spaniard might end up being one of the most important tennis players in history. Alcaraz didn't show up overnight but he took his game rather quickly from a top 30 level to a top 10 level. It happened early in the 2022 season when he started to win multiple events. For Wilander, watching him play was the most exciting thing that happened in the past 20 year as he explained to Eurosport:
