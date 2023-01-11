ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Chandler Film Festival to include Schneider, other talent

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

CHANDLER – The Chandler International Film Festival is set to begin on Saturday, Jan. 21 and to run through Sunday, Jan. 29 at LOOK Dine-In Cinema, 1 W. Chandler Blvd., Downtown Chandler.

This year’s festival will feature a diverse range of international films and industry workshops. In addition, CIFF will offer a variety of programming throughout the week, including an opening-night red carpet, award ceremony, Q&As with film makers and actors, nightly after parties and celebrity guest appearances.

Those appearances will be by Rob Schneider starring in “Daddy Daughter Trip,” Tom Proctor starring in “Guilt,” Renata Manterola starring in “De Vuelta a Casa,” Armando Gutierrez starring in “Bezos,” Flagstaff-native actor Bubba Ganter and Lovinder Gill who will be hosting various workshops.

Known as one of the fastest-growing film festivals in Arizona, CIFF will feature more than 120 films from more than 35 countries.

The film “Bezos” will kick-off the festival on Saturday, Jan. 21 with a Hollywood-style red carpet prior to the premiere at 6 p.m. Based on the book “Zero to Hero,” the film chronicles the life story of Jeff Bezos, a humble-yet-awkward entrepreneur on his mission to create Amazon, the world’s largest e-commerce company.

Opening night will conclude with an after party at Recreo (28 S. San Marcos Pl, Chandler, 85225).

On Sunday, Jan. 22, guests will have the special opportunity to meet Rob Schneider during a red carpet event prior to the screening of his recent 100-minute film “Daddy Daughter Trip.” The festivities will begin at 2 p.m., where fans can meet the Emmy-nominated actor and take photos to commemorate the fun-filled day.

CIFF will be partnering with Night of Hope as the official nonprofit of the festival. The festival will be donating 50 tickets to Recreation and Athletics for Individuals with Disabilities students for the screening of “Daddy Daughter Trip” on Sunday.

A special Arizona-focused workshop hosted by Ramsay Wharton, program manager for the Arizona Commerce Authority’s Film & Digital Media program, will take place on Friday, Jan. 27. Film industry professionals can learn about filming in Arizona and learn about the resources offered by the Arizona Film Commission.

Each of the featured movies will be making its Arizona premiere, including “Last Film Show,” directed by Pan Nalin, which has been selected as India’s official entry to The Oscars this year.

There’s also “The Beast Below” also known as “LEIO” directed by Chalit Krileadmongkon; “Neon Bleed,” directed by John Capone: “Dying to Sleep” directed by Paris Dylan; “It’s Spring,” by Roman Musheghyan; “Bobcat Moretti,” directed by Rob Margolies; “Peacemaker,” directed by Maximilian Osterholz; “De Vuelta a Casa,” directed by Darius Stevens Wilhere and “Guilt,” directed by Tom Proctor.

Local Arizona selected films include “Reflect,” shot in Sedona and directed by Dana Beth Kippel; “ID” directed by Kiran Kondamadugula based in Chandler; “The Monster Inside Me” directed by Tony C. Silva and based in Phoenix;“Walkout,” directed by Rob Smat and based in Phoenix and “Eyes Upon Waking,” directed by Timothy Zwica and based in Tucson.

Tickets for CIFF begin at $15 for a single show and $220 for an entire festival event pass. To view the event schedule and to purchase tickets, visit chandlerfilmfestival.com or check the Facebook page @ChandlerFilmFest.

