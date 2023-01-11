ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

WCAX

As winters warm, Vt. recreation bears the brunt

HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not just your imagination. Vermont winters are getting warmer, according to the National Weather Service. And this year, there’s a lack of snow too. This has not been the winter cross-country skiers imagined. Miles Lamberson of Richmond says, “It’s been tough. It comes...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Burlington city leaders roll out new public safety plan

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington city leaders gathered inside City Hall on Thursday to announce their safety plan for this year. Mayor Miro Weinberger,; acting police Chief Jon Murad; Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Director Kimberly Carson and other city officials introduced four general issues they're trying to address:. End...
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Wayside Restaurant joins small business community solar alliance

Wayside's Inspection Team - Jeff Virge, Karen Zecchinelli, Chris Moore. Vermont Business Magazine As Montpelier's first Vermont certified "Green Restaurant," the Wayside Restaurant continues to expand on its earth-friendly initiatives. In addition to its 6 rooftop solar hot water panels they are now enjoying the benefits of a 2,160 panel ground-mounted array.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

John Deere signs on to ‘Right to Repair’ agreement

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Folks in our region can now repair their John Deere equipment easier. It’s thanks to a victory in the “Right to Repair” fight against farm equipment giant John Deere. The agreement follows years of lawsuits and complaints and it means farmers can diagnose and fix their tractors and other equipment without using company parts or facilities.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Former copper mine to host archaeological dig

VERSHIRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Ely Copper Mine closed in 1905 because of environmental and financial issues. Now. the superfund site is slated for an archaeolgical dig this summer. At its height, the Ely Copper Mine employed nearly 800 people, with the small town or Vershire’s population reaching nearly 2,000....
VERSHIRE, VT
mynbc5.com

USPS warns against scams when applying for jobs

ESSEX, Vt. — The United States Postal Service is hiring, but they've seen some confusion on how to apply that could lead to job seekers accidentally getting scammed. USPS is actively recruiting new hires and is posting up to 100 new jobs every day on its website. They need...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Snowplow Spotlight: Captain Snowpants and The Ice Cruncher

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s snowplow spotlight is on Captain Snowpants and The Ice Crusher. We begin this morning’s snowplow spotlight with The Ice Crusher!. Logan Riley drives The Ice Crusher truck on Route 78 East from Swanton to Sheldon, and Route 7 north from Highgate to Swanton. Students at Highgate Elementary School named this plow. Riley says it’s a great aggressive name for the type of work he and the rest of the team perform.
SWANTON, VT
WCAX

Vt. Fish and Wildlife announce 2022 Lifetime License Lottery winner

FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) -A 25-year-old has won the right to hunt and fish in Vermont for free for the rest of his life. Vermont Fish and Wildlife said Fairfield’s Landis Menard is the winner of the 2022 Vermont Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Lottery. Nearly 19,000 lottery tickets were...
VERMONT STATE
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with DUI #2 in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 29-year-old man was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in South Burlington yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop after clocking a vehicle traveling 83 miles-per-hour in a posted 55 miles-per-hour zone on I-89 south at around 8:25 p.m. The driver was...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. The retail giant says it’s shuttering stores in Plattsburgh, New York, and Keene, New Hampshire. The news comes on the heels of disappointing holiday sales. The retailer...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

South Hero car crash leaves 100 yards of debris behind

Urban Park Rangers hosted the first ever BIPOC Winter Community Day in Leddy Park. Search for missing dog after car collision in Killington. Killington man is asking for help to find a dog that was involved in a car crash. Vehicle crash and fire leads to partial closure of Interstate...
SOUTH HERO, VT
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle crash with injuries in Killington

KILLINGTON — A 22-year-old man from Massachusetts was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Killington on Thursday. The crash took place on US Route 4 at around 8:10 p.m. According to the report, Christopher Geremia, of Dover, MA, was attempting to navigate a downhill curve oprior to the crash.
KILLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Lake Placid's Main Street a sight to see, as FISU fans pack in

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Let's party like it's 1980!. Day three of the FISU World University Games brought the largest crowds so far to Lake Placid, as activities away from the mountain and arenas had fans flooding the closed-off main road for hours. Spectators enjoyed family-friendly fun such as...
LAKE PLACID, NY

