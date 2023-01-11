BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s snowplow spotlight is on Captain Snowpants and The Ice Crusher. We begin this morning’s snowplow spotlight with The Ice Crusher!. Logan Riley drives The Ice Crusher truck on Route 78 East from Swanton to Sheldon, and Route 7 north from Highgate to Swanton. Students at Highgate Elementary School named this plow. Riley says it’s a great aggressive name for the type of work he and the rest of the team perform.

