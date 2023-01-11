Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Colchester roadway intersection slated for construction later this month
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Steps forward have been made towards developing the Diverging Diamond Interchange off 1-89 Exit 16 in Colchester. Vermont Agency of Transportation held a public meeting on Thursday sharing that construction will begin on this project before the end of the month. It's been a topic of...
WCAX
As winters warm, Vt. recreation bears the brunt
HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not just your imagination. Vermont winters are getting warmer, according to the National Weather Service. And this year, there’s a lack of snow too. This has not been the winter cross-country skiers imagined. Miles Lamberson of Richmond says, “It’s been tough. It comes...
mynbc5.com
Vermonters hit the ice on the state house lawn for a special party
MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s not every day someone can go ice skating on their state house’s front lawn, let alone throw a party, but that’s exactly what happened Saturday afternoon in Montpelier. "The kids are having fun, it doesn’t matter if the ice is a little...
mynbc5.com
Burlington city leaders roll out new public safety plan
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington city leaders gathered inside City Hall on Thursday to announce their safety plan for this year. Mayor Miro Weinberger,; acting police Chief Jon Murad; Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Director Kimberly Carson and other city officials introduced four general issues they're trying to address:. End...
vermontbiz.com
Wayside Restaurant joins small business community solar alliance
Wayside's Inspection Team - Jeff Virge, Karen Zecchinelli, Chris Moore. Vermont Business Magazine As Montpelier's first Vermont certified "Green Restaurant," the Wayside Restaurant continues to expand on its earth-friendly initiatives. In addition to its 6 rooftop solar hot water panels they are now enjoying the benefits of a 2,160 panel ground-mounted array.
WCAX
John Deere signs on to ‘Right to Repair’ agreement
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Folks in our region can now repair their John Deere equipment easier. It’s thanks to a victory in the “Right to Repair” fight against farm equipment giant John Deere. The agreement follows years of lawsuits and complaints and it means farmers can diagnose and fix their tractors and other equipment without using company parts or facilities.
WCAX
Killington CBD shop offers unique opportunity to see extraction process
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Pulling back the curtain on CBD extraction is only one goal for an operation in Killington that hopes to bring transparency to the hemp manufacturing process. Luce Farm CBD opened its doors to retail shoppers in December. While there are CBD manufacturers all across Vermont, the...
mynbc5.com
Vermont Mayor's Coalition asks for help from the state to end the housing crisis
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The current housing crisis was top of mind for officials in Montpelier on Friday, as members of the Vermont Mayor’s coalition gathered to discuss their priorities for the 2023 legislative session. The mayors of Burlington, Newport, and Winooski all highlighted the housing crisis the state...
WCAX
Former copper mine to host archaeological dig
VERSHIRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Ely Copper Mine closed in 1905 because of environmental and financial issues. Now. the superfund site is slated for an archaeolgical dig this summer. At its height, the Ely Copper Mine employed nearly 800 people, with the small town or Vershire’s population reaching nearly 2,000....
Illegal border crossings, assaults on Border Patrol agents increase in Swanton Sector
As the number of illegal border crossings increase at the southwest border, so too, do the numbers at our northern border with Canada, but they are rising at a disproportionate rate. And unfortunately, along with the increased number of encounters comes an increase of assaults on Border Patrol Agents.
mynbc5.com
USPS warns against scams when applying for jobs
ESSEX, Vt. — The United States Postal Service is hiring, but they've seen some confusion on how to apply that could lead to job seekers accidentally getting scammed. USPS is actively recruiting new hires and is posting up to 100 new jobs every day on its website. They need...
WCAX
Snowplow Spotlight: Captain Snowpants and The Ice Cruncher
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s snowplow spotlight is on Captain Snowpants and The Ice Crusher. We begin this morning’s snowplow spotlight with The Ice Crusher!. Logan Riley drives The Ice Crusher truck on Route 78 East from Swanton to Sheldon, and Route 7 north from Highgate to Swanton. Students at Highgate Elementary School named this plow. Riley says it’s a great aggressive name for the type of work he and the rest of the team perform.
mynbc5.com
Burlington Development Review Board approves former Catholic church demolition
BURLINGTON, Vt. — On Wednesday, Burlington's development review board voted to approve the demolition of a former church in the heart of the city, the former Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. The decision to demolish the church is a controversial one, as more than a dozen people have spoken...
WCAX
Vt. Fish and Wildlife announce 2022 Lifetime License Lottery winner
FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) -A 25-year-old has won the right to hunt and fish in Vermont for free for the rest of his life. Vermont Fish and Wildlife said Fairfield’s Landis Menard is the winner of the 2022 Vermont Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Lottery. Nearly 19,000 lottery tickets were...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI #2 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 29-year-old man was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in South Burlington yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop after clocking a vehicle traveling 83 miles-per-hour in a posted 55 miles-per-hour zone on I-89 south at around 8:25 p.m. The driver was...
City officials call on state legislators to enact further gun reform
Municipalities call on state legislators to enact further gun reform
WCAX
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. The retail giant says it’s shuttering stores in Plattsburgh, New York, and Keene, New Hampshire. The news comes on the heels of disappointing holiday sales. The retailer...
WCAX
South Hero car crash leaves 100 yards of debris behind
Urban Park Rangers hosted the first ever BIPOC Winter Community Day in Leddy Park. Search for missing dog after car collision in Killington. Killington man is asking for help to find a dog that was involved in a car crash. Vehicle crash and fire leads to partial closure of Interstate...
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash with injuries in Killington
KILLINGTON — A 22-year-old man from Massachusetts was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Killington on Thursday. The crash took place on US Route 4 at around 8:10 p.m. According to the report, Christopher Geremia, of Dover, MA, was attempting to navigate a downhill curve oprior to the crash.
mynbc5.com
Lake Placid's Main Street a sight to see, as FISU fans pack in
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Let's party like it's 1980!. Day three of the FISU World University Games brought the largest crowds so far to Lake Placid, as activities away from the mountain and arenas had fans flooding the closed-off main road for hours. Spectators enjoyed family-friendly fun such as...
