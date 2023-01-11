Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pursuit Ends in Major Traffic Collision; A Vehicle Split in Half, Multiple Victims Injured
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: The Montclair Police Department was in pursuit in the city of Pomona of a vehicle that was traveling westbound at East Holt Avenue at North Towne Avenue when the suspect’s vehicle crashed with two other vehicles at the intersection of East Holt and North Towne just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
3 killed, 3 hospitalized in wrong-way San Bernardino County freeway crash
Three people were killed and three others were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Fontana on Saturday morning. The crash happened on the 210 Freeway just east of Citrus Avenue around 6:34 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. Two vehicles were involved — a Ford sedan and a Lexus SUV. The sedan was driving the […]
Suspect who fatally shot Riverside deputy, former SDPD officer identified
A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and a former San Diego Police officer was fatally shot in the line of duty Friday afternoon.
Riverside Sheriff's deputy in serious condition after being shot in Lake Elsinore; suspect arrested
A Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputy was shot in Lake Elsinore on Friday afternoon. According to the department, the shooting occurred at around 4:30 p.m. in the 18500 block of Hllldale Lane, though they did not disclose why the deputy was in the area. The deputy was rushed to Inland Valley Medical Center following and is in serious condition. At around 6:45 p.m., it was reported that the deputy was undergoing shooting on wounds suffered during the shooting.The suspect, who was also shot during the incident, was also taken to the same hospital. This is the second shooting involving an RSO deputy in recent weeks, after Deputy Isaiah Cordero was fatally shot in Jurupa Valley on Dec. 29. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Woman, 23, arrested in deadly stabbing
A woman was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a 60-year-old man, who later died at a hospital, in San Marcos, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
Family of man shot and killed by LA deputies in Norwalk plead for deputies to be prosecuted
The family of a man who was shot and killed by deputies in 2021 in Norwalk is pleading for the deputies to be prosecuted.
Firearms seized after man accused of threatening to shoot co-workers at Long Beach workplace
Authorities released a photo of a cache of weapons recovered at the home of a 35-year-old man who allegedly made threats to shoot his co-workers at their place of work in Long Beach.
signalscv.com
Two-vehicle collision blocks No. 1 lane on Highway 14
A two-vehicle collision on Highway 14 temporarily blocked the No. 1 lane Saturday, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Officer Josh Greengard, CHP Newhall received a call in regards to three vehicles blocking the No. 1 lane at 11:34 a.m. “Upon...
Man remains in coma 2 months after Westlake hit-and-run crash
A man is still in a coma two months after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Westlake District, police said Thursday. Luis Varela was struck by a dark-colored SUV when he was crossing Wilshire Boulevard at Park View Street around 7 p.m. Nov. 11. The driver did not stop to render aid or […]
Fontana Herald News
Convicted felon is found to be in possession of weapon in San Bernardino
A convicted felon who was out on parole was arrested when he was found to be in possession of a weapon in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers responded to a suspicious circumstances call in the front of a business in the area of 2nd and I streets. It was reported that a subject was parked to the front of the business and was unresponsive, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 12.
Pursuit Involves Innocent Driver in Collision; Suspect Vehicle Lands in Gas Station
Stanton, Orange County, CA: An innocent driver was T-boned by a speeding suspect just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Jan. 11, sending both to the hospital. Orange County Sheriff’s Department units initiated a pursuit on a gray sedan, possibly a stolen vehicle (unconfirmed) in the area. The suspect sped...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID teen stabbed to death outside DTLA Metro station
LOS ANGELES – The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in downtown Los Angeles was described by police Thursday as a 14-to-17- year old boy of medium height and build. Marco Murillo of Rialto was stabbed in the abdomen at approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday during a...
pasadenaweekly.com
Pasadena father arrested after driving family off cliff
Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena was arrested on Jan. 2 after he and his family were recovered at the base of a cliff off Route 1 just south of San Francisco. Patel has been charged with child endangerment and attempted murder of his 41-year-old wife and two children, a 7-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old son.
Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy shot in Lake Elsinore
A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy has been shot in Lake Elsinore, the agency confirmed just after 5:00 p.m. Friday. The deputy was rushed to the Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time. The shooting happened on the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane. The agency confirmed a suspect The post Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy shot in Lake Elsinore appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Man who allegedly committed several robberies in San Bernardino has been arrested
A man who allegedly committed a string of robberies at businesses in San Bernardino has been arrested, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Detectives were able to link at least 10 robberies to the suspect, who was identified as Hakeem McKinnon, a 21-year-old resident of Victorville. Detectives also found...
onscene.tv
Major Crash Involving City Bus | San Bernardino
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01.10.2022 | 10:43 AM LOCATION: Kendall / Revere CITY: San Bernardino DETAILS: A major crash involving a San Bernardino Omni Trans bus hospitalized several people. It appears that this is a head on collision. At least four AMR units were requested to the scene, and at least one was extricated from the vehicle. No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Man gets life sentence for killing baby in Orange
A 31-year-old ex-Marine was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in prison for killing his girlfriend’s 17-month-old daughter in the city of Orange.
mynewsla.com
Motorcycle Rider Fatally Injured at Freeway Interchange in Corona
A motorcyclist died Thursday when his bike overturned at a freeway interchange in west Corona, hurling the rider onto a center divider. The fatality occurred about 11:10 a.m. on the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway transition bridge to the northbound Corona (71) Expressway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency...
orangecountytribune.com
Freeway jewel heist nets $560k
Jewelry valued at over a half-million dollars was taken in a daring freeway robbery Thursday afternoon in Garden Grove. According to Detective Sgt. Mark Lord of the GGPD, the incident took place on the eastbound offramp of the Garden Grove Freeway at Magnolia Street. Police were called at around 12:41...
KTLA.com
24-year-old woman charged with attempted murder in Riverside County
A 24-year-old woman from Indio has been arrested and is accused of attempted murder, officials with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. On Jan. 8, just after 2 a.m., deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at a motel in the 78100 block of Varner Road in an unincorporated area of Palm Desert, according to a RCSD news release.
