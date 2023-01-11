ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

KTLA

3 killed, 3 hospitalized in wrong-way San Bernardino County freeway crash

Three people were killed and three others were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Fontana on Saturday morning. The crash happened on the 210 Freeway just east of Citrus Avenue around 6:34 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. Two vehicles were involved — a Ford sedan and a Lexus SUV. The sedan was driving the […]
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

Riverside Sheriff's deputy in serious condition after being shot in Lake Elsinore; suspect arrested

A Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputy was shot in Lake Elsinore on Friday afternoon. According to the department, the shooting occurred at around 4:30 p.m. in the 18500 block of Hllldale Lane, though they did not disclose why the deputy was in the area. The deputy was rushed to Inland Valley Medical Center following and is in serious condition. At around 6:45 p.m., it was reported that the deputy was undergoing shooting on wounds suffered during the shooting.The suspect, who was also shot during the incident, was also taken to the same hospital. This is the second shooting involving an RSO deputy in recent weeks, after Deputy Isaiah Cordero was fatally shot in Jurupa Valley on Dec. 29. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
signalscv.com

Two-vehicle collision blocks No. 1 lane on Highway 14

A two-vehicle collision on Highway 14 temporarily blocked the No. 1 lane Saturday, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Officer Josh Greengard, CHP Newhall received a call in regards to three vehicles blocking the No. 1 lane at 11:34 a.m. “Upon...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man remains in coma 2 months after Westlake hit-and-run crash

A man is still in a coma two months after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Westlake District, police said Thursday. Luis Varela was struck by a dark-colored SUV when he was crossing Wilshire Boulevard at Park View Street around 7 p.m. Nov. 11. The driver did not stop to render aid or […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Convicted felon is found to be in possession of weapon in San Bernardino

A convicted felon who was out on parole was arrested when he was found to be in possession of a weapon in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers responded to a suspicious circumstances call in the front of a business in the area of 2nd and I streets. It was reported that a subject was parked to the front of the business and was unresponsive, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 12.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID teen stabbed to death outside DTLA Metro station

LOS ANGELES – The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in downtown Los Angeles was described by police Thursday as a 14-to-17- year old boy of medium height and build. Marco Murillo of Rialto was stabbed in the abdomen at approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday during a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenaweekly.com

Pasadena father arrested after driving family off cliff

Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena was arrested on Jan. 2 after he and his family were recovered at the base of a cliff off Route 1 just south of San Francisco. Patel has been charged with child endangerment and attempted murder of his 41-year-old wife and two children, a 7-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old son.
PASADENA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy shot in Lake Elsinore

A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy has been shot in Lake Elsinore, the agency confirmed just after 5:00 p.m. Friday. The deputy was rushed to the Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time. The shooting happened on the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane. The agency confirmed a suspect The post Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy shot in Lake Elsinore appeared first on KESQ.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
onscene.tv

Major Crash Involving City Bus | San Bernardino

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01.10.2022 | 10:43 AM LOCATION: Kendall / Revere CITY: San Bernardino DETAILS: A major crash involving a San Bernardino Omni Trans bus hospitalized several people. It appears that this is a head on collision. At least four AMR units were requested to the scene, and at least one was extricated from the vehicle. No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcycle Rider Fatally Injured at Freeway Interchange in Corona

A motorcyclist died Thursday when his bike overturned at a freeway interchange in west Corona, hurling the rider onto a center divider. The fatality occurred about 11:10 a.m. on the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway transition bridge to the northbound Corona (71) Expressway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency...
CORONA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Freeway jewel heist nets $560k

Jewelry valued at over a half-million dollars was taken in a daring freeway robbery Thursday afternoon in Garden Grove. According to Detective Sgt. Mark Lord of the GGPD, the incident took place on the eastbound offramp of the Garden Grove Freeway at Magnolia Street. Police were called at around 12:41...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
KTLA.com

24-year-old woman charged with attempted murder in Riverside County

A 24-year-old woman from Indio has been arrested and is accused of attempted murder, officials with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. On Jan. 8, just after 2 a.m., deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at a motel in the 78100 block of Varner Road in an unincorporated area of Palm Desert, according to a RCSD news release.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

