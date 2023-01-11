ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granbury, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Suspect in Connection With Fort Worth Dog Killing Arrested

Fort Worth police have arrested 18-year-old Donovin Copeland in connection to the shooting and killing of a dog during a robbery on Jan. 2, the department confirms. Fort Worth detectives received information Saturday from community members about Copeland's location. Copeland, who also had multiple aggravated robbery warrants, was located at the 6200 block of Vega Drive in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Extremely Violent' 18-Year-Old Wanted in String of Robberies: Fort Worth PD

Fort Worth Police are asking for the public's help finding a teenager they describe as "extremely violent" and suspected in several aggravated robberies, including one where a store clerk's dog was shot and killed. Detective Brian Raynsford said Friday afternoon several law enforcement agencies are looking for 18-year-old Donavin Copeland...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth PD Release Videos of Man Running Over Woman, Confrontation With Officers

Fort Worth Police released videos Thursday afternoon of a driver running down a woman in his car and bodycam video of a fatal police shooting they say involved the same man. Chief of Police Neil Noakes said in a video released on Jan. 12 that at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 police officers were dispatched to Osbun Street after multiple people called 911 to report a man pushed a woman out of a car before running her down as she tried to run away.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth's Omni Theater Returning With Major Upgrade

Fort Worth's Omni IMAX is returning as a new reimagined digital dome. If you grew up in Fort Worth, you probably remember the Omni Theater IMAX at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. For nearly 40 years, it was a hot destination for those who wanted to experience...
FORT WORTH, TX

