wvlt.tv
Student hurt in school
Your headlines from 1/13 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: First Alert Weather & Traffic, Students hurt during storms, Documents found in Biden's house. The price tag on one of the most common grocery store purchases is hard to ignore - and it's being blamed on a bird flu spreading through chickens.
WATE
Knoxville building from 50s demolished ahead of $40m development
Construction crews began the demolition of the Mac Auto Loans building on West Fifth Avenue this week, and a new development is set to take its place.
WATE
Knoxville MLK Leadership Awards Luncheon
The Martin Luther King Jr Commemorative Commission held its annual leadership symposium at the University of Tennessee on Thursday morning.
Inspector finds build-up on ice machine of Knoxville restaurant
The low-scoring fast-food restaurant is in Knoxville. The inspector checked off several critical health violations in his report.
Oak Ridge Animal Shelter reopens with no restrictions
The Oak Ridge Animal Shelter is finally back to full operation today, after years of limited contact.
wvlt.tv
Private shooting range may be coming to South Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville County Planning Commission held its monthly meeting this week, where they discussed several issues among land use. One issue being the potential firearms range a Knoxville-based company wants to build in the New Hopewell community of South Knox county.
WYSH AM 1380
ACSO in search of SRO
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire a School Resource Deputy. If you are interested, contact Lt. Steve Owens with the ACSO by emailing sowens@tnacso.net. Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.
WATE
Blount County VFW Post rebuilding
POST 51-54 in Blount County took a big blow in a summer storm and the veterans who gather there are still working to get it fixed up. But, they're not just repairing it. They're making their post better than ever.
WATE
Go back in time with WATE-TV as a longtime employee retires
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —If you ever wanted to know what WATE 6 On Your Side was like in the early days, a colleague and good friend is taking us back in time on his last day here at Channel 6. Norm Shipley started his journey with WATE in the early days.
wvlt.tv
Eviction Notices Again for Village Inn Residents
Thursday morning flights on time at McGhee Tyson after a day of cancellations, delays. As of writing, all Thursday morning departures up until 8 a.m. were set to take off on time. U.S. Olympic Team Trials coming to Knoxville.
‘$91,000 and it’s still not running’ Greeneville woman waited months for solar panels repairs
There are 35 solar panels on Linda Yokley's home in Greene County. Yet, since they were put up in September, and the hardware was installed to operate the battery power, the meter read zero. In other words, it's not working. Yokley isn't happy as she paid $91,000 to have the solar system installed.
WATE
Starbucks in Knoxville Accused of Labor Law Violations
The National Labor Relations Board issued a complaint against a Starbucks location in Knoxville for what they referred to as "unfair labor practices."
WATE
New development set to replace Mac Auto Loans building
If you've ever driven along West Fifth Avenue in Knoxville, you've seen the Mac Auto Loans sign. With the building being demolished, many are concerned about what will happen to this piece of Knoxville's history.
Storm leaves damage through East Tennessee
Areas of East Tennessee are without power following storms moving through the region.
Blount County VFW Post rebuilding after storm ripped off roof
A local VFW Post is in rebuild mode and wants to thank the public for helping them rebuild better.
WATE
Tornado damage in Jefferson County
Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand.
WATE
Behind the book ‘Hidden Bruises in Holy Places’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — She was married for 30 years. She was a pastor’s wife who counseled congregation members suffering physical or emotional abuse. They had no idea she was a victim, too; a silent victim, until she got out, turned her life around, and wrote a book to help others.
Search underway for missing Morgan County man
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Jan. 7 in Rockwood.
3 tornadoes touched down in Meigs, Jefferson counties, survey crews report
WATE 6 On Your Side is learning more about the damaging storm that swept through the region Thursday.
WBIR
Alice Cooper coming to the Tennessee Theater
Get ready to rock with Alice Cooper! The "School's Out" shock rocker will be at the theater on Saturday, May 13.
