Farragut, TN

wvlt.tv

Your headlines from 1/13 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: First Alert Weather & Traffic, Students hurt during storms, Documents found in Biden's house. The price tag on one of the most common grocery store purchases is hard to ignore - and it's being blamed on a bird flu spreading through chickens.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Construction crews began the demolition of the Mac Auto Loans building on West Fifth Avenue this week, and a new development is set to take its place. Knoxville building from 50s demolished ahead of $40m …. Construction crews began the demolition of the Mac Auto Loans building on West Fifth...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

The Martin Luther King Jr Commemorative Commission held its annual leadership symposium at the University of Tennessee on Thursday morning. The Martin Luther King Jr Commemorative Commission held its annual leadership symposium at the University of Tennessee on Thursday morning. WATE News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side News...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville County Planning Commission held its monthly meeting this week, where they discussed several issues among land use. One issue being the potential firearms range a Knoxville-based company wants to build in the New Hopewell community of South Knox county. There were many items on...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire a School Resource Deputy. If you are interested, contact Lt. Steve Owens with the ACSO by emailing sowens@tnacso.net. Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

POST 51-54 in Blount County took a big blow in a summer storm and the veterans who gather there are still working to get it fixed up. But, they're not just repairing it. They're making their post better than ever. Blount County VFW Post rebuilding. POST 51-54 in Blount County...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Thursday morning flights on time at McGhee Tyson after a day of cancellations, delays. As of writing, all Thursday morning departures up until 8 a.m. were set to take off on time. Updated: 7 hours ago. There is fun for the entire family this weekend!. U.S. Olympic Team Trials coming...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

The National Labor Relations Board issued a complaint against a Starbucks location in Knoxville for what they referred to as "unfair labor practices." Starbucks in Knoxville Accused of Labor Law Violations. The National Labor Relations Board issued a complaint against a Starbucks location in Knoxville for what they referred to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

If you've ever driven along West Fifth Avenue in Knoxville, you've seen the Mac Auto Loans sign. With the building being demolished, many are concerned about what will happen to this piece of Knoxville's history. New development set to replace Mac Auto Loans building. If you've ever driven along West...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand. Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — She was married for 30 years. She was a pastor’s wife who counseled congregation members suffering physical or emotional abuse. They had no idea she was a victim, too; a silent victim, until she got out, turned her life around, and wrote a book to help others.
KNOXVILLE, TN

