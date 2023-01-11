Read full article on original website
Tennessee football recruiting: Volunteers 'set the bar' for 5-star WR Ryan Wingo, in good shape with others
Coming off a top-10 finish in 2022 under second-year coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee looks to further build the foundation of its roster with the 2024 recruiting cycle kicking off in earnest this month. The Volunteers host a trio of 5-star recruits for weekend unofficial visits, reports 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong, and the Vols might even lead for one of them: 5-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo. Wiltfong discussed a massive weekend for Big Orange on the latest edition of "Wiltfong Whiparound."
atozsports.com
Comment from Vols transfer will make Tennessee fans smile
The Tennessee Vols made a huge addition earlier this week by landing Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton. Thornton, a Baltimore native, is a big play waiting to happen. The former four-star recruit, who was rated as the No. 7 wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class, is 6-foot-5...
How Tennessee's transfers fared with their new teams in 2022
Over the course of Tennessee’s breakthrough 2022 season, head coach Josh Heupel or his players referenced “those who stayed” as the catalysts for an 11-win campaign, the best season for the Vols since 2001 – but what about those players who didn’t stick around in Knoxville? Tennessee was hit hard with departures via the NCAA transfer portal ahead of Heupel’s first season in 2021, but the offseason defections weren’t as damaging in terms of quality or quantity in 2022. There were a few notable departures, though, and with the season in the books, it’s a good time to take a look at how some ex-Vols fared with their new programs this season.
Vols' four-star guard signee arrives at Tennessee as early enrollee
Tennessee's highest-ranked signee in its class of 2023 arrived on campus this week as an early enrollee and was in attendance for the fifth-ranked Vols' 63-56 loss to Kentucky on Saturday afternoon. Four-star guard Freddie Dilione decided last month to graduate high school early and enroll with the Vols. The...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bruce Pearl reflects on coaching Chris Lofton at Tennessee ahead of jersey retirement
Tennessee is set to retire Chris Lofton’s No. 5 jersey on Saturday during halftime of the Volunteers’ game against Kentucky. Bruce Pearl, who coached Lofton’s final 3 seasons at UT (2005-08), reflected on their time together on Rocky Top. “We had number 5 and the other team...
wvlt.tv
UT alumni band excited to return to play
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Pride of the Southland Alumni Marching Band returns to play at several games due to students being off during winter break. With more than 4,000 alumni band members, it’s one of the largest and most active alumni associations at the university. Some...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky makes history in strong victory over Tennessee in Knoxville
Kentucky has achieved many historic events as a basketball program. On Saturday, the Wildcats achieved another historic event in a season that seemed unlikely to accomplish much of anything. The Wildcats came into Knoxville with a record of 10-6 to take on No. 5 Tennessee. After a strong start in...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson enters NCAA Transfer Portal
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Indiana native was a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Jackson sat at third on the depth chart behind starter Hendon Hooker and backup Joe Milton III this season. Jackson would...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee falls to Kentucky at Thompson-Boling Arena
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee lost to Kentucky, 63-56, at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday. This loss also snapped a 25-home game winning streak, ironically their last loss at home came in February of last season to Kentucky. The Vols started strong with an 8-0 run to open the contest, but Kentucky...
Zeigler transforming into Tennessee 'maestro'
Being the person who brings the ball up the floor and handles the ball more than anyone else is one thing. Being a point guard is something else. Anyone who has ever played or will ever play for Rick Barnes will understand that. If they learn only one thing, it’ll be that. If they learn two things, it’ll be that and then something that isn’t as important.
Pair of Tennessee Edge Rushers Make SI99
Tennessee edge rushers Chandavian Bradley and Caleb Herring made the final SI99. The pair of Volunteers project to be a force off the edge on Rocky Top.
wvlt.tv
Lofton lifts spirits of his loyal fans
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re getting ready for a special day at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday. Chris Lofton will become the 5th player in Tennessee basketball history to have his jersey number retired. Lofton is beloved by Vol nation and Thursday night the UT legend was out and about...
WATE
Gresham School Building's History
Hassie Kate Gresham was the first principal of Central High School in Knoxville, Tennessee. Gresham Middle School is named after her. Hassie Kate Gresham was the first principal of Central High School in Knoxville, Tennessee. Gresham Middle School is named after her. News at 5 on Thursday. News at 4.
COLUMN: Cut the Coachspeak — Kentucky is Atrocious
Add Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes to the list of skippers that aren't taking the visual downfall of Kentucky basketball without a few grains of salt. After Barnes' Volunteers scuffled their way to a 77-68 victory over Vanderbilt at home on Tuesday night, the eighth-year coach down in Rocky ...
tennessee.edu
University of Tennessee System Names Maha Krishnamurthy President of the UT Research Foundation
Randy Boyd, president of the University of Tennessee System, announced the appointment of Maha Krishnamurthy as president of the University of Tennessee Research Foundation (UTRF), pending approval by the UTRF board. Krishnamurthy has served as interim president since October 2022. “Maha’s leadership during her time as interim president has been...
WBIR
Knoxville teen becomes recipient of first-ever youth award for community work
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tylan Baker isn't one to rest on his accomplishments. In fact, he's not really one to rest, period. The 17-year-old from Knoxville keeps a schedule that would exhaust anyone. Baker is a student at Austin-East Magnet High School where he is a Project GRAD scholar with...
wvlt.tv
Foster care report for Tennessee
After being revived from an overdose, Knoxville Fire Department officials said the man fled the scene, risking the lives of first responders in the parking lot. Your headlines from 1/13 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: First Alert Weather & Traffic, Students hurt during storms, Documents found in Biden's house.
wvlt.tv
Five students receive minor injuries during storms at Newport Grammar School
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - While class was in session, the roof and gutters at the Newport Grammar School were blown off the building and caused significant water damage. Just moments later, the debris crashed into the window of a fourth-grade classroom, sending glass in the direction of students. “Yeah it...
insideofknoxville.com
Long Awaited Yee-Haw Brewing Co. to Open in Late January
(Today’s article is by guest writer Heather Ryerson) After much anticipation, Yee-Haw Brewing Co. is set to open at the end of January! Charles Ellis, General Manager, gave us a tour and showed off the gorgeous space indoors and out. There have been several hoped for opening dates, but...
WATE
Knoxville building from 50s demolished ahead of $40m development
Construction crews began the demolition of the Mac Auto Loans building on West Fifth Avenue this week, and a new development is set to take its place. Knoxville building from 50s demolished ahead of $40m …. Construction crews began the demolition of the Mac Auto Loans building on West Fifth...
