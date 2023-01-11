Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Get A Millionaire Mindset from Cedric Nash!
With his debut book “Why Should White Guys Have All the Wealth?”Cedric Nash is quickly becoming a literary disruptor with literary works that are unapologetically focused on the prosperity of Black people. Nash has several more books in the works that offer solutions which can not only make you into a millionaire but help solve the racial wealth gap too.
KATU.com
"That 90's Show" Star Debra Jo Rupp
It's the sequel to "That 70's Show". The new Netflix series “That 90’s Show” welcomes a new generation of teenagers into Kitty and Red's basement. We spoke with Debra Jo Rupp who plays the mom Kitty in “That 90's Show". For more information about the show, click here.
