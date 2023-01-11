LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Hosting an underperforming North Carolina squad, the Louisville men's basketball program could not take advantage of the opportunity to capture their first victory in ACC play, getting blown out 80-59 Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals (2-16, 0-7 ACC) continue their winless start to conference...

