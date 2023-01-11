Your Los Angeles Angeles Lakers have been very injured of late. Beyond Anthony Davis's annual ailment (this year, it's a right foot stress injury that has kept him out for the past 14 straight games), LA is currently still missing starters Lonnie Walker IV and Patrick Beverley, plus key reserve guard Austin Reaves. Over the past few contests, key contributors like LeBron James and Troy Brown Jr. have also missed time.

