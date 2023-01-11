Read full article on original website
Duluth Boy Scout sleeps 1,000 nights outdoors, and he’s not done yet
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Boy Scout Isaac Ortman marked his 1,000th night sleeping outdoors Friday. The 14-year-old began his sleeping journey back when he was 11, making it about 2-and-a-half years of getting shut-eye in the great outdoors. Ortman has slept outside his family’s cabin, his backyard,...
Red Pandas Are Coming: Lake Superior Zoo’s plans for 2023
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Leaders with the Lake Superior Zoo gathered Thursday to reflect on the organization’s accomplishments in 2022 and plan for the new year. The zoo’s CEO Haley Hedstrom said they’re especially proud they obtained accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums this past year.
Duluth East sends Minneapolis Washburn home with a loss
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth East Girl’s Greyhound basketball team welcomed Minneapolis Washburn to the Juice Box on Saturday where East earned the 51-37 win. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
Celebrating 35 years, Duluth Wedding Show has new look
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For 35 years, the Duluth Wedding Show has been a Northland wedding planning tradition and this weekend, it’s back for another year. This year, organizers, Lundeen Productions, and many other partners have created a new look and feel to Saturday’s show, which will be held at the DECC.
Mother and child survive camper fire
ESKO, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A 24-year-old woman and 2-year-old girl are okay after a fire destroyed a camper they were in at an Esko campground Saturday evening. Just before 5:00 p.m., responders were called to the Knife Island Campground on a report of a camper fire. According to...
Dr. Boulger: His legacy in the northland
DULUTH, MN. -- Most call his work in medicine a legacy. “Jim is an extremely proud graduate of the University of Minnesota and faculty member of the University of Minnesota,” said Associate Professor at the UMN Medical School Duluth Campus, Janet Fitzakerley, Ph.D. “In his heart, he is a bulldog.”
Duluth Wedding Show brings biggest wedding day trends to soon to be brides
DULUTH, MN. -- The Duluth Wedding Show at the DECC brought out thousands of newly engaged couples to start planning for their big day Saturday. “So, I just got engaged this past January 1st,” said bride-to-be, Paige Chadwick. “It was on New Year’s, and we were at a Vikings and Packers Game.”
New children’s book inspired by Duluthian Emily Ford’s adventure
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - An adventure enthusiast in Wisconsin recently published a children’s book, and some people in the Northland might recognize its subject. “I am Emily” tells the story of Duluthian Emily Ford as she embarks on the Ice Age Trail. It is based on...
DECC looking to the state to fund $9 million repair project
DULUTH, MN. -- The DECC has been open for nearly 60 years and according to leaders there, it’s in need of some serious infrastructure improvements. “We have a lot of things from 1966 that probably should have been fixed maybe in the 80′s,” said the DECC Executive Director, Dan Hartman. “Now a lot of them are in really rough shape.”
One person hospitalized after structure fire in Superior Saturday
SUPERIOR, WI. -- A structure fire in Superior Saturday sent one person to the hospital and caused $60,000 in damages. The Superior Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire on E 2nd St. in Superior just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday. Fire crews arrived to find the...
Willow River man arrested, charged in Esko post office burglary
ESKO, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man has been arrested and charged with burglarizing the Esko Post Office and several other felonies. Steven Macdonald, 37, of Willow River was arrested Thursday by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges. He also had an active warrant in Carlton...
TNF Week 4: Cloquet, East and Hermantown earn wins while the Lady Lumberjacks, Northerns stars conclude in a tie and Marshall wins in OT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In week 4 of Thursday Nigh Faceoff there were five featured games in the Northland. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
Rodger Reinert expected to announce bid for Duluth Mayor Thursday
DULUTH, MN-- Former City Councilor and State Senator Roger is expected to announce Thursday morning his candidacy for the 2023 Duluth Mayoral Election. Reinert is set to make the announcement at 11:00 am Thursday at the Piedmont Heights Community Club. Reinert previously served as a Duluth City Councilor from 2004-2009...
Bulldogs blaze the Beavers in shutout victory to complete the weekend sweep
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday afternoon Maura Crowell and Co. were back at AMSOIL Arena looking to finish the sweep over Bemidji State and they do in a 5-0 shutout fashion. In the first period Ashton Bell began the scoring streak while Anneke Linser added two more...
Courts: Aurora man charged for illegally dealing firearms, 1 involved in murder
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - An Aurora man was charged Thursday for allegedly illegally selling firearms, one of which was involved in a murder, according to the U.S. District Court. According to court documents, 59-year-old Wayne Robert Danielson was regularly purchasing and reselling firearms to earn a profit from...
Brooke Olson becomes 3rd Bulldog to earn 2,000 points with a win over UIU
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday night Mandy Pearson and her No.15 Bulldogs sent the Upper Iowa Peacocks back on the road with a 76-48 win to make it their tenth consecutive win, staying undefeated in conference. Brooke Olson led the way as she earned her 2,000 point...
Grand jury charges Duluth felon for drug trafficking, firearms violations
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A federal grand jury has charged a Duluth felon on seven counts of methamphetamine trafficking and firearms violations, according to the U.S. District Court. According to court documents, on May 7, 2022, 66-year-old John Robert Rieck was caught with more than 50 grams of...
With a perfect 10-0 conference record the No. 15 Bulldogs continue to improve every day
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 15th-ranked UMD women’s basketball team was back at practice today preparing for their weekend homestand. Head coach Mandy Pearson and her Bulldogs have now put their big win against Mankato behind them and have their sights on this weekend’s slate of games beginning with the Upper Iowa Peacocks. The Bulldogs are currently unbeaten in conference play at 10 and on a 9-game winning streak.
No. 6 UMD dominates game one with an 8-1 victory over Bemidji
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday night, the Bulldogs hosted the Beavers for game one of the series. Three goals from the Bulldogs in the first period set the tone for what would be their second-highest scoring output of the season behind four players that recorded three or more points and six that compiled two or more, while a total of 11 different players got on the score sheet.
