Around the NCAAW Weekly: Angel Reese’s LSU-record 28 boards yet another accomplishment for the superstar

CAMDEN, NJ – When the Camden High School basketball team overcame a deep first-half deficit to defeat North Jersey powerhouse Don Bosco Prep last Friday, it celebrated a stunning come-from-behind victory. Another win, small by comparison and a legal one for the team and the Camden City School District, came hours earlier on Friday when district lawyers successfully argued in state Superior Court that a private athletic organization's scheduled hearing on alleged out-of-district recruiting of Camden High School basketball players should be halted. Superior Court Judge Steven J. Polansky on Friday considered the arguments and issued an order on Monday that stopped...

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO