Around the NCAAW Weekly: Angel Reese’s LSU-record 28 boards yet another accomplishment for the superstar

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke HouseM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Related
wbrz.com
How Seimone Augustus became a generational talent at Capitol High
BATON ROUGE - "I've heard people say... 'oh, she's gonna be the next one,' or whatever. You know, we've heard that, especially when she first graduated. I'm thinking, no, no, no. She was a generational talent," said Alvin Stewart, Seimone Augustus' high school head coach. Before Seimone Augustus led LSU...
wbrz.com
Former LSU basketball star Quianna Chaney's on-court view of the Seimone Augustus experience
BATON ROUGE - "You can't mention basketball in the state of Louisiana without mentioning Seimone Augustus, male or female," said Quianna Chaney. Seimone Augustus dominated at every level of basketball, winning major awards in high school, college and the WNBA. And Quianna Chaney had an on-court ticket to the Seimone experience.
NOLA.com
Another LSU player has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal
LSU sophomore edge rusher Zavier Carter entered the NCAA transfer portal Thursday, according to multiple reports. Carter would have competed to replace BJ Ojulari as the starting Jack linebacker after appearing in 11 games. He made his first career sack in the Citrus Bowl. A four-star recruit from Atlanta, Carter...
Recruiting Lapses? CHS Basketball Temporarily Blocks Hearing on Claims
CAMDEN, NJ – When the Camden High School basketball team overcame a deep first-half deficit to defeat North Jersey powerhouse Don Bosco Prep last Friday, it celebrated a stunning come-from-behind victory. Another win, small by comparison and a legal one for the team and the Camden City School District, came hours earlier on Friday when district lawyers successfully argued in state Superior Court that a private athletic organization's scheduled hearing on alleged out-of-district recruiting of Camden High School basketball players should be halted. Superior Court Judge Steven J. Polansky on Friday considered the arguments and issued an order on Monday that stopped...
Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges
Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on January 10, 2023, that their Street Crimes Unit was in the Zion City neighborhood on January 9 at about 4:00 pm when they obtained information through investigative measures of criminal activity in the 5400 block of Cadillac Street.
brproud.com
Body found near Baton Rouge fairgrounds identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A body found Wednesday morning near the fairgrounds was identified by officials Thursday. The body was identified by the coroner’s office as Andromeda Kirkland-Walls. Kirkland-Walls’ body was found at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the 15600 block of Airline Highway, according to...
theadvocate.com
Florida Boulevard bank site sold to car wash company for $900,000
An Atlanta-based car wash operator has purchased the former Chase Bank branch at the intersection of Florida and Sherwood Forest boulevards for $900,000. A limited liability company set up by Mammoth Holdings purchased the property at 11311 Florida in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was JPMorgan Chase.
theadvocate.com
Stopped for a busted light? Instead of a ticket, Baton Rouge might give you help fixing it.
When Baton Rouge police officers or sheriff's deputies pull someone over for driving with burned-out taillights, broken turn signals or other light bulb malfunctions, they may soon give out vouchers to help fix the problem instead of a citation. City leaders announced Thursday it is joining the "Lights On!" program...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating after two shot while inside vehicle on Yaun Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were shot while sitting in their vehicle outside of a home in the 3300 block of Yaun Drive, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The shooting took place around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, and left a man and woman with...
brproud.com
Seven arrested after seizure of drugs, money and guns in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police Street Crimes Unit confiscated drugs, guns and money and arrested seven people after an investigation on Monday, Jan. 9. Investigators were alerted to possible illegal activity at a home in the the 5400 block of Cadillac Street. They and found people standing outside around 4 p.m.
CRIME STOPPERS: Police release photo of man wanted for aggravated kidnapping
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man accused of kidnapping. Police say on Jan. 6, Antwun Allen, 23, and the victim got into a verbal altercation in the 12000 block of Palmyra Avenue off of Thomas Road. During the altercation,...
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing Zachary firefighter, reserve officer
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man found guilty in the death of a Zachary police officer and firefighter was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Friday, Jan. 13. The jury found Albert Franklin guilty of manslaughter in the death of Christopher Lawton, 41. Lawton was killed while trying...
brproud.com
Investigation leads to discovery of fentanyl, cocaine, other drugs, firearms
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A monthslong investigation including multiple local law enforcement agencies ended the arrest of Jarod Harvey, 36. EBRSO Narcotics led the investigation which included “controlled” drug transactions with Harvey. Fentanyl and cocaine were reportedly bought during these recorded exchanges. At the conclusion of...
wbrz.com
Authorities ID woman found dead across from pharmacy on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - A woman was found dead lying across the street from a pharmacy on Plank Road Friday morning. Sources said the coroner was called to a shed across from the Bordelon's Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road near Sumrall Drive around 7:30 a.m. Friday night, authorities identified the woman...
wbrz.com
Woman says apartment management, police haven't taken action after neighbor shot up her home
BATON ROUGE - It’s been seven days since a troublesome neighbor allegedly shot up Mankisha Pike’s apartment while she was asleep inside. Now, she tells us she's still too afraid to sleep in her own home. “Since last Thursday, I haven't been living in my apartment. I've been...
wbrz.com
One person arrested after alleged drug deal turned into gunfire on Wax Road
BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in an exchange of gunfire that resulted from a drug deal Tuesday afternoon. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Caleb French picked up three other people and drove to Wax Road near the corner of Durmast Drive shortly after 6 p.m.
Comments / 0