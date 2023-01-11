ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Around the NCAAW Weekly: Angel Reese’s LSU-record 28 boards yet another accomplishment for the superstar

By Zachary Ward
swishappeal.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wbrz.com

How Seimone Augustus became a generational talent at Capitol High

BATON ROUGE - "I've heard people say... 'oh, she's gonna be the next one,' or whatever. You know, we've heard that, especially when she first graduated. I'm thinking, no, no, no. She was a generational talent," said Alvin Stewart, Seimone Augustus' high school head coach. Before Seimone Augustus led LSU...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Another LSU player has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal

LSU sophomore edge rusher Zavier Carter entered the NCAA transfer portal Thursday, according to multiple reports. Carter would have competed to replace BJ Ojulari as the starting Jack linebacker after appearing in 11 games. He made his first career sack in the Citrus Bowl. A four-star recruit from Atlanta, Carter...
BATON ROUGE, LA
TAPinto.net

Recruiting Lapses? CHS Basketball Temporarily Blocks Hearing on Claims

CAMDEN, NJ – When the Camden High School basketball team overcame a deep first-half deficit to defeat North Jersey powerhouse Don Bosco Prep last Friday, it celebrated a stunning come-from-behind victory. Another win, small by comparison and a legal one for the team and the Camden City School District, came hours earlier on Friday when district lawyers successfully argued in state Superior Court that a private athletic organization's scheduled hearing on alleged out-of-district recruiting of Camden High School basketball players should be halted. Superior Court Judge Steven J. Polansky on Friday considered the arguments and issued an order on Monday that stopped...
CAMDEN, NJ
Calcasieu Parish News

Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges

Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on January 10, 2023, that their Street Crimes Unit was in the Zion City neighborhood on January 9 at about 4:00 pm when they obtained information through investigative measures of criminal activity in the 5400 block of Cadillac Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Body found near Baton Rouge fairgrounds identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A body found Wednesday morning near the fairgrounds was identified by officials Thursday. The body was identified by the coroner’s office as Andromeda Kirkland-Walls. Kirkland-Walls’ body was found at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the 15600 block of Airline Highway, according to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Florida Boulevard bank site sold to car wash company for $900,000

An Atlanta-based car wash operator has purchased the former Chase Bank branch at the intersection of Florida and Sherwood Forest boulevards for $900,000. A limited liability company set up by Mammoth Holdings purchased the property at 11311 Florida in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was JPMorgan Chase.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Seven arrested after seizure of drugs, money and guns in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police Street Crimes Unit confiscated drugs, guns and money and arrested seven people after an investigation on Monday, Jan. 9. Investigators were alerted to possible illegal activity at a home in the the 5400 block of Cadillac Street. They and found people standing outside around 4 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Investigation leads to discovery of fentanyl, cocaine, other drugs, firearms

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A monthslong investigation including multiple local law enforcement agencies ended the arrest of Jarod Harvey, 36. EBRSO Narcotics led the investigation which included “controlled” drug transactions with Harvey. Fentanyl and cocaine were reportedly bought during these recorded exchanges. At the conclusion of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Authorities ID woman found dead across from pharmacy on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - A woman was found dead lying across the street from a pharmacy on Plank Road Friday morning. Sources said the coroner was called to a shed across from the Bordelon's Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road near Sumrall Drive around 7:30 a.m. Friday night, authorities identified the woman...
BATON ROUGE, LA

