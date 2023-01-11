Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
Major food chain opens another new location in IowaKristen WaltersAdel, IA
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
kniakrls.com
Rozenboom Firm in Support for Public Funding for Private K-12 Families
As a proposal from Governor Kim Reynolds to expand public funding for families attending private schools makes its way through the legislature, the longtime State Senator representing Pella remains firm in his support for the proposal. State Senator Ken Rozenboom wrote in his weekly newsletter that he is in favor...
KCCI.com
Iowa "now hiring" post creates worldwide conversation
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular West Des Moines beer garden is creating conversation around the world, because of a "help wanted" post its owner wrote on Facebook. The post from The Hall went up earlier this week and looks like a job listing for a bartender. It lists several supposed requirements. They include:
KIMT
Iowa State Fair names new CEO and manager
DES MOINES, Iowa – A new CEO and manager has been named for the Iowa State Fair. Gary Slater, who has led the Fair since 2001, announced his retirement in October 2022. Jeremy Parsons of the Clay County Fair has been named as his replacement. "We could not be...
Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar
Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
theperrynews.com
Gamble Block Apartments — Notice of Letting
Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received at Studio MELEE’s Office at 139 Fourth St. , West Des Moines, Iowa 50322 until 2 p.m. local time on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, for the proposed Gamble Block Apartments – Adaptive Reuse and Rehabilitation project at 1203 Second St., Perry, Iowa 50220, as described herein and, in the plans, and specifications.
iowapublicradio.org
State board approves new STEM-focused charter school in Des Moines
The Iowa State Board of Education has approved a new charter school for Des Moines that will be the first in the state to work with an outside management company. The organizers behind Horizon Science Academy believe it can improve learning for students currently struggling at their neighborhood schools. The...
electrek.co
This company turns wind turbine blades into concrete
An Iowa startup is transforming decommissioned wind turbine blades into reusable materials for the concrete and mortar industries. REGEN Fiber, which is owned by trucking company Travero, turns wind turbine blades into reinforcement fiber that increases the strength and overall durability of concrete and mortar applications such as pavement, slabs-on-grade, and precast products.
Food Network Says Iowa’s Best BBQ is this Place Full of Trophies
When you do something in your life and get a trophy, that's a pretty good sign that you're doing it well. If that's really true, Food Network may be right about the best place in Iowa to get BBQ as their walls are lined with shiny awards. Food Network recently...
bleedingheartland.com
Why I'm running for Des Moines City Council
RJ Miller is an advocate, activist, and executive director of Greater Opportunities Inc, a Des Moines-based nonprofit. He was an independent candidate for the Iowa House in 2022. I'm running for the at-large Des Moines City Council seat now held by Carl Voss, because I believe the council needs more...
Ketamine clinics offer Iowans options for treatment-resistant depression
DES MOINES, Iowa — All across the country clinics are opening that use ketamine to treat people for depression. The Iowa Ketamine Clinic is one of those clinics. Mindy Gingery, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist at the Iowa Ketamine Clinic, said that ketamine treatment works for people who have treatment-resistant depression. “They have what we […]
Iowa grocers end bottle redemption as new bottle bill rules start
Iowa's new bottle bill rules took effect on Jan. 1 and changes are slowly rolling out in the state's can redemption industry.Driving the news: Lawmakers overhauled the state's collection process last year, which required stores to collect empty cans and bottles and return customer deposits on them.The new law allows grocery stores to retire their collection programs if a redemption center is within a 10- to 15- mile radius.Handling fees paid by beverage distributors to redemption centers also increased from 1 to 3 cents per container.What's happening: Some grocers, like Whole Foods in West Des Moines and Hy-Vee off Ankeny...
KCCI.com
Recent January warmth and the impacts in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — After a bitterly cold stretch to end of December, the new year came roaring in with unseasonably warm temperatures. So far this January, the mean monthly temperature in Des Moines (a combination of all highs and lows) has been 30.3 degrees, which is 7.6 degrees above average. Jan. 1 through Jan. 12 has been the 18th warmest start to this month on record in Des Moines which places us on the warmer end of the spectrum out of 145 years of records.
KCCI.com
2 charged in Iowa day care theft
STUART, Iowa — Police in Stuart are searching for two people who broke into a day care. Stuart police say security cameras captured 34-year-old Brittani Kinney and 45-year-old Joseph Reusswig stealing from the facility late last month. Both are charged with burglary and theft. Investigators believe they may be...
ourquadcities.com
Valuable winning lottery ticket could be in your coat pocket
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Thinking of lining up at the mini-mart for a shot at a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot?. Maybe you should first dig into your coat pockets or your car’s glove box to make sure you don’t already have a winning ticket from an earlier drawing.
iheart.com
Animal Rescue League Of Iowa Reports Record Year For Adoptions
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa reports a record year for adoptions. According to their annual Impact Report, nearly 8,500 pets were adopted in 2022—up 13 percent from 2021. 4,811 cats. 2,661 dogs. 706 small animals. 303 barn animals. In total, 8,481 animals were adopted.
Adair City Council Votes to Return Brad Wendt to his Role as Police Chief
(Adair) The Adair City Council voted to return Police Chief Brad Wendt to his duties at Wednesday’s meeting. Last Month, a Federal Grand Jury in Des Moines returned an indictment on December 14, charging Wendt with unlawfully obtaining and possessing machine guns. The accusation is merely an allegation, and Wendt is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
One killed in accident with DOT truck in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead following a car accident with a DOT maintenance vehicle on I-235 Thursday afternoon. At around 2:26 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a car that crashed into a DOT maintenance vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-235 at the Guthrie […]
Iowa State Fair announces 2 more 2023 Grandstand acts
DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2023 Iowa State Fair's "Best Days Ever" just got a little better for music fans. The fair announced Wednesday that Tyler Hubbard and For King & Country will be joining this year's Grandstand setlist. For King & Country will take the stage Thursday, Aug....
Man dies after central Iowa crash on Highway 6
The victim was suffering from severe injuries and was extricated from the vehicle and then flown by air ambulance to Mercy hospital in Des Moines. He later died as a result of his injuries.
Comments / 1