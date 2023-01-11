ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

WTHR

Police: Anderson man shoots, kills father during altercation

ANDERSON, Ind. — A 31-year-old Anderson man is in custody for allegedly shooting and killing his father Friday night. Police received several reports of shots fired in the 500 block of West 2nd Street just before 7:30 p.m. Friday. They arrived to find 52-year-old Jerry Wade who had been shot multiple times.
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

Family releases more bodycam video from man's death in IMPD custody

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a man who died in IMPD's custody released more bodycam footage Saturday of their son's death. Thirty-nine-year-old Herman Whitfield III died in April during a struggle with IMPD officers at his home. Whitfield's family said they called police for help because Whitfield was having a mental health crisis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Woman arrested for Avon shooting after chase, crash in Indianapolis

AVON, Indiana — Police have arrested two people for their roles in a shooting during a home invasion at an Avon apartment complex on Friday afternoon. The first suspect, 18-year-old Jermaine Montrel Cole, was arrested Saturday for burglary of a dwelling that results in serious bodily injury. Avon Police...
AVON, IN
FOX59

Court docs: Murder suspect posted Facebook memorial tributes to victim after deadly shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – In the days after police say Antonio Johnson shot and killed Melvin Hall Jr., he posted memorial tributes to his friend on Facebook. Investigators later linked Johnson to the deadly Dec. 15 shooting through eyewitness accounts, fingerprints and clothing, according to court documents. Indianapolis Metropolitan police found Hall shot inside a Pontiac Grand […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police arrest 3 adults, 1 juvenile in Carmel liquor store robbery

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police said they’ve arrested four people from Indianapolis in connection with a theft at a liquor store from November. On Nov. 2, 2022, the Carmel Police Department responded to Payless Liquors, 14580 River Rd., around 1 p.m. after several people entered the store and took multiple bottles of liquor.
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Man who shot alleged attempted carjacker tells story

INDIANAPOLIS — A bystander who stepped in to save children during an attempted carjacking is speaking out. It went down at a gas station on Indianapolis' south side. Police say a man attempted to steal a woman's car with her kids inside, but before he got away, another customer with a gun intervened.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville woman charged in attack on two people

A Shelbyville woman was arrested for an attack on two people Wednesday. Few details have been released as Shelbyville Police continue with their investigation. According to a release from Shelbyville Police, Chelesea Nicholson, 29, of Shelbyville, was in the 200 block of West South Street. Nicholson came into contact with two individuals who were in front of their residence. Nicholson battered both subjects which required them to be transported to a hospital in Indianapolis.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

4 arrested for robbery of Payless Liquors in Carmel

Four Indianapolis residents are facing multiple charges for their alleged role in a robbery at Payless Liquors at 14580 River Rd. in Carmel. Police used surveillance footage and information from the public to identify Natesia Davidson, 24; Arionna Davis, 21; Kayla Bradshaw, 31; and a 15-year-old juvenile as suspects in the case. They are alleged to have stolen numerous bottles of liquor from the store shortly before 1 p.m. Nov. 3.
CARMEL, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Indy man identified as fatality in apparent road rage incident on I-65 at County Line Road

An Indianapolis man was identified in fatal road rage incident at I-65 and County Line Road in Johnson County. Indiana State Police detectives are searching for a silver or gray sedan style car with dark tinted windows. The Indiana State Police is still seeking more information from witnesses who may have been in the area of I-65 and County Line Road, or were traveling on I-65 southbound near County Line Road Wednesday, January 11, 2022 between 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Person arrested after 2 men shot in apartment building

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was arrested Thursday night in connection to the morning shooting of two men found dead in an apartment building on the city’s east side, police say. The person arrested was detained earlier Thursday in the area of West 79th Street and North Michigan...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Bomb threat called in to Brown County High School

NASHVILLE, Ind. – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a bomb threat at Brown County High School on Friday. It was determined to be a hoax. Authorities at the sheriff’s office said the persons responsible for a false threat called in to the town of Nashville about a month ago, are the same people responsible for this one.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

One injured, one arrested after stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person was seriously injured and another was arrested following a stabbing last Saturday. Officers were called on a report of an unknown problem back on Jan. 7 at 8:14 a.m. to the 7900 block of Winston Lane on the city’s west side in the Preston Pointe at Inverness apartments near Illinois Road.
FORT WAYNE, IN

